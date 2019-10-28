ردود الفعل الدولية على مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة "أبو بكر البغدادي"

توالت ردود الفعل الدولية بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة، "أبو بكر البغدادي"، في غارة عسكرية أمريكية، على سوريا.

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي يوم الأحد قال ترمب إن البغدادي كان "تحت المراقبة لمدة أسبوعين".

ووفقًا لترمب، قتل البغدادي نفسه بعد فراره في نفق في قرية باريشا شمال غرب سوريا، وفجر "سترته" الناسفة، ما أودى بحياته وثلاثة من أولاده.

في هذا الإعلان، شكر ترمب تركيا وسوريا والعراق وروسيا، والأكراد السوريين على تعاونهم.

تباينت ردود الفعل العالمية على الحادثة، واعتبرها بعض الزعماء نقطة تحول في الكفاح ضد "الإرهاب"، بينما قللت بعض الحكومات من أهميتها.

أبرز المواقف الدولية

تركيا

The killing of Daesh’s ringleader marks a turning point in our joint fight against terrorism. Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts — as it has done in the past.

روسيا

إسرائيل

إيران

البحرين

فرنسا

بريطانيا

The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh is not yet over.

We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 27, 2019