ترمب يعلق على مظاهرات فرنسا.. ماذا قال؟

علق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على مظاهرات "السترات الصفراء" في فرنسا، معتبرا أنها تثبت فشل اتّفاق باريس للمناخ.
Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018
The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018