البث الحي
سياسة

ترمب ساخرًا من الديمقراطيين: فلتدفعوا بمرشح أفضل في 2020

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
2/10/2019

دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الأربعاء، الحزب الديمقراطي إلى الدفع بـ"مرشح أفضل" في الانتخابات الرئاسية القادمة عام 2020، واصفًا التحقيق الذي يجرى حاليًا بشأن عزله بأنه "هراء".

الديمقراطيون يضيعون الوقت
  • قال ترمب في تغريدة عبر حسابه على "تويتر": "ينبغي أن يركز الديمقراطيون، الذين لا يفعلون شيئًا، على بناء بلدنا، بدلًا من إضاعة وقت وجهد الجميع على هراء".
  • أضاف: "هذا كل ما يفعلونه منذ أن تم انتخابي بأغلبية ساحقة عام 2016.. ادفعوا بمرشح أفضل هذه المرة، ستحتاجون إليه".

  • في تغريدة أخرى، قال ترمب: "كل هذه الجهود بشأن عزلي هي مجرد هراء، وتؤدي فقط إلى الهبوط بسوق الأسهم.. وهذا ما يريده الديمقراطيون، إنهم يرغبون فقط في الإضرار ببلدنا".

وفاز ترمب في الانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2016 على المرشحة الديمقراطية، وزيرة الخارجية السابقة، هيلاري كلينتون.

مساءلة ترمب
  • مجلس النواب الأمريكي، حيث يتمتع الديمقراطيون بأغلبية، بدأ تحقيقًا رسميًا، الأسبوع الماضي، بهدف مساءلة ترمب، بدعوى أنه شجع خلال مكالمة هاتفية، زعيم دولة أجنبية على إجراء تحقيق قد يُضر بمنافس محتمل لترمب في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة، وهو الديمقراطي جو بايدن.
  • كشف البيت الأبيض فحوى مكالمة هاتفية أجراها ترمب مع نظيره الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في 25 يوليو/ تموز الماضي، لتهنئته بفوزه بالانتخابات الرئاسية.
  • يقول الديمقراطيون إن ترمب ضغط على زيلينسكي مرارًا لفتح تحقيق حول أنباء عن أن بايدن، حين كان نائبًا للرئيس الأمريكي السابق، باراك أوباما، هدد بوقف المساعدات الأمريكية لكييف، إذا لم تتم إقالة أحد مسؤولي الادعاء؛ لأنه كان يحقق في قضية تخص شركة غاز على صلة بنجل بايدن.
  • يلقى التحقيق في عزل ترمب دعمًا كبيرًا من الديمقراطيين في مجلس النواب، لكن من غير المرجح أن يتم تمريره في مجلس الشيوخ، الذي يهيمن عليه الحزب الجمهوري.
المصدر : الأناضول + الجزيرة مباشر
المزيد من سياسة

ألمانيا.. ملصقات معادية للإسلام أمام مسجد

المصلون لاحظوا الملصقات أثناء خروجهم من صلاة الجمعة وأبلغوا الشرطة عنها على الفور (الأناضول)

جنرال أرميني ينتقد روسيا ويكشف سبب عدم استخدام طائرات سوخوي ضد أذربيجان

جندي أذري وجندي من قوات حفظ السلام الروسية عند نقطة تفتيش في ضواحي مدينة شوشة (رويترز)

البرازيل.. غضب شعبي بعد ضرب رجل أسود حتى الموت في أحد متاجر كارفور (فيديو)

تركي الحمد يتراجع وينكر إساءته للإمام البخاري.. ومغردون يردون

الكاتب السعودي تركي الحمد (موافع التواصل)
الأكثر قراءة

اتصال هاتفي بين الملك سلمان وأردوغان.. هذا ما اتفقا عليه

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والعاهل السعودي الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز (الأناضول)

ماكرون يمهل مسلمي فرنسا 15 يوما

"تعرضوا للضرب وأجبِروا على تحويل أموالهم".. تفاصيل جديدة بشأن اعتقال الأمراء السعوديين

المدخل الرئيسي لفندق ريتز كارلتون في الرياض (غيتي)

الفاتيكان يحقّق في "إعجاب" الحساب البابوي بصورة مثيرة لعارضة برازيلية

بابا الفاتيكان فرنسيس الأول (موافع التواصل)