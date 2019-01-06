البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

فشل محادثات إنهاء إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية

رئيسة مجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي (يسار) مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
6/1/2019

أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن المحادثات الهادفة إلى إنهاء الإغلاق الجزئي لإدارات الحكومة الفدرالية الذي دخل أسبوعه الثالث، لم تُحرز تقدمًا كبيرًا السبت لكنها ستتواصل الأحد.

والتقى نائب الرئيس مايك بنس، أمس السبت، زعيم الاقلية الديمقراطية في مجلس الشيوخ تشاك شومر والرئيسة الديمقراطية لمجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في سلسلة "تغريدات" جديدة بشأن الإغلاق الحكومي، إن بإمكان الديمقراطيين حل مشكلة الإغلاق في فترة قصيرة.

ماذا قال ترمب؟
  • ترمب كتب على "تويتر" أمس السبت: "نائب الرئيس مايك بنس وفريقه غادروا البيت الأبيض للتوّ. أطلعوني على اجتماعهم مع شومر وبيلوسي.  لم يتم إحراز تقدم كبير بشأن الإغلاق الحكومي وتمويل بناء الجدار على الحدود مع المكسيك. من المقرر عقد اجتماع ثان الأحد".

  • جدير بالذكر أن الاجتماع حضره مستشار الرئيس ترمب وصهره غاريد كوشنر ووزيرة الأمن الداخلي كيرستين نيلسين ورئيس هيئة موظفي البيت الأبيض بالوكالة ميك مولفيني.
  • ترمب: كل ما على الديمقراطيين القيام به هو التصديق على أمن حقيقي للحدود بما في ذلك الجدار، إنها مسألة يريدها الجميع باستثناء تجار المخدرات وتجار البشر والمجرمين.

 

  • في "تغريدة" أخرى، قال ترمب "إنه لا يكترث إن كان معظم الموظفين الذين لا يحصلون على رواتبهم من الديمقراطيين، وإن ما يريده هو إنهاء الإغلاق فور الحصول على اتفاق بشأن أمن قوي للحدود. وأضاف أنه موجود في البيت الأبيض وعلى كامل الاستعداد، وتساءل: أين الديموقراطيين؟".
أزمة الجدار مع المكسيك:
  • يقع مشروع ترمب القاضي ببناء جدار يمتد على طول 3200 كلم على الحدود مع المكسيك في صلب خلاف يحول دون توصل الرئيس والكونغرس إلى اتفاق حول الميزانية، ما أدى إلى شل 25% من الإدارات الفدرالية منذ 22 ديسمبر/ كانون أول2018.
  • ترمب يرفض توقيع قانون ميزانية ما لم ينص على تخصيص 5 مليارات دولار لمشروع الجدار، وهو ما يرفضه الديمقراطيون الذين باتوا يسيطرون على مجلس النواب.
  • ترمب دافع مجددا، الجمعة، عن المشروع الذي كان أبرز وعوده الانتخابية تحت شعار مكافحة الهجرة غير القانونية، فأكد استعداده على المضي في الشلل الحكومي لأشهر بل حتى لأكثر من سنة. وهو يعتبر بناء الجدار مسألة "أمن قومي".
  • ترمب كتب لاحقا على "تويتر": "نتوجه صباح غد إلى كامب ديفيد لعقد اجتماعات حول أمن الحدود ومواضيع أخرى كثيرة مع مسؤولين آخرين" من البيت الأبيض.

  • حوالي 800 ألف موظف حكومي اضطروا إما إلى العمل بدون تقاضي أجر، أو إلى أخذ عطلة غير مدفوعة الأجر، ومن بينهم عناصر إدارة أمن المواصلات المكلفين بالأمن الجوي وعملاء في مكتب التحقيقات الفدرالي (أف بي آي).
  • اضطرت متاحف يقصدها السياح إلى إغلاق أبوابها، فيما تتراكم القمامة في الحدائق العامة.
  • يُشكّل "الإغلاق" مادّة تجاذب سياسي بين الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي. ويُحمّل كل من الحزبين خصمه مسؤولية إغلاق الإدارات الفدرالية الأمريكية.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
