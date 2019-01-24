بيلوسي تمنع ترمب من إلقاء خطاب حالة الاتحاد في مجلس النواب

أبلغت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي، الرئيس دونالد ترمب بأنه لن يُسمح له بإلقاء خطاب حالة الاتحاد السنوي داخل مقر المجلس إلى أن ينتهي الإغلاق الحكومي الجزئي.

وفي رسالة إلى ترمب الأربعاء، قالت بيلوسي "أكتب إليك لإبلاغك بأن مجلس النواب لن ينظر في قرار يسمح بإلقاء الرئيس لخطاب حالة الاتحاد داخل المجلس حتى يعاد فتح الحكومة.

وإصدار مثل هذا القرار ضروري قبل السماح للرئيس بإلقاء خطابه في المجلس، وكان من المقرر إلقاء الخطاب يوم 29 يناير/كانون الثاني الجاري.

ترمب: قرار بيلوسي "مخز"

حالة الاتحاد بعد انتهاء الإغلاق:

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019