إيران وأمريكا تتبادلان الإفراج عن محتجزين

تبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران، الإفراج عن محتجزين لدى كل منهما، إذ تم إطلاق سراح أمريكي من أصل صيني محتجز في طهران في حين أطلقت واشنطن سراح سجين إيراني.

We are hopeful there is progress in the near future to reunite American citizen #XiyueWang with his wife and young son. All stakeholders should help resolve @FreeXiyueWang case and all others. pic.twitter.com/WXqkWj8Iav

— Jason I Poblete (@JasonPoblete) December 5, 2019