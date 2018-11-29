شاهد: طفل سوري وأخته يتعرضان للتنمر في مدرستهم ببريطانيا

أثار حادث اعتداء عنصري على طفلين سوريين لاجئين، تعرضا للتنمر من زملائهم داخل إحدى المدارس في بريطانيا، غضبا واسعا بعد انتشار الفيديو على مواقع التواصل ما أجبر الشرطة على فتح تحقيق.
Shocking video spread on social media of a 15-years-old Syrian refugee being bullied, choked and waterboarded by a British schoolmate in #Huddersfield, #UK. The assault has a racist background as the British boy is a Far-Right fan according to his Facebook account. pic.twitter.com/eQVMXnWfat
— Mazen Hassoun (@HassounMazen) November 28, 2018
This is a video of the Syrian lads sister being attacked. A campaign of hate and bullying against two refugees at Almondbury Community school in Huddersfield. Cover ups at the school. What are you doing about this? @KirkleesCouncil #Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/tpg3GnWNYm
— Baidu Sheikh (@TheBaidu) November 28, 2018
The lad who beat that Syrian kid up is called Bailey McLaren. His Facebook timeline looks like this. You can email his school here. I just did. office.almondburycs@kirkleeseducation.uk pic.twitter.com/7Dd5hQAJkP
— ELLIOT EASTWICK (@Faycebuk) November 27, 2018
Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given!
— Barry Sheerman MP (@BarrySheerman) November 27, 2018
I'm trying to resist naming the bully in this film — his name is all over Twitter anyway.
More important, is it possible to do anything for the victim? A Syrian refugee who already had a broken wrist, apparently from a similar attack.
Heartbreaking. https://t.co/iej9Vb5grd
— Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 27, 2018
Please help this young man Jamal. He needs support from around the world & much, much love.❤️❤️#Jamal #Huddersfield@TheEllenShow @rickygervais @piersmorgan @mrjamesob @davidschneider @cerysmatthews @driverminnie https://t.co/gogUmexVVZ
— Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) November 28, 2018
Makes me feel sick to see that the schoolboy who attacked a Syrian refugee was a #TommyRobinson supporter who read about the #Huddersfield grooming gang. Youth radicalisation and terrorism are terms the far right would use if situation was reversed. https://t.co/0OLYcCHxaQ
— Stephanie Finnegan (@StephanieFinneg) November 27, 2018
This young Syrian lad Jamal has been getting bullied by some racists in #Huddersfield. In a video clip that's going around a bully head-butts Jamal and pours water over him. It's awful. @Chapps100 has set up a GoFundMe to help Jamal. Find it here: https://t.co/YhhIaDTnWa
— Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) November 27, 2018