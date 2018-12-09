ترمب يعلق على مظاهرات فرنسا.. ماذا قال؟

علق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على مظاهرات "السترات الصفراء" في فرنسا، معتبرا أنها تثبت فشل اتّفاق باريس للمناخ.

أبرز ما كتبه ترمب على تويتر تعليقا على أحداث فرنسا

Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018