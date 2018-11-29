شاهد: طفل سوري وأخته يتعرضان للتنمر في مدرستهم ببريطانيا

أثار حادث اعتداء عنصري على طفلين سوريين لاجئين، تعرضا للتنمر من زملائهم داخل إحدى المدارس في بريطانيا، غضبا واسعا بعد انتشار الفيديو على مواقع التواصل ما أجبر الشرطة على فتح تحقيق.

تفاصيل الواقعة:

تعرض طفل سوري لاجئ يدعى جمال (15 عامًا)، للضرب المبرح والخنق والغمر بالماء من تلاميذ مدرسته "ألموندبري" بمقاطعة هدرسفيلد البريطانية، رغم أن جمال كان مصابًا في ذراعه وقت حدوث الواقعة، كما تعرضت شقيقته الصغرى للضرب المبرح والدفع بينما كانت تصرخ.

الفيديو الصادم انتشر كالبرق على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في بريطانيا وأثار موجة غضب كبيرة بعد أن شاهده الملايين، ما أجبر الشرطة على فتح تحقيق.

Shocking video spread on social media of a 15-years-old Syrian refugee being bullied, choked and waterboarded by a British schoolmate in #Huddersfield, #UK. The assault has a racist background as the British boy is a Far-Right fan according to his Facebook account. pic.twitter.com/eQVMXnWfat — Mazen Hassoun (@HassounMazen) November 28, 2018

الصحف البريطانية ذكرت أن شرطة غرب يوركشاير تحقق في الاعتداء الذي وقع يوم 25 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول، ووصف بأنه "عنصري" و"جسيم".

الفيديو أظهر الطفل جمال يمشي داخل ملعب مدرسته ثم اقترب منه تلميذ ضخم وضربه ثم دفعه بقوة قبل أن يمسكه من رقبته ويطرحه أيضًا ويسكب الماء على وجهه قائلًا له "سأغرقك"، فيما ظهرت شقيقته وهي تصرخ بعد أن دفعها اثنان من التلاميذ وسقطت أرضًا.

This is a video of the Syrian lads sister being attacked. A campaign of hate and bullying against two refugees at Almondbury Community school in Huddersfield. Cover ups at the school. What are you doing about this? @KirkleesCouncil #Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/tpg3GnWNYm — Baidu Sheikh (@TheBaidu) November 28, 2018

ليست المرة الأولى

أحد أصدقاء الطفل، ذكر أن جمال وشقيقته يتعرضان للتنمر منذ التحاقهما بالمدرسة قبل عامين، وكشف ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي اسم المعتدي على جمال ويدعى "بايلي ماكلارين" وأظهر حسابه على فيسبوك تبنيه لأفكار عنصرية.

موقع "غو فاوند مي GoFundMe" دشن صفحة لجمال وأسرته وجمع لهما عشرين ألف جنيه إسترليني حتى يوم الثلاثاء، وعلق "هذا فيديو يقطع القلوب لطفل يتعرض للتخويف والتنمر، وكما ترون فإن ذراع جمال مكسورة بالفعل وهي في جبيرة، وهو لاجئ في بريطانيا وقد تعرض للبلطجة والاعتداء والتسلط لعدة أشهر هو وشقيقته الصغرى لدرجة أن أخته كسرت عدسات نظارتها وحاولت قطع معصميها في مراحيض المدرسة.

The lad who beat that Syrian kid up is called Bailey McLaren. His Facebook timeline looks like this. You can email his school here. I just did. office.almondburycs@kirkleeseducation.uk pic.twitter.com/7Dd5hQAJkP — ELLIOT EASTWICK (@Faycebuk) November 27, 2018

تويتر ينتفض

النائب عن هدرزفيلد باري شيرمان استنكر الواقعة الصادمة كون الطفل من دائرته وكان يدعمه وأسرته منذ لجوئهم ومجيئهم، لافتًا إلى أن إدارة المدرسة اتخذت إجراء صارمًا بحق التلاميذ المعتدين، مؤكدًا أنه سيتابع الأمر لضمان تقديم الدعم.

Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention. Understand from council that the school have taken strong action. Will be following up to ensure all available support is being given! — Barry Sheerman MP (@BarrySheerman) November 27, 2018

المذيع البريطاني جيرمي فاين غرد على تويتر "أحاول مقاومة تسمية المتنمر، ولكن الأهم الآن هو ما نستطيع تقديمه للضحية، اللاجئ السوري الذي كان يعاني أساسًا من كسر في المعصم، ناتج غالبًا عن اعتداء مماثل، أمر مفجع".

I'm trying to resist naming the bully in this film — his name is all over Twitter anyway.

More important, is it possible to do anything for the victim? A Syrian refugee who already had a broken wrist, apparently from a similar attack.

Heartbreaking. https://t.co/iej9Vb5grd — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 27, 2018

الطبيبة النفسية لورين غافاخان، أطلقت نداء مساعدة للطفل جمال عبر تويتر، قائلة "إنه يحتاج إلى دعم من جميع أنحاء العالم، والكثير والكثير من الحب"، وتضامنت مع حملة موقع "غو فاوند مي".

الإعلامية البريطانية ستيفاني فاينيغان علقت على تويتر "الفيديو جعلني أشعر بالغثيان من هذا التلميذ الذي هاجم اللاجئ السوري، إنها أشبه بعصابة وهذا المعتدي يستخدم عبر حسابه مصطلحات متطرفة".

Makes me feel sick to see that the schoolboy who attacked a Syrian refugee was a #TommyRobinson supporter who read about the #Huddersfield grooming gang. Youth radicalisation and terrorism are terms the far right would use if situation was reversed. https://t.co/0OLYcCHxaQ — Stephanie Finnegan (@StephanieFinneg) November 27, 2018

الصحفي البريطاني جاك هانريهان علق "هذا الطفل السوري تعرض للتخويف من قبل بعض العنصريين في مدرسته، وقد أنشات غو فاوند مي صفحة لمساعدة الطفل جمال، يرجى دعمه".