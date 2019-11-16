بومبيو يهاجم "الجهاد الإسلامي" والحركة الفلسطينية ترد

هاجم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي حركة "الجهاد" الفلسطينية قائلا إن إيران تستخدمها لضرب "حليفتنا الكبيرة إسرائيل"، بينما قالت الحركة إن الولايات المتحدة "راعية ومصدرة الإرهاب في العالم".
وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايك بومبيو كتب على صفحته على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" أن إيران تستخدم ما سماه "وكيلها الإرهابي" ممثلا في حركة "الجهاد الإسلامي" الفلسطينية لضرب "حليفتنا الكبيرة إسرائيل".
بومبيو" "يجب أن نستمر في الضغط على إيران إلى أن تتفاوض على اتفاق شامل يضمن وقف دعمها للجماعات الإرهابية".
Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran’s threats, the cycle of violence will continue.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 16, 2019
The way forward is clear: continued pressure until Iran negotiates a comprehensive agreement that includes halting its support to terror groups like PIJ. Nations around the world can no longer claim to want peace in the region yet allow Iran’s threats to go unchallenged.
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 16, 2019