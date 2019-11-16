البث الحي
بومبيو يهاجم "الجهاد الإسلامي" والحركة الفلسطينية ترد

وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايك بومبيو
16/11/2019

هاجم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي حركة "الجهاد" الفلسطينية قائلا إن إيران تستخدمها لضرب "حليفتنا الكبيرة إسرائيل"، بينما قالت الحركة إن الولايات المتحدة "راعية ومصدرة الإرهاب في العالم".

  • وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايك بومبيو كتب على صفحته على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" أن إيران تستخدم ما سماه "وكيلها الإرهابي" ممثلا في حركة "الجهاد الإسلامي" الفلسطينية لضرب "حليفتنا الكبيرة إسرائيل".

  • بومبيو" "يجب أن نستمر في الضغط على إيران إلى أن تتفاوض على اتفاق شامل يضمن وقف دعمها للجماعات الإرهابية".

الجهاد الإسلامي ترد
  • مصعب البريم، المتحدث باسم "الجهاد الإسلامي" قال إن الحركة "تعمل في فلسطين للدفاع عنها وعن شعبها ومقدساتها من العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر على مدار عقود الماضية".
  • البريم: "أمريكا راعية ومصدرة الإرهاب في العالم، والجهاد الإسلامي تقف في وجه الاحتلال الذي يبدأ دائما بالعدوان على شعبنا ومقدساتنا".
  • البريم: "ما تقوم به المقاومة أمر مشروع على المستوى القانوني، والإنساني والوطني، أسوة بكل الشعوب التي تناضل من أجل أرضها وحقوقها ضد الاحتلال".
خلفيات
  • شن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اعتداء على قطاع غزة المحاصر بدأها منذ فجر الثلاثاء الماضي بعملية اغتيال القيادي في حركة الجهاد الإسلامي بهاء أبو العطا وزوجته.
  • انتهاكات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لم تتوقف تجاه سكان القطاع المحاصر وأمطره بغارات جوية أسفرت عن 34 شهيدا، بينهم ثمانية أطفال وثلاثة نساء فضلا عن إصابة أكثر من 111 آخرين.
  • كان جيش الاحتلال أعلن أن عددا "كبيرا" من الصواريخ أطلق من غزة باتجاه الأراضي المحتلة.
  • وتقول إسرائيل إن أبو العطا مسؤول عن إطلاق صواريخ باتجاه أراضيها وأنه كان يحضر للمزيد من الهجمات.
  • والجمعة، قالت حركة "الجهاد الإسلامي" إن استهداف الاحتلال للأطفال والمدنيين خلال عمليتها العسكرية الأخيرة على القطاع "جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان".

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
