بومبيو يهاجم "الجهاد الإسلامي" والحركة الفلسطينية ترد

هاجم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي حركة "الجهاد" الفلسطينية قائلا إن إيران تستخدمها لضرب "حليفتنا الكبيرة إسرائيل"، بينما قالت الحركة إن الولايات المتحدة "راعية ومصدرة الإرهاب في العالم".

التفاصيل

Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran’s threats, the cycle of violence will continue.

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 16, 2019