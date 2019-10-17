تقرير: أردوغان ألقى رسالة ترمب بشأن سوريا في سلة المهملات

ألقى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان رسالة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يحذره فيها من عواقب توغله العسكري في سوريا في سلة المهملات، حسبما ذكرت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية، الخميس.

التفاصيل

بي بي سي نقلت الخبر عن مصادر بالحكومة التركية لم تكشف عن هويتها.

في هذه الرسالة المؤرخة بتاريخ 9 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الجاري، هدد ترمب بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إذا لم يمتثل أردوغان لرغبات الولايات المتحدة وعقد صفقة مع القوات الكردية في سوريا.

قالت مصادر رئاسية تركية لبي بي سي، الخميس، "الرئيس أردوغان تلقى الرسالة، ورفضها تمامًا ووضعها في سلة المهملات".

في اليوم نفسه، شنت القوات التركية هجوما على القوات الكردية في شمال شرق سوريا.

تم تسريب هذه الرسالة، الأربعاء، وسط انتقادات متزايدة لقرار ترمب بسحب القوات الأمريكية من شمال سوريا، والتي أدت فعليا إلى توغل الجيش التركي في المنطقة لمحاربة القوات الكردية.

EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s letter to #Erdogan. ⁦@POTUS⁩ warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 16, 2019

ترمب خاطب أردوغان في الرسالة بأن لا يكون "رجلاً قاسياً" أو "أحمق" في سوريا.

بُعد الرسالة عن اللغة التقليدية للدبلوماسية الدولية، جعل الكثيرين يتساءلون عما إذا كانت حقيقية، إلى أن أكد البيت الأبيض صحة الرسالة.

انتقد المؤرخ في مجال العلوم السياسية براد سامبسون الطريقة التي كتبت بها رسالة ترمب إلى أردوغان وقال إن الرئيس ليس على ما يرام.

غرد براد سامبسون " أنا مؤرخ في السياسة الخارجية للولايات المتحدة. لقد قرأت الكثير والكثير من الرسائل من رؤساء الولايات المتحدة إلى الزعماء الأجانب، ولم أقرأ أبداً خطابًا من رئيس أمريكي "معتوه" غريب للغاية، يفتقر تمامًا إلى الآداب الأساسية".

6/ This letter suggests a complete breakdown of the policymaking process and a President who is totally improvising with no input from advisors, since no competent, serious policymaker would ever sign off on such a letter. It just would not happen. — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) October 17, 2019

هدد ترمب أيضًا بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إذا لم يتوقف أردوغان عن العملية العسكرية. وقال "لا أريد أن أكون مسؤولاً عن تدمير الاقتصاد التركي – وسأفعل ذلك".

#Turkey President's office confirms to @bbcturkce that when President #Erdogan received #Trump's letter, he "thoroughly rejected it, threw it in the bin" and launched the #Syria operation the same day. His mind was already made up to move in; letter was reportedly the final straw pic.twitter.com/pHaiyF5skG — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) October 17, 2019