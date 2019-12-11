شاهد: مدينة أمريكية تتحول لساحة حرب بعد مقتل ستة

قتل ستة أشخاص في تبادل لإطلاق النار الثلاثاء في وسط مدينة جيرسي المتاخمة لنيويورك واستمر أكثر من ساعتين، بحسب ما أعلنت السلطات.

#PressPlay : We are currently praying for our cousins out in #NewJersey recent reports have indicated that there has been an active shooter spotted!! CC : @abcworldnewstonight pic.twitter.com/YoBczJqsED

BREAKING: Massive police response to active shooter at a Kosher Bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey.

– One cop shot in the head

– Suspects are reportedly one male and one female

– All schools in the area are on lockdown

– The ATF is responding

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 10, 2019