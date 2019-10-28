البث الحي
ردود الفعل الدولية على مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة "أبو بكر البغدادي"

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
28/10/2019

توالت ردود الفعل الدولية بإعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة، "أبو بكر البغدادي"، في غارة عسكرية أمريكية، على سوريا.

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي يوم الأحد قال ترمب إن البغدادي كان "تحت المراقبة لمدة أسبوعين".

ووفقًا لترمب، قتل البغدادي نفسه بعد فراره في نفق في قرية باريشا شمال غرب سوريا، وفجر "سترته" الناسفة، ما أودى بحياته وثلاثة من أولاده.

في هذا الإعلان، شكر ترمب تركيا وسوريا والعراق وروسيا، والأكراد السوريين على تعاونهم.

تباينت ردود الفعل العالمية على الحادثة، واعتبرها بعض الزعماء نقطة تحول في الكفاح ضد "الإرهاب"، بينما قللت بعض الحكومات من أهميتها.

أبرز المواقف الدولية

تركيا

  • الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، قال: "إن مقتل البغدادي يمثل نقطة تحول في المعارك المشتركة ضد الإرهاب".

روسيا

  • شككت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، في رواية واشنطن حول مقتل البغدادي، قائلة إنها لا تملك معلومات موثوقاً بها عن العملية الأمريكية.
  • المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اللواء "إيغور كوناشنكوف"، قال إن بلاده "ليس لديها معلومات موثوقة، عن أنشطة الجيش الأمريكي في منطقة خفض التصعيد بإدلب".

إسرائيل

  • رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، وصف الحدث بأنه "إنجاز مثير للإعجاب".
  • نتنياهو: " يعكس هذا تصميمنا المشترك مع أمريكا، وجميع البلدان الحرة، على محاربة التنظيمات والدول الإرهابية".
  • نتنياهو: "هذا الإنجاز حجر زاوية مهم، لكن الحملة (مكافحة الإرهاب) ما زالت مستمرة".

إيران

  • وزير الاتصالات الإيراني محمد جواد أذري جهرمي، قال في تغريدة مخاطباً واشنطن "إنّ مقتل البغدادي ليس بالأمر المهم، أنتم فقط قتلتم صنيعتكم".
  • اتهم جهرمي الولايات المتحدة بأنها وراء ظهور تنظيم الدولة، لكن طهران كثيراً ما تتهم واشنطن، بصنع تنظيم الدولة، دون تقديم أدلة.

البحرين

  • وزير خارجية البحرين، خالد بن أحمد آل خليفة، اعتبر مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة أبو بكر البغدادي، ضربة قاصمة للتنظيم.
  • وجه الوزير تحية لمن وصفهم "الأشقاء والحلفاء"، على جهدهم ونجاحهم في العثور على البغدادي والتخلص منه.

فرنسا

  • وزيرة الدفاع الفرنسية فلورنس بارلي، هنأت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية على مقتل البغدادي، لكنها أشارت إلى أن الحادثة لا تعني هزيمة التنظيم.
  • بارلي: "مقتل البغدادي تقاعد مبكر لإرهابي، لكن ليس لتنظيمه، نواصل الحرب ضد تنظيم الدولة مع شركائنا، وسنتعامل مع الظروف الإقليمية الجديدة".
  • أضافت بارلي: "قلبي اليوم مع كل الذين راحوا ضحية جنون البغدادي والمجرمين الذين اتبعوه".

بريطانيا

  • رئيس الوزراء البريطاني، بوريس جونسون، غرد على تويتر قائلاً إن مقتل البغدادي لحظة مهمة في "الحرب ضد الإرهاب".
  • أضاف جونسون: "المعركة ضد شرور تنظيم الدولة لم تنته بعد".

اليابان

  • كبير أمناء مجلس الوزراء الياباني، يوشيهايد سوغا، قال الإثنين، إن مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة خطوة مهمة نحو السلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.
  • ذكر يوشيهايد في مؤتمر صحفي في طوكيو، أن "الحرب ضد التطرف لم تنته بعد، مؤكداً التزام بلاده بمحاربة انتشاره في جميع أنحاء العالم".

قوات سوريا الديمقراطية "وحدات حماية الشعب الكردية"

  • قائد ما يعرف بقوات سوريا الديمقراطية التابعة لوحدات حماية الشعب الكردية، مظلوم عبدي، قال إن مقتل البغدادي جاء نتيجة تعاون مشترك.

خلفيات
  • قتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة أبو بكر البغدادي، السبت، في عملية أمريكية في سوريا، بعدما هزم تنظيمه في مارس/ آذار وقضي على "الخلافة" التي أعلنها عام 2014 على مساحات شاسعة في سوريا والعراق.
  • قال خبراء ومحللون سياسيون، للجزيرة مباشر، إن مقتل زعيم تنظيم الدولة أبو بكر البغدادي سيكون له أثر سلبي كبير على التنظيم لكنه لن يقضي عليه ما لم تُقطع الأسباب والجذور العميقة للتطرف.
  • الكاتب والمفكر محمد مختار الشنقيطي، قال للجزيرة، إن تنظيم الدولة من التنظيمات الهرمية حيث تكون مركزية القائد لها أهمية خاصة فيها ومقتل القائد يعد انتكاسة حقيقية للتنظيم.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر
