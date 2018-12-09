البث الحي
ترمب يعلق على مظاهرات فرنسا.. ماذا قال؟

الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (يمين) خلال لقائه بماكرون في لقاء سابق
9/12/2018

علق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على مظاهرات "السترات الصفراء" في فرنسا، معتبرا أنها تثبت فشل اتّفاق باريس للمناخ.

أبرز ما كتبه ترمب على تويتر تعليقا على أحداث فرنسا
  • يوم حزين وليلة حزينة للغاية في باريس.. ربما حان الوقت لإنهاء اتفاقية باريس السخيفة والمكلفة للغاية وإعادة الأموال إلى الناس على شكل خفض الضرائب".
  • أمريكا كانت متقدمة على الآخرين، وكانت الدولة الكبيرة الوحيدة التي انخفضت فيها الانبعاثات العام الماضي.

  • اتفاق باريس لا يسير على نحو جيّد بالنسبة لباريس. تظاهرات وأعمال شغب في كل أنحاء فرنسا.
  • الناس لا يريدون دفع مبالغ كبيرة، قسم كبير منها للدول النامية (التي تدار في شكل يثير الشكوك)، بهدف حماية البيئة، ربما.
  • المحتجون في فرنسا "يغنّون (نريد ترمب) إنني أعشق فرنسا".

خلفية:
  • ترمب أعلن في يونيو/ حزيران 2017 انسحاب الولايات المتحدة من الاتفاق الدولي الذي أبرم في باريس في نهاية 2015 لخفض انبعاثات غازات الدفيئة.
  • الرئيس الأمريكي سخر قبل أيام من تراجع نظيره الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون وحكومته بعدم تطبيق الضرائب على الوقود، بعد قرار سابق بتعليقها، معتبراً أنّ اتفاق باريس آيل إلى الفشل.
  • فرنسا شهدت اشتباكات بين محتجين مناهضين للحكومة مع شرطة مكافحة الشغب.
  • المحتجون رشقوا الشرطة بالمقذوفات وأضرموا النار في السيارات وخربوا المتاجر والمطاعم في رابع موجة من الاحتجاجات التي تنظم في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع والتي هزت سلطة الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون.
المصدر : تويتر + وكالات
