فشل محادثات إنهاء إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن المحادثات الهادفة إلى إنهاء الإغلاق الجزئي لإدارات الحكومة الفدرالية الذي دخل أسبوعه الثالث، لم تُحرز تقدمًا كبيرًا السبت لكنها ستتواصل الأحد.
والتقى نائب الرئيس مايك بنس، أمس السبت، زعيم الاقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر والرئيسة الديمقراطية لمجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في سلسلة "تغريدات" جديدة بشأن الإغلاق الحكومي، إن بإمكان الديمقراطيين حل مشكلة الإغلاق في فترة قصيرة.
V.P. Mike Pence and team just left the White House. Briefed me on their meeting with the Schumer/Pelosi representatives. Not much headway made today. Second meeting set for tomorrow. After so many decades, must finally and permanently fix the problems on the Southern Border!
The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly! This would be so easy to do!
Will be going to Camp David tomorrow morning for meetings on Border Security and many other topics with @WhiteHouse senior staff.
