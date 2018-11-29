البث الحي
شاهد: طفل سوري وأخته يتعرضان للتنمر في مدرستهم ببريطانيا

طفل سوري لاجئ يتعرض وسقيقته للتنمر في مدرستهم ببريطانيا
29/11/2018

أثار حادث اعتداء عنصري على طفلين سوريين لاجئين، تعرضا للتنمر من زملائهم داخل إحدى المدارس في بريطانيا، غضبا واسعا بعد انتشار الفيديو على مواقع التواصل ما أجبر الشرطة على فتح تحقيق.

تفاصيل الواقعة:
  • تعرض طفل سوري لاجئ يدعى جمال (15 عامًا)، للضرب المبرح والخنق والغمر بالماء من تلاميذ مدرسته "ألموندبري" بمقاطعة هدرسفيلد البريطانية، رغم أن جمال كان مصابًا في ذراعه وقت حدوث الواقعة، كما تعرضت شقيقته الصغرى للضرب المبرح والدفع بينما كانت تصرخ.
  • الفيديو الصادم انتشر كالبرق على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في بريطانيا وأثار موجة غضب كبيرة بعد أن شاهده الملايين، ما أجبر الشرطة على فتح تحقيق.

  • الصحف البريطانية ذكرت أن شرطة غرب يوركشاير تحقق في الاعتداء الذي وقع يوم 25 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول، ووصف بأنه "عنصري" و"جسيم".
  • الفيديو أظهر الطفل جمال يمشي داخل ملعب مدرسته ثم اقترب منه تلميذ ضخم وضربه ثم دفعه بقوة قبل أن يمسكه من رقبته ويطرحه أيضًا ويسكب الماء على وجهه قائلًا له "سأغرقك"، فيما ظهرت شقيقته وهي تصرخ بعد أن دفعها اثنان من التلاميذ وسقطت أرضًا.

ليست المرة الأولى
  • أحد أصدقاء الطفل، ذكر أن جمال وشقيقته يتعرضان للتنمر منذ التحاقهما بالمدرسة قبل عامين، وكشف ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي اسم المعتدي على جمال ويدعى "بايلي ماكلارين" وأظهر حسابه على فيسبوك تبنيه لأفكار عنصرية.
  • موقع "غو فاوند مي GoFundMe" دشن صفحة لجمال وأسرته وجمع لهما عشرين ألف جنيه إسترليني حتى يوم الثلاثاء، وعلق "هذا فيديو يقطع القلوب لطفل يتعرض للتخويف والتنمر، وكما ترون فإن ذراع جمال مكسورة بالفعل وهي في جبيرة، وهو لاجئ في بريطانيا وقد تعرض للبلطجة والاعتداء والتسلط لعدة أشهر هو وشقيقته الصغرى لدرجة أن أخته كسرت عدسات نظارتها وحاولت قطع معصميها في مراحيض المدرسة.

تويتر ينتفض
  • النائب عن هدرزفيلد باري شيرمان استنكر الواقعة الصادمة كون الطفل من دائرته وكان يدعمه وأسرته منذ لجوئهم ومجيئهم، لافتًا إلى أن إدارة المدرسة اتخذت إجراء صارمًا بحق التلاميذ المعتدين، مؤكدًا أنه سيتابع الأمر لضمان تقديم الدعم. 

  •  المذيع البريطاني جيرمي فاين غرد على تويتر "أحاول مقاومة تسمية المتنمر، ولكن الأهم الآن هو ما نستطيع تقديمه للضحية، اللاجئ السوري الذي كان يعاني أساسًا من كسر في المعصم، ناتج غالبًا عن اعتداء مماثل، أمر مفجع".

  •  الطبيبة النفسية لورين غافاخان، أطلقت نداء مساعدة للطفل جمال عبر تويتر، قائلة "إنه يحتاج إلى دعم من جميع أنحاء العالم، والكثير والكثير من الحب"، وتضامنت مع حملة موقع "غو فاوند مي".

  • الإعلامية البريطانية ستيفاني فاينيغان علقت على تويتر "الفيديو جعلني أشعر بالغثيان من هذا التلميذ الذي هاجم اللاجئ السوري، إنها أشبه بعصابة وهذا المعتدي يستخدم عبر حسابه مصطلحات متطرفة".

  •  الصحفي البريطاني جاك هانريهان علق "هذا الطفل السوري تعرض للتخويف من قبل بعض العنصريين في مدرسته، وقد أنشات غو فاوند مي صفحة لمساعدة الطفل جمال، يرجى دعمه".

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + صحف بريطانية
