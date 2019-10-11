البث الحي
منح جائزة نوبل لكاتب نمساوي "متطرف" يثير جدلا واسعا في البوسنة

الروائي النمساوي بيتر هاندكه
11/10/2019

طالبت جمعية "أمهات سربرنيتسا وزيبا" البوسنوية، بسحب جائزة نوبل للآداب 2019، من الكاتب والروائي النمساوي بيتر هاندكه، المعروف بتأييده للتيار اليميني الصربي المتطرف.

وأمس الخميس، أعلنت الأكاديمية الملكية السويدية للعلوم منح هاندكه جائزة نوبل للآداب، وقالت لجنة الجائزة إن هاندكه أنتج لعقود عدة "عملا مؤثرا اكتشف فيه ببراعة لغوية محيط وخصوصية التجربة الإنسانية".

التفاصيل
  • أثار منح الجائزة لهاندكه، الكثير من الجدل في البوسنة، خصوصا وهو معروف بإنكاره لمذبحة سربرنيتسا التي ارتكبتها القوات الصربية، وبدفاعه عن مجرمي الحرب الصرب.
  • وزير خارجية كوسوفو السابق بيتريت سليمي قال في تغريدة على موقع تويتر: "مرحباً جائزة نوبل. هل تعلمون أن هاندكه كان يدعم حصار سراييفو، واحتسى الخمر مع الجنود الذين كانوا يقنصون الأطفال وقال إن "المسلمين يقتلون أنفسهم"؟ مقزز. هذا هو أكثر قرار عدائي ممكن، ماذا بعد؟ جائزة السلام للأسد؟".

  • حسب وكالة الأناضول فإن أمهات ضحايا المذبحة، قلن إن الكاتب النمساوي لا يستحق الجائزة، وطالبن بسحبها منه.
  • أوضحت الأمهات، أنه "من العار" منح جائزة مهمة لشخص ينكر مذبحة سربرنيتسا، التي راح ضحيتها آلاف الأبرياء، وأصدرت المحاكم الدولية أحكاما في حق مرتكبيها.
نعوش بداخلها رفاة 136 شخصا قضوا في مجزرة سربرنيتشا تم التعرف على هوياتهم في 2015
  • حسب الوكالة فإن الكاتب هاندكه، من أشد الداعمين للقائد الصربي سلوبودان ميلوسيفيتش السابق، المتهم بارتكاب جرائم حرب خلال ما يعرف بفترة حرب البوسنة، والذي توفي خلال محاكمته في محكمة الجنايات الدولية.
  • بعد وفاته في زنزانته في لاهاي، قام هاندكه بتأبين مجرم الحرب في خطاب باللغة الصربية يوم 18 من مارس/آذار 2006 أمام آلاف من مشيعيه، واصفا نفسه بأنه "قريب من يوغوسلافيا، قريب من صربيا وعلى مقربة من سلوبودان ميلوسوفيتش".
  • ينكر هاندكه، ارتكاب القوات الصربية لأية إبادات جماعية أو مجازر حرب في حق البوسنويين، وقد زار ميلوسيفيتش خلال محاكمته عام 2006.
  • سفيرة كوسوفو في الولايات المتحدة فلورا سيتاكو، وصفت قرار الأكاديمية السويدية بأنه "أخرق ومخز".

  • المؤرخ والمؤلف البريطاني أورلاندو فيغز قال إنه شعر "بصدمة عميقة" من أن "مدافعًا سيئ السمعة عن نظام سلوبودان ميلوسوفيتش القاتل" حصل على جائزة نوبل للآداب، متسائلا إلى أين يتجه العالم؟

  • وزير خارجية كوسوفو الحالي جنت كاكاج قال على تويتر "باعتباري شغوفا بالجمال الأبدي للأدب لإثراء التجربة الإنسانية، وضحية للتطهير العرقي والإبادة الجماعية، فقد شعرت بالفزع لقرار منح جائزة نوبل في الأدب لمنكر للإبادة الجماعية. يا له من عمل مشين ومخز نشهده في عام 2019!"

خلفيات
  • دخلت القوات الصربية، مدينة سربرنيتسا في 11 من يوليو/ تموز 1995، بعد إعلانها منطقة آمنة من قبل الأمم المتحدة، وارتكبت خلال عدة أيام، مجزرة جماعية راح ضحيتها أكثر من 8 آلاف بوسني، تراوحت أعمارهم بين 7 إلى 70 عامًا.
  • ارتكبت القوات الصربية مجازر عدة بحق مسلمين، خلال فترة الحرب، التي بدأت عام 1992، وانتهت 1995 بعد توقيع اتفاقية دايتون، وتسببت في إبادة أكثر من 300 ألف شخص، باعتراف الأمم المتحدة.
المصدر : الأناضول + الجزيرة مباشر
