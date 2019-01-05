فنان أمريكي يبيع "الشباشب" بتغريدات ترمب المتناقضة

البث الحي
5/1/2019

لجأ فنان أمريكي شاب إلى حيلة جديدة لبيع منتجاته من خلال طبع تغريدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المتناقضة على "الشباشب".

ما القصة؟ 
  • سام موريسون، فنان ومصور من لو أنجلوس، يبلغ من العمر 27 عاما، ويعمل على بيع "الشباشب" من خلال طبع تغريدات ترمب المتناقضة كل تغريدة يمين ويسار "الشبشب".
  • باع موريسون كل زوج من أحذية ترمب "الشباشب" التي صنعها في أقل من شهر.
  • يجب موريسسون صناعة فن مثير للفكر.
  • موريسون قال لبيزنس إنسايدر: خد جولة في 40 ألف تغريدة كتبها دونالد ترمب وسوف تتأكد من تناقض أرائه، ولذلك أردت أن أظهر نفاقه 
  • موريسون كان يعمل في مجال الإعلانات بدوام كامل، لكنه تركه لينتج "الشباشب" يدويا بطباعة تغريدات متناقضة لترمب يختارها هو.
  • بدأ موريسون في بيع "الشباشب" ماركة تغريدات دونالد ترمب في سبتمبر 2017.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر
