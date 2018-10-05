ظريف للسعوديين: ترمب يهينكم ونحن نمد أيدينا إليكم

دعا وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف جيران بلاده إلى التعاون لوقف ما سماه الغرور الأمريكي والإهانات المتكررة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسعودية.

تصريحات ظريف:

President Trump repeatedly humiliates the Saudis by saying they can't last 2 weeks without his support. This is the recompense for the delusion that one's security can be outsourced.

We again extend our hand to our neighbors: let's build a "strong region", and stop this conceit. pic.twitter.com/pKEreBBbNN

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 4, 2018