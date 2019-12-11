البث الحي
شاهد: مدينة أمريكية تتحول لساحة حرب بعد مقتل ستة

11/12/2019

قتل ستة أشخاص في تبادل لإطلاق النار الثلاثاء في وسط مدينة جيرسي المتاخمة لنيويورك واستمر أكثر من ساعتين، بحسب ما أعلنت السلطات.

  • قائد شرطة "جيرسي سيتي": أسفر تبادل إطلاق النار الذي بدأ في إحدى مقابر المدينة عن مقتل ستة أشخاص، هم شرطي والمسلّحان اللذان بادرا بإطلاق النار عليه وثلاثة مدنيين.    
  • قائد الشرطة:أسفر إطلاق النار أيضاً عن إصابة شرطيين آخرين بجروح.
  • قائد الشرطة: بدأ إطلاق النار في المقبرة لكنّ المسلّحـــين ما لبثا أن "انتقلا بسرعة إلى الحيّ حيث استمر إطلاق النار" أكثر من ساعتين.
  • ولم يتضّح في الحال السبب الذي أشعل معركة حوّلت طوال ساعات منطقة سكنية في قلب مدينة جيرسي إلى مسرح حرب حقيقي، إذ انتشر في شوارعها المئات من أفراد الشرطة المدجّجين بالأسلحة من ولايتي نيو جيرسي ونيويورك تؤازرهم عشرات الآليات العسكرية وسيارات الإسعاف، بحسب ما أفاد مصوّر لوكالة فرانس برس في مكان الحادث.
  • ووفقاً لتقارير أوردتها وسائل إعلام محليّة ولم تؤكّدها مصادر رسمية فإنّ المواجهة المسلحة بدأت حين قصد شرطي يحقّق في جريمة قتل ويدعى جو سيلز المقبرة حيث حاول الاقتراب من المتّهمين اللذين بادرا بإطلاق النار عليه فأردياه قتيلاً على الفور.

 

 

  • وسرعان ما فرّ المسلّحان إلى متجر بقالة قريب، ليتواصل من داخله تبادل إطلاق النار بينهما وبين أفراد الشرطة. وبعد ساعات عدة عُثر داخل المتجر على جثتي المسلّحين وجثث ثلاثة مدنيين سقطوا في إطلاق النار، بحسب ما أوضح قائد الشرطة.
  • ووفقاً لشبكة "إن بي سي" فقد تمّ تبادل المئات من الأعيرة النارية بين الشرطة والمسلّحين على مدى أكثر من ساعتين.
  • وفرضت قوات الأمن طوقاً أمنياً حول المدارس والمستشفيات القريبة من مكان إطلاق النار فور وقوع الحادث، وذلك عملاً بالإجراءات المتّبعة في الولايات المتحدة في حالات إطلاق النار.
  • ولم يسمح للآباء بدخول المدارس لاصطحاب أطفالهم إلى منازلهم إلا بعيد الساعة الخامسة عصراً.

https://twitter.com/6Godtv/status/1204506790701993985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
