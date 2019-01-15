"كوخافي" قائدا لجيش الاحتلال ونتنياهو يحذّر إيران

عُيّن الجنرال أفيف كوخافي (55عامًا)، صباح اليوم، رئيسا لهيئة أركان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، بشكل رسمي خلفًا لغادي آيزنكوت، بعد 3 سنوات و11 شهرًا.

واستغل رئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، الفرصة لتوجيه رسالة تحذير إلى إيران، وقال إن إسرائيل تواجه جهة مركزية، هي إيران وأذرعها.

تنصيب كوخافي:

فعالية تنصيب كوخافي كرئيس لأركان الجيش رقم 22، جرت في مقر وزارة الأمن في تل أبيب، من قبل رئيس الحكومة ووزير الأمن نتنياهو، بحضور عدد من الجنرالات في الجيش والوزراء ومسؤولين سابقين وحاليين.

تنصيب كوخافي كان من المفترض أن يتم قبل أسبوعين، ولكن بسبب طلب نتنياهو، مدد آيزنكوت ولايته في المنصب، وذلك على خلفية ما أطلق عليه "عملية درع شمالي"، للكشف عن أنفاق حزب الله على الحدود الشمالية مع لبنان.

تصريحات القائد الجديد لجيش الاحتلال:

ألتزم ببذل كل الجهود لـ"الدفاع عن إسرائيل.. وسأكرس نشاطي لتعزيز الجدار الواقي (الجيش)، وفي صلب ذلك زيادة القدرة على ضرب العدو".

أتعهد بالاهتمام بكل جندي ومجندة، ومواصلة إحياء ذكرى القتلى من الجيش، وتعزيز ذويهم، والالتزام بإعادة المفقودين.

سأعمل على تقوية الجيش لتحديات الحاضر والمستقبل، وزيادة القدرة على ضرب العدو، وجعله فتاكًا ومجديًا وحديثًا، يحافظ على رسالته وتفرده.

تصريحات نتنياهو:

إسرائيل تواجه جهة مركزية، هي إيران وأذرعها.

إيران تكذب كل الوقت، فقد كذبت في الاتفاق النووي، وتكذب الآن عندما تطلق قمرًا اصطناعيًا بسيطًا إلى الفضاء، بينما تسعى لإنجاز المرحلة الأولى من صاروخ عابر للقارات.

أنصح إيران بالخروج من سوريا بسرعة لأن إسرائيل ستواصل سياستها الهجومية.

إسرائيل تسعى للانتصار، وبأقل ثمن ممكن، وهذا هو الاختبار الحقيقي للقيادة.

سنواصل منع إيران وتوابعها من تثبيت أقدامهم في المنطقة.

إسرائيل لا تبحث عن حروب لا داعي لها، ولكن الحروب الضرورية تقتضي الجاهزية للتضحية.

من هو رئيس الأركان الجديد؟

كوخافي هو من مواليد "كريات بيالك" عام 1964، تطوع للواء "المظليين" كجندي وانتهى كقائد للواء.

كوخافي شارك في التصدي للانتفاضتين الفلسطينيتين الأولى والثانية، بالإضافة إلى حرب لبنان الأولى عام 1982 والثانية عام 2006.

في العام 2003 تمت ترقيته إلى رتبة "عميد" (بريغادير جنرال)، وعين قائدًا لـ"عصبة النار".

شغل منصب قائد "فرقة غزة العسكرية" في الجيش، حيث نفذت خلال ولايته عملية "فك الارتباط" من قطاع غزة، كما وقع الجندي الإسرائيلي غلعاد شاليط في أسر المقاومة الفلسطينية في القطاع.

أفيف كوخافي, رئيس أركان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي (هيئة البث الإسرائيلية)

في العام 2007 عين رئيسا لـ"لواء العمليات في الاستخبارات العسكرية"، وفي العام 2010 شغل منصب رئيس شعبة الاستخبارات.

تمت ترقيته إلى رتبة جنرال (لواء). وفي العام 2014 عين قائدًا للمنطقة الشمالية في جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ليعين لاحقا نائبا لرئيس أركان الجيش.

كوخافي يحمل اللقب الأول في الإدارة العامة من جامعة هارفارد.

ويتوقع محللون إسرائيليون أن يسير كوخافي على خطى غادي إيزنكوت المنتهية ولايته، من حيث أن غزة هي الحلبة الثانية في أهميتها بعد التحدي الاستراتيجي الأكبر المتمثل في التمركز العسكري الإيراني في سوريا.

تصريحات رئيس الأركان السابق, غادي آيزنكوت:

يجب إبقاء الجيش في مركز الإجماع القومي. أسلم اليوم كوخافي جيشًا مدربًا وجاهزًا وقويًا. الجيش حقق في السنوات الأربعة إنجازات تجدر الإشارة إليها،

أتألم كثيرًا وآسف لعدم قدرتي على استعادة الجنود الإسرائيليين من قطاع غزة (في إشارة إلى جنود الاحتلال المحتجزين في قطاع غزة كأسرى لدى حركة المقاومة الإسلامية حماس).

سأترك مهمة استعادة الجنود للقائد الجديد للجيش.

كوخافي سيعمل على استمرار تفوق الجيش على أعدائه والحفاظ على إنجازات القادة الذين سبقوه.

قصة الجنود الأسرى:

كتائب الشهيد عزالدين القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس، أعلنت في يوليو 2014 أسرها الجندي الإسرائيلي شاؤول أرون خلال عملية شرقي مدينة غزة إبان العدوان البري؛ لكن جيش الاحتلال أعلن عن مقتله.

في مطلع أغسطس من نفس العام، أعلن جيش الاحتلال فقد الاتصال بضابط يدعى هدار غولدن في رفح جنوبي القطاع، وأعلنت القسام حينها أنها فقدت الاتصال بمجموعتها التي أسرته في المكان، ورجحّت استشهادها ومقتل الضابط الإسرائيلي.

في يوليو 2015 سمحت الرقابة الإسرائيلية بنشر نبأ اختفاء الإسرائيلي "أبراهام منغستو" من ذوي الأصول الإثيوبية بقطاع غزة قبل 10 أشهر (سبتمبر 2014) بعد تسلله من السياج الأمني شمالي القطاع.

القسّام عرضت صور أربعة جنود إسرائيليين وهم: "شاؤول آرون، هادار غولدن، أباراهام منغستو، هاشم بدوي السيد"، رافضة الكشف عن أية تفاصيل تتعلق بهم دون ثمن.

في يناير 2018، قال وزير جيش الاحتلال السابق أفيغدور ليبرمان إنه لا يعرف إذا كان الإسرائيليون المحتجزون في قطاع غزة على قيد الحياة أم لا، وكانت تلك المرة الأولى التي يعترف فيها مسؤول إسرائيلي رفيع بإمكانية وجود أسرى أحياء لدى المقاومة في غزة، بعد إصرار لسنوات على أنهم "جثث".

حماس تشترط بدء أي مفاوضات مع الاحتلال بإفراجه عن محرري صفقة "وفاء الأحرار"، الذين أعاد اعتقالهم. وأعاد الاحتلال اعتقال أكثر من 50 مُحررًا بالصفقة التي تمت عام 2011.

صفقة وفاء الأحرار أفرج بموجبها عن ألف أسير نصفهم من ذوي الأحكام العالية مقابل إطلاق سراح الجندي جلعاد شاليط، الذي أسر من على حدود القطاع صيف 2006، وبقي في قبضة المقاومة خمس سنوات.

نتنياهو يحتضن جلعاد شاليط بعدما أفرجت عنه حماس ضمن صفقة وفاء الأحرار (غيتي)