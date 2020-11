ترمب يهاجم بيلوسي ويدعو بايدن للانسحاب من الانتخابات

هاجم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيسة مجلس النواب، نانسي بيلوسي، ومنافسه في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة، جو بايدن، داعياً إياه للانسحاب من السباق إلى البيت الأبيض.

The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable. Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter…..

And to Trump and those who facilitate his abuses of power, and all the special interests funding his attacks against me: Please know that I’m not going anywhere. You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2019