تقرير: أردوغان ألقى رسالة ترمب بشأن سوريا في سلة المهملات

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان
17/10/2019

ألقى الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان رسالة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يحذره فيها من عواقب توغله العسكري في سوريا في سلة المهملات، حسبما ذكرت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية، الخميس.

التفاصيل
  • بي بي سي نقلت الخبر عن مصادر بالحكومة التركية لم تكشف عن هويتها.
  • في هذه الرسالة المؤرخة بتاريخ 9 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الجاري، هدد ترمب بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إذا لم يمتثل أردوغان لرغبات الولايات المتحدة وعقد صفقة مع القوات الكردية في سوريا.
  • قالت مصادر رئاسية تركية لبي بي سي، الخميس، "الرئيس أردوغان تلقى الرسالة، ورفضها تمامًا ووضعها في سلة المهملات".
  • في اليوم نفسه، شنت القوات التركية هجوما على القوات الكردية في شمال شرق سوريا.
  • تم تسريب هذه الرسالة، الأربعاء، وسط انتقادات متزايدة لقرار ترمب بسحب القوات الأمريكية من شمال سوريا، والتي أدت فعليا إلى توغل الجيش التركي في المنطقة لمحاربة القوات الكردية.

  • ترمب خاطب أردوغان في الرسالة بأن لا يكون "رجلاً قاسياً" أو "أحمق" في سوريا.
  • بُعد الرسالة عن اللغة التقليدية للدبلوماسية الدولية، جعل الكثيرين يتساءلون عما إذا كانت حقيقية، إلى أن أكد البيت الأبيض صحة الرسالة.
  • انتقد المؤرخ في مجال العلوم السياسية براد سامبسون الطريقة التي كتبت بها رسالة ترمب إلى أردوغان وقال إن الرئيس ليس على ما يرام.
  • غرد براد سامبسون " أنا مؤرخ في السياسة الخارجية للولايات المتحدة. لقد قرأت الكثير والكثير من الرسائل من رؤساء الولايات المتحدة إلى الزعماء الأجانب، ولم أقرأ أبداً خطابًا من رئيس أمريكي "معتوه" غريب للغاية، يفتقر تمامًا إلى الآداب الأساسية".

  • هدد ترمب أيضًا بتدمير الاقتصاد التركي إذا لم يتوقف أردوغان عن العملية العسكرية. وقال "لا أريد أن أكون مسؤولاً عن تدمير الاقتصاد التركي – وسأفعل ذلك".

  • تُظهر رسالة ترمب محاولة البيت الأبيض الرد على العملية التركية، على الرغم من انسحاب القوات الأمريكية.
  • رغم الضغوط على قراره، استمر ترمب في الدفاع عن قرار سحب القوات الأمريكية، مدعيا أنه ينفذ وعدا انتخابيا قطعه بإنهاء تورط الولايات المتحدة في الحروب في الشرق الأوسط.
  • فرضت الإدارة الأمريكية، الإثنين الماضي، عقوبات على مسؤولين أتراك في محاولة لحث أنقرة على وقف إطلاق النار.
  • بالرغم من كل ذلك رفض أردوغان مرارًا وتكرارًا سحب القوات التركية من سوريا دون تحقيق أهدافها.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
