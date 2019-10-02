ترمب ساخرًا من الديمقراطيين: فلتدفعوا بمرشح أفضل في 2020

دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الأربعاء، الحزب الديمقراطي إلى الدفع بـ"مرشح أفضل" في الانتخابات الرئاسية القادمة عام 2020، واصفًا التحقيق الذي يجرى حاليًا بشأن عزله بأنه "هراء".

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!

All of this impeachment nonsense, which is going nowhere, is driving the Stock Market, and your 401K’s, down. But that is exactly what the Democrats want to do. They are willing to hurt the Country, with only the 2020 Election in mind!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019