منح جائزة نوبل لكاتب نمساوي "متطرف" يثير جدلا واسعا في البوسنة

طالبت جمعية "أمهات سربرنيتسا وزيبا" البوسنوية، بسحب جائزة نوبل للآداب 2019، من الكاتب والروائي النمساوي بيتر هاندكه، المعروف بتأييده للتيار اليميني الصربي المتطرف.
وأمس الخميس، أعلنت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم منح هاندكه جائزة نوبل للآداب، وقالت لجنة الجائزة إن هاندكه أنتج لعقود عدة "عملا مؤثرا اكتشف فيه ببراعة لغوية محيط وخصوصية التجربة الإنسانية".
Hey @NobelPrize. You do know Handke was supporting #SiegeofSarajevo, drinking rakija with soldiers who were killing kids with snipers, stating "Muslims are killing themselves"? Disgusting. This is the single most offensive possible decision. What's next? Assad for Peace Prize? https://t.co/UaSxOLCV2Z
SCANDALOUS! #Nobel committee decides to award Peter Handke – a man who glorified Milosevic aka “The Butcher of The Balkans” & supported his genocidal regime – this year’s prize in litterature.
There is nothing nobel about this!
This is a is a preposterous & shameful decision pic.twitter.com/BirMYS9qgP
Deeply shocked that Peter Handke – notorious apologist for the murderous regime of Slobodan Milosevic – has just been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature! Good grief, what is the world coming to? https://t.co/lnBPEIoV5N
As a passionate believer in literature’s eternal beauty&power to enrich human experience&as a victim of ethnic cleansing&genocide, I’m appalled by the decision to award @NobelPrize in literature to a genocide denier. What an ignoble & shameful act we are witnessing in 2019!
