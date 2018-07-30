البث الحي
سياسة|الولايات المتحدة

ترمب يحاول ضرب مصداقية مولر بعدة تغريدات

المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر( يمين) والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر( يمين) والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب
30/7/2018

جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الأحد، مزاعمه بوجود "تضارب في المصالح" يحب أن يمنع المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر من متابعة مهامه في التحقيق بالتدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الرئاسية.

تغريدات الرئيس

واستهدف ترمب مولي في سلسلة تغريدات للتأثير على مصداقيته، وهي:

  • التغريدة الأولى: "هل ينوي مولر يومًا الإفصاح عن تضارب مصالحه مع الرئيس ترمب، بما في ذلك حقيقة أنه كانت بيننا علاقة عمل سيئة جدًا ومحل نزاع، وأنا رفضت تعيينه على رأس مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (قبل يوم من تعيينه مدعيًا خاصًا)، وأن كومي هو صديقه المقرّب".

  • التغريدة الثانية: "لا يوجد هناك أي تواطؤ! الملاحقة المزوّرة التي يقوم بها روبرت مولر مع 17 ديمقراطيا غاضبًا (ارتفع العدد بعد أن كانوا 13 وانضم إليهم محام للبيت الأبيض خلال ولاية أوباما) بدأ من ملف احتيالي موّلته المخادعة هيلاري ولجنة الحزب الديمقراطي. لذا فإن الملاحقة هي مجرد عملية احتيال غير قانونية".

  • التغريدة الثالثة: "أيضًا، لماذا لا يعين مولر سوى ديمقراطيين غاضبين، بعضهم عمل لصالح المخادعة هيلاري، وآخرون، بينهم هو شخصيًا، عملوا لصالح أوباما…ولماذا لا ينظر مولر أبدًا للنشاطات الإجرامية والتواطؤ الروسي الحقيقي في جانب الديمقراطيين".

 خلفيات الصراع
  • صحيفة نيويورك تايمز كانت قد نشرت في يناير/كانون الثاني أن ترمب أشار إلى تضارب مصالح مع مولر في ثلاثة مواضع تجعل الأخير غير مؤهل لرئاسة التحقيق في التدخل الروسي.
  • أولًا: وجود خلاف مع مولر حول الرسوم في "نادي ترمب الوطني للغولف".
  • ثانيًا: يقول ترمب إن مولر عمل سابقًا لدى مكتب محاماة مثّل يومًا صهره جاريد كوشنر.
  • ثالثًا: أجرى ترمب مقابلة مع مولر لتولي منصب مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي "إف بي آي" قبل تعيينه مدعيًا خاصًا.
  • يتهم ترمب فريق مولر بأنه يعج بالديمقراطيين، رغم أن مولر جمهوري مثل ترمب وكذلك رود روزنشتاين نائب وزير العدل الذي قام بتعيين مولر مدعيًا خاصًا، وأيضًا وزير العدل جيف سيشينز.
  • فريق مولر وجّه مؤخرًا الاتهام الى أكثر من 10 عملاء روس لقرصنتهم حواسيب الحزب الديمقراطي، كما اتهم 4 أعضاء في حملة ترمب ببعض الجرائم لكن لم يتم ربطهم مباشرة بعملية التواطؤ مع روسيا، ولهذا اتهم ترمب مولر بالتواطؤ مع الحزب الديمقراطي.
مولر يشدد الخناق
  • من جهة أخرى، كان مولر قد قدم، الجمعة، قائمة تضم 35 شاهدًا محتملًا لمحاكمة بول مانافورت المدير السابق لحملة ترمب الانتخابية والمقرر أن تبدأ هذا الأسبوع. وتشمل قائمة الشهود مصرفيين ومحاسبين، من المرجح أن يدلوا بشهاداتهم في اتهامات بالاحتيال المصرفي والضريبي.
  • والخميس الماضي، أكد مايكل كوهين المحامي السابق للرئيس الأمريكي، أن ترمب وافق على عقد اجتماع خلال حملة الانتخابات الرئاسية بين نجله ومحامية روسية عرضت تقديم معلومات مربكة تضرّ بمنافسته الديمقراطية هيلاري كلينتون، وفقًا لشبكة (س.إن.إن).
المصدر : رويترز + فرانس برس
المزيد من سياسة

مكافأة للعثور على متسببين بوفاة مهاجرين مسلمين في أمريكا

فتيات مسلمات ينبذن العنصرية في الولايات المتحدة (رويترز ـ أرشيف)

لأول مرة.. تركية بين مندوبي المجمع الانتخابي لاختيار الرئيس الأمريكي

دريا طاشقين (يمين) مع جو بايدن (يسار) (صحف)

ترمب يدعو أنصاره إلى "قلب" نتيجة الانتخابات الرئاسية

الرئيس الأمريكي (المنتهية ولايته) دونالد ترمب والرئيس المنتخب جو بايدن (موافع التواصل)

الولايات المتحدة تفرض عقوبات على جماعة ليبية موالية لحفتر

قوات موالية لخليفة حفتر على قائمة عقوبات قانون ماغنيتسكي (روتيرز)
الأكثر قراءة

شاهد: أرمن يطلبون مساعدة جنود أذريين ليتمكنوا من إخلاء منازلهم

جندي أذري وجندي من قوات حفظ السلام الروسية عند نقطة تفتيش في ضواحي مدينة شوشة (رويترز)

بعد السماح للإسرائيليين.. الإمارات توقف منح تأشيرات لمواطني 13 دولة معظمها مسلمة

الإمارات أوقفت مؤقتا إصدار تأشيرات دخول لمواطني أفغانستان وباكستان وعدة دول أخرى لاعتبارات أمنية (غيتي)

بالأسماء.. مصر تتحفظ على أموال 285 شخصا بينهم إعلاميون وسياسيون معارضون

الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي (رويترز)

رويترز: لهذه الأسباب اتخذ أردوغان قراراته الاقتصادية الأخيرة

الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان (الأناضول)