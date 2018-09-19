البث الحي
سياسة|كوريا الشمالية

اتفاق "مثير" بين الكوريتين.. تعرف على بنوده

كوريا الشمالية وافقت على • إغلاق منشآت نووية في كوريا الشمالية بحضور خبراء دوليين
كوريا الشمالية وافقت على • إغلاق منشآت نووية في كوريا الشمالية بحضور خبراء دوليين
19/9/2018

وقع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون والرئيس الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن، اتفاقا في اليوم الثاني لقمتهما في بيونغ يانغ.

ووقع وزيرا دفاع البلدين بعد ذلك اتفاقا عسكريا للحد من التوترات في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.

بنود الاتفاق:
  • إغلاق منشآت نووية في كوريا الشمالية بحضور خبراء دوليين.
  • تفكيك دائم للمنشآت النووية.  
  • إزالة كل المخاطر التي ربما تسبب حروبا في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.
  • صرح الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي أن "نزع السلاح النووي بشكل كامل لن يكون في المستقبل البعيد جدا".
  • السعي لتقديم عرض مشترك لاستضافة أولمبياد 2032.
  • الاشتراك معا في المسابقات الدولية ومن بينها أولمبياد 2020 في طوكيو.
ردود أفعال:
  • رحب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتطورات التي شهدتها القمة بين الكوريتين واصفا الاتفاق بـ"المثير".
  • قال ترمب على تويتر "كيم جونغ أون وافق على السماح بعمليات تفتيش نووية على أساس مفاوضات نهائية وعلى تفكيك نهائي لموقع تجارب ومنصة إطلاق في وجود خبراء دوليين".
  • أضاف ترمب: "في الوقت نفسه لن تكون هناك تجارب صاروخية أو نووية". وتابع "كما ستقدم كوريا الشمالية وكوريا الجنوبية عرضًا مشتركًا لاستضافة الألعاب الأولمبية لعام 2032. إنه أمر مثير للغاية".

 

ملاحظات على الاتفاق:
  • لم يتضح متى سيتم تفكيك منشأة "يونجبيون" وما تتوقعه بيونغيانغ في المقابل.
  • مون هو أول رئيس كوري جنوبي يزور كوريا الشمالية منذ 11 عاما، ومن المقرر أن يعود إلى بلاده غدا الخميس.
  • أعرب الزعيم الكوري الشمالي عن رغبته في زيارة سول قريبا.
المصدر : وكالات
المزيد من سياسة

بعد 27 عاما.. الجيش الأذري يدخل منطقة كلبجار (فيديو)

قوات عسكرية أذرية تدخل منطقة كلبجار (مواقع التواصل)

لبناني تسجنه فرنسا منذ 36 عاما رغم انتهاء محكوميته

الأمريكي جوناثان بولارد تجسس لصالح إسرائيل(رويترز)

تركيا.. استقالة حليف تاريخي لأردوغان من منصبه

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (رويترز)

بايدن يتقدم خطوة رئيسية نحو توليه الرئاسة ويكشف أولويات أول 100 يوم

يعني قرار البيت الأبيض أن بايدن سيتمكن من الاطلاع على أحدث معلومات أجهزة المخابرات بشأن تهديدات الأمن القومي في جميع أنحاء العالم (الفرنسية)
الأكثر قراءة

رويترز: لهذه الأسباب اتخذ أردوغان قراراته الاقتصادية الأخيرة

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (الأناضول)

بالأسماء.. مصر تتحفظ على أموال 285 شخصا بينهم إعلاميون وسياسيون معارضون

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز)

هدية الوداع من ترمب.. نتنياهو يعد جاسوسا إسرائيليا سابقا في أمريكا بحياة رغدة (فيديو)

نتنياهو يعد بولارد الجاسوس السابق في أمريكا بحياة رغدة (رويترز)

القضاء اللبناني يصدر قراره بشأن زوج نانسي عجرم المتهم بالقتل

المغنية اللبنانية نانسي عجرم وزوجها فادي الهاشم