"كوخافي" قائدا لجيش الاحتلال ونتنياهو يحذّر إيران

عُيّن الجنرال أفيف كوخافي (55عامًا)، صباح اليوم، رئيسا لهيئة أركان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، بشكل رسمي خلفًا لغادي آيزنكوت، بعد 3 سنوات و11 شهرًا.
واستغل رئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، الفرصة لتوجيه رسالة تحذير إلى إيران، وقال إن إسرائيل تواجه جهة مركزية، هي إيران وأذرعها.
ويتوقع محللون إسرائيليون أن يسير كوخافي على خطى غادي إيزنكوت المنتهية ولايته، من حيث أن غزة هي الحلبة الثانية في أهميتها بعد التحدي الاستراتيجي الأكبر المتمثل في التمركز العسكري الإيراني في سوريا.
