البث الحي
سياسة

أردوغان وترمب يبحثان إنشاء منطقة آمنة شمال سوريا

الرئيسان التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والأمريكي دونالد ترمب
الرئيسان التركي رجب طيب أردوغان والأمريكي دونالد ترمب
14/1/2019

قال البيت الأبيض اليوم الاثنين إن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان بحثا "استمرار التعاون" في سوريا مع بدء القوات الأمريكية الانسحاب من الصراع.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز إن ترمب قال إنه يرغب في العمل مع تركيا لمعالجة المخاوف الأمنية لأنقرة في شمال شرق سوريا وأكد على أهمية ألا تسيء تركيا معاملة الأكراد أو أي جماعات أخرى "حاربنا معهم لهزيمة تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية".

وقالت تركيا إن الزعيمين بحثا إقامة منطقة آمنة في شمال سوريا خالية من الجماعات المسلحة. وأضافت الرئاسة التركية أنهما أكدا ضرورة إنجاز خارطة طريق مدينة منبج الحدودية السورية.

التفاصيل
  • مصادر في الرئاسة التركية قالت للأناضول إن أردوغان أعرب في اتصال هاتفي مع ترمب، عن ترحيبه بقرار سحب القوات الأمريكية من سوريا.
  • المصادر أشارت إلى تأكيد أردوغان استعداد تركيا لتقديم كافة أشكال الدعم للولايات المتحدة في هذا الإطار. ولفتت إلى تشديد أردوغان لنظيره الأمريكي أنه "لا توجد أي مشكلة لتركيا مع الأكراد".
  • المصادر ذكرت أن أردوغان بيّن لترمب أن تركيا "ترمي لمكافحة المنظمات الإرهابية التي تهدد أمنها القومي". وأضافت أن الزعيمين شددا على ضرورة تطبيق "خارطة طريق منبج"، وعدم منح أي فرصة للجهات التي تحاول عرقلة الانسحاب الأمريكي من سوريا.
  • في هذا الإطار، أكد أردوغان وترمب على أهمية إطلاع الرأي العام على المعلومات بشكل سليم. كما اتفق الزعيمان على رفع العلاقات الاقتصادية بين بلديهما إلى أعلى مستوى، وفق المصادر نفسها.
تغريدة ترمب
  • يأتي الاتصال الهاتفي بين الطرفين، بعد تغريدة لترمب، عارضتها تركيا بشدة.
  • الأحد، قال ترامب عبر تغريدة في تويتر، إن قوات بلاده بدأت بالانسحاب من سوريا، وأن مكافحة تنظيم الدولة ستستمر. وزاد على ذلك بتهديد تركيا اقتصاديا في حال قامت الأخيرة باستهداف التنظيمات الكردية شمال سوريا.

  • رد تركيا جاء على لسان وزير الخارجية مولود تشاوش أوغلو، إذ قال إن بلاده أبلغت واشنطن بعدم خشيتها من أي تهديد، وأنه من غير الممكن للأخيرة بلوغ غاياتها عبر التهديد بـ"تدمير" اقتصاد تركيا.
  • المتحدث باسم الرئاسة التركية إبراهيم كالن دعا ترمب إلى احترام الشراكة بين واشنطن وأنقرة.
  • كالن على تويتر: يا سيد ترمب إنه لخطأ فادح مساواة الأكراد بتنظيم PKK الإرهابي، المدرج على قوائم الولايات المتحدة للمنظمات الإرهابية".

 

  • كالن: الإرهابيون لا يمكن أن يكونوا شركاءك وحلفاءك. تركيا تتوقع أن تحترم الولايات المتحدة شراكتنا الاستراتيجية.

المصدر : وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

بينهم مسلمة من أصل عربي.. بايدن يعلن أسماء فريقه الرئاسي (فيديو)

الأمريكية من أصول فلسطينية ريما دودين (موافع التواصل)

السيسي: مصر تتطلع للتعاون مع الشركات الفرنسية

(أرشيف ـ رويترز)

الجيش الألماني: الأتراك أجبرونا على التخلي عن تفتيش سفينة في طريقها لليبيا

طاقم الفرقاطة الألمانية صعدوا إلى السفينة التي كانت تبعد 160 ميلا بحريا عن ميناء بنغازي

هروب جماعي من مطار صيني بعد اكتشاف حالتي إصابة بكورونا (فيديو)

(تويتر)
الأكثر قراءة

رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي يوجه إنذارا أخيرا للسيسي (فيديو)

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز ـ أرشيف)

قطر تكشف هوية رضيعة المطار وتفاصيل إلقائها في سلة المهملات

مطار حمد الدولي بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة (غيتي)

انتقادات حادة في الجزائر لتصريحات ماكرون عن الرئيس تبون

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (رويترز)

واشنطن بوست: حان الوقت لأن يسمع السيسي "ديكتاتور ترمب المفضل" رسالة مختلفة

لقاء سابق بين ترمب (يمين) والسيسي (يسار) (الأناضول-أرشيفية)