أردوغان وترمب يبحثان إنشاء منطقة آمنة شمال سوريا

قال البيت الأبيض اليوم الاثنين إن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان بحثا "استمرار التعاون" في سوريا مع بدء القوات الأمريكية الانسحاب من الصراع.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز إن ترمب قال إنه يرغب في العمل مع تركيا لمعالجة المخاوف الأمنية لأنقرة في شمال شرق سوريا وأكد على أهمية ألا تسيء تركيا معاملة الأكراد أو أي جماعات أخرى "حاربنا معهم لهزيمة تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية".
وقالت تركيا إن الزعيمين بحثا إقامة منطقة آمنة في شمال سوريا خالية من الجماعات المسلحة. وأضافت الرئاسة التركية أنهما أكدا ضرورة إنجاز خارطة طريق مدينة منبج الحدودية السورية.
Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019
….Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria – natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019
Mr @realDonaldTrump It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG. Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds. We will protect Kurds and other Syrians against all terrorist threats. https://t.co/Yyzgyp9RQ4
— Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) January 13, 2019
Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can’t be your partners & allies. Turkey expects the US to honor our strategic partnership and doesn’t want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda.
There is no difference between DAESH, PKK, PYD and YPG. We will continue to fight against them all. https://t.co/Yyzgyp9RQ4
— Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) January 13, 2019