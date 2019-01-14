أردوغان وترمب يبحثان إنشاء منطقة آمنة شمال سوريا

قال البيت الأبيض اليوم الاثنين إن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان بحثا "استمرار التعاون" في سوريا مع بدء القوات الأمريكية الانسحاب من الصراع.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض سارة ساندرز إن ترمب قال إنه يرغب في العمل مع تركيا لمعالجة المخاوف الأمنية لأنقرة في شمال شرق سوريا وأكد على أهمية ألا تسيء تركيا معاملة الأكراد أو أي جماعات أخرى "حاربنا معهم لهزيمة تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية".

وقالت تركيا إن الزعيمين بحثا إقامة منطقة آمنة في شمال سوريا خالية من الجماعات المسلحة. وأضافت الرئاسة التركية أنهما أكدا ضرورة إنجاز خارطة طريق مدينة منبج الحدودية السورية.

التفاصيل

مصادر في الرئاسة التركية قالت للأناضول إن أردوغان أعرب في اتصال هاتفي مع ترمب، عن ترحيبه بقرار سحب القوات الأمريكية من سوريا.

المصادر أشارت إلى تأكيد أردوغان استعداد تركيا لتقديم كافة أشكال الدعم للولايات المتحدة في هذا الإطار. ولفتت إلى تشديد أردوغان لنظيره الأمريكي أنه "لا توجد أي مشكلة لتركيا مع الأكراد".

المصادر ذكرت أن أردوغان بيّن لترمب أن تركيا "ترمي لمكافحة المنظمات الإرهابية التي تهدد أمنها القومي". وأضافت أن الزعيمين شددا على ضرورة تطبيق "خارطة طريق منبج"، وعدم منح أي فرصة للجهات التي تحاول عرقلة الانسحاب الأمريكي من سوريا.

في هذا الإطار، أكد أردوغان وترمب على أهمية إطلاع الرأي العام على المعلومات بشكل سليم. كما اتفق الزعيمان على رفع العلاقات الاقتصادية بين بلديهما إلى أعلى مستوى، وفق المصادر نفسها.

تغريدة ترمب

يأتي الاتصال الهاتفي بين الطرفين، بعد تغريدة لترمب، عارضتها تركيا بشدة.

الأحد، قال ترامب عبر تغريدة في تويتر، إن قوات بلاده بدأت بالانسحاب من سوريا، وأن مكافحة تنظيم الدولة ستستمر. وزاد على ذلك بتهديد تركيا اقتصاديا في حال قامت الأخيرة باستهداف التنظيمات الكردية شمال سوريا.

Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds. Create 20 mile safe zone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

….Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey. Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria – natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019

رد تركيا جاء على لسان وزير الخارجية مولود تشاوش أوغلو، إذ قال إن بلاده أبلغت واشنطن بعدم خشيتها من أي تهديد، وأنه من غير الممكن للأخيرة بلوغ غاياتها عبر التهديد بـ"تدمير" اقتصاد تركيا.

المتحدث باسم الرئاسة التركية إبراهيم كالن دعا ترمب إلى احترام الشراكة بين واشنطن وأنقرة.

كالن على تويتر: يا سيد ترمب إنه لخطأ فادح مساواة الأكراد بتنظيم PKK الإرهابي، المدرج على قوائم الولايات المتحدة للمنظمات الإرهابية".

Mr @realDonaldTrump It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG. Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds. We will protect Kurds and other Syrians against all terrorist threats. https://t.co/Yyzgyp9RQ4 — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) January 13, 2019

كالن: الإرهابيون لا يمكن أن يكونوا شركاءك وحلفاءك. تركيا تتوقع أن تحترم الولايات المتحدة شراكتنا الاستراتيجية.