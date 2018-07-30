ترمب يحاول ضرب مصداقية مولر بعدة تغريدات

جدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الأحد، مزاعمه بوجود "تضارب في المصالح" يحب أن يمنع المدعي الخاص روبرت مولر من متابعة مهامه في التحقيق بالتدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الرئاسية.
واستهدف ترمب مولي في سلسلة تغريدات للتأثير على مصداقيته، وهي:
There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
….Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018