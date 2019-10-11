منح جائزة نوبل لكاتب نمساوي "متطرف" يثير جدلا واسعا في البوسنة

طالبت جمعية "أمهات سربرنيتسا وزيبا" البوسنوية، بسحب جائزة نوبل للآداب 2019، من الكاتب والروائي النمساوي بيتر هاندكه، المعروف بتأييده للتيار اليميني الصربي المتطرف.

وأمس الخميس، أعلنت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم منح هاندكه جائزة نوبل للآداب، وقالت لجنة الجائزة إن هاندكه أنتج لعقود عدة "عملا مؤثرا اكتشف فيه ببراعة لغوية محيط وخصوصية التجربة الإنسانية".

Hey @NobelPrize . You do know Handke was supporting #SiegeofSarajevo , drinking rakija with soldiers who were killing kids with snipers, stating "Muslims are killing themselves"? Disgusting. This is the single most offensive possible decision. What's next? Assad for Peace Prize? https://t.co/UaSxOLCV2Z

SCANDALOUS! #Nobel committee decides to award Peter Handke – a man who glorified Milosevic aka “The Butcher of The Balkans” & supported his genocidal regime – this year’s prize in litterature.

There is nothing nobel about this!

This is a is a preposterous & shameful decision pic.twitter.com/BirMYS9qgP

— Vlora Çitaku 😷 (@vloracitaku) October 10, 2019