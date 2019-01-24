البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

بيلوسي تمنع ترمب من إلقاء خطاب حالة الاتحاد في مجلس النواب

24/1/2019

أبلغت رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي، الرئيس دونالد ترمب بأنه لن يُسمح له بإلقاء خطاب حالة الاتحاد السنوي داخل مقر المجلس إلى أن ينتهي الإغلاق الحكومي الجزئي.

وفي رسالة إلى ترمب الأربعاء، قالت بيلوسي "أكتب إليك لإبلاغك بأن مجلس النواب لن ينظر في قرار يسمح بإلقاء الرئيس لخطاب حالة الاتحاد داخل المجلس حتى يعاد فتح الحكومة.

وإصدار مثل هذا القرار ضروري قبل السماح للرئيس بإلقاء خطابه في المجلس، وكان من المقرر إلقاء الخطاب يوم 29 يناير/كانون الثاني الجاري.

ترمب: قرار بيلوسي "مخز"
  • الرئيس الأمريكي وصف قرار بيلوسي بأنه "مخز".
  • ترمب قال في وقت سابق، الأربعاء إنه يعتزم إلقاء الخطاب في مجلس النواب في الموعد المقرر، رافضًا طلب بيلوسي تأجيله، لكنه عاد في وقت لاحق ليقول إنه سيقوم بحدث بديل للخطاب.
حالة الاتحاد بعد انتهاء الإغلاق:

  • ترمب قال لاحقًا إنه سيلقي خطابه السنوي بشأن حالة الاتحاد عندما ينتهي الإغلاق الجزئي لمؤسسات الحكومة.
  • الرئيس الأمريكي أضاف عبر حسابه على تويتر، أنه لا يفكر في اختيار موقع بديل لمجلس النواب للإدلاء بالخطاب.
  • قرار ترمب يأتي بينما يصوت الجمهوريون والديموقراطيون، اليوم الخميس، في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي على نصين متنافسين لمحاولة الخروج من شلل عدد من الإدارات الفيدرالية.

  • ترمب غرّد على تويتر "مع استمرار الإغلاق، طلبت مني نانسي بيلوسي إلقاء الخطاب عن كلمة الاتحاد ووافقت" وأضاف "بعد ذلك غيرت رأيها بسبب الإغلاق واقترحت موعدا لاحقا.. هذا من صلاحياتها.. سألقي الخطاب عن حال الاتحاد عندما ينتهي الإغلاق الحكومي.
  • ترمب قال أيضًا إنه لا يبحث عن بديل لمكان الخطاب لأنه "ليس هناك شئ يضاهي مجلس النواب في التقاليد والأهمية" مؤكدًا أنه يتطلع إلى إلقاء خطاب "عظيم" في "المستقبل القريب".
خلفية:
  • تقليديًا يلقي الرئيس الأمريكي خطابه السنوي عن حال الاتحاد، الذي كان يفترض أن يكون الثلاثاء المقبل، قبل الدورة المشتركة لمجلسي الكونغرس، في قاعة مجلس النواب.
  • ترمب كان قد كتب في تغريدة "من المحزن جدًا لبلدنا ألا يتم إلقاء الخطاب عن حال الاتحاد في موعده حسب برنامجه، والأهم في المكان المخصص له" وذلك ردًا على بيلوسي التي كانت قد طلبت من الرئيس الأمريكي إعادة النظر في موعد إلقاء الخطاب بسبب نقص العناصر الأمنية الناجمة عن الإغلاق.
  • بيلوسي التي باتت تقود المعارضة الديموقراطية لترمب في الكونغرس، أبلغت الرئيس أن مجلس النواب لا يمكن أن يسمح بإلقاء الخطاب في قاعته.
  • يشار إلى أن الإغلاق الحكومي الجزئي دخل يومه الرابع والثلاثين اليوم الخميس. 
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
