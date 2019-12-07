البث الحي
إيران وأمريكا تتبادلان الإفراج عن محتجزين

الدكتور مسعود سليماني (يمين) مع وزير الخارجية الإيراني
7/12/2019

تبادلت الولايات المتحدة وإيران، الإفراج عن محتجزين لدى كل منهما، إذ تم إطلاق سراح أمريكي من أصل صيني محتجز في طهران في حين أطلقت واشنطن سراح سجين إيراني.

  • أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إطلاق سراح الأمريكي، وقال إن مواطنا أمريكيا مسجونا في إيران منذ 2016 بتهمة التجسس أفرج عنه وهو في طريقه للعودة إلى بلاده.
  • قال ترمب في بيان "بعد أكثر من ثلاث سنوات من سجنه في إيران، شي يو وانغ عائد إلى الولايات المتحدة" وفي الوقت نفسه أكدت زوجة وانغ الإفراج عنه.
  • أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف في تغريدة اليوم السبت عن الإفراج عن الدكتور مسعود سليماني، الذي كان محتجزا في الولايات المتحدة منذ حوالي عام.
  • ظريف أشار في التغريدة إلى الإفراج عن المواطن الأمريكي تشي يه وانغ الذي كان محتجزا لدى طهران، وفقًا لوكالة فارس للأنباء.

  • قال ظريف" أنا مسرور للغاية لأن الأستاذ مسعود سليماني والسيد وانغ سينضمان قريبا إلى أسرتيهما. أنا أقدر كل المعنيين وخاصة الحكومة السويسرية ".
  • تجدر الإشارة إلى أن سويسرا ترعى المصالح الأمريكية في إيران. 

