ترمب يحاول ضرب مصداقية مولر بعدة تغريدات

جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الأحد، مزاعمه بوجود "تضارب في المصالح" يحب أن يمنع المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر من متابعة مهامه في التحقيق بالتدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الرئاسية.

تغريدات الرئيس

واستهدف ترمب مولي في سلسلة تغريدات للتأثير على مصداقيته، وهي:

التغريدة الأولى: "هل ينوي مولر يومًا الإفصاح عن تضارب مصالحه مع الرئيس ترمب، بما في ذلك حقيقة أنه كانت بيننا علاقة عمل سيئة جدًا ومحل نزاع، وأنا رفضت تعيينه على رأس مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (قبل يوم من تعيينه مدعيًا خاصًا)، وأن كومي هو صديقه المقرّب".

There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

التغريدة الثانية: "لا يوجد هناك أي تواطؤ! الملاحقة المزوّرة التي يقوم بها روبرت مولر مع 17 ديمقراطيا غاضبًا (ارتفع العدد بعد أن كانوا 13 وانضم إليهم محام للبيت الأبيض خلال ولاية أوباما) بدأ من ملف احتيالي موّلته المخادعة هيلاري ولجنة الحزب الديمقراطي. لذا فإن الملاحقة هي مجرد عملية احتيال غير قانونية".

Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

التغريدة الثالثة: "أيضًا، لماذا لا يعين مولر سوى ديمقراطيين غاضبين، بعضهم عمل لصالح المخادعة هيلاري، وآخرون، بينهم هو شخصيًا، عملوا لصالح أوباما…ولماذا لا ينظر مولر أبدًا للنشاطات الإجرامية والتواطؤ الروسي الحقيقي في جانب الديمقراطيين".

….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

خلفيات الصراع

صحيفة نيويورك تايمز كانت قد نشرت في يناير/كانون الثاني أن ترمب أشار إلى تضارب مصالح مع مولر في ثلاثة مواضع تجعل الأخير غير مؤهل لرئاسة التحقيق في التدخل الروسي.

أولًا: وجود خلاف مع مولر حول الرسوم في "نادي ترمب الوطني للغولف".

ثانيًا: يقول ترمب إن مولر عمل سابقًا لدى مكتب محاماة مثّل يومًا صهره جاريد كوشنر.

ثالثًا: أجرى ترمب مقابلة مع مولر لتولي منصب مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي "إف بي آي" قبل تعيينه مدعيًا خاصًا.

يتهم ترمب فريق مولر بأنه يعج بالديمقراطيين، رغم أن مولر جمهوري مثل ترمب وكذلك رود روزنشتاين نائب وزير العدل الذي قام بتعيين مولر مدعيًا خاصًا، وأيضًا وزير العدل جيف سيشينز.

فريق مولر وجّه مؤخرًا الاتهام الى أكثر من 10 عملاء روس لقرصنتهم حواسيب الحزب الديمقراطي، كما اتهم 4 أعضاء في حملة ترمب ببعض الجرائم لكن لم يتم ربطهم مباشرة بعملية التواطؤ مع روسيا، ولهذا اتهم ترمب مولر بالتواطؤ مع الحزب الديمقراطي.

