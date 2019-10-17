تقرير: أردوغان ألقى رسالة ترمب بشأن سوريا في سلة المهملات

ألقى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان رسالة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يحذره فيها من عواقب توغله العسكري في سوريا في سلة المهملات، حسبما ذكرت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية، الخميس.
EXCLUSIVE: I have obtained a copy of @realDonaldTrump’s letter to #Erdogan. @POTUS warns him to not “be a tough guy! Don’t be a fool!” Says he could destroy Turkey’s economy if #Syria is not resolved in a humane way. Details tonight at 8pm #TrishRegan #FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/9BoSGlbRyt
6/ This letter suggests a complete breakdown of the policymaking process and a President who is totally improvising with no input from advisors, since no competent, serious policymaker would ever sign off on such a letter. It just would not happen.
#Turkey President's office confirms to @bbcturkce that when President #Erdogan received #Trump's letter, he "thoroughly rejected it, threw it in the bin" and launched the #Syria operation the same day. His mind was already made up to move in; letter was reportedly the final straw pic.twitter.com/pHaiyF5skG
