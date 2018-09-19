اتفاق "مثير" بين الكوريتين.. تعرف على بنوده

وقع الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون والرئيس الكوري الجنوبي مون جاي إن، اتفاقا في اليوم الثاني لقمتهما في بيونغ يانغ.

ووقع وزيرا دفاع البلدين بعد ذلك اتفاقا عسكريا للحد من التوترات في شبه الجزيرة الكورية.

بنود الاتفاق:

ردود أفعال:

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being……..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018