ظريف للسعوديين: ترمب يهينكم ونحن نمد أيدينا إليكم

وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف - أرشيفية
5/10/2018

دعا وزير الخارجية الإيراني محمد جواد ظريف جيران بلاده إلى التعاون لوقف ما سماه الغرور الأمريكي والإهانات المتكررة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسعودية.

تصريحات ظريف:
  • ظريف قال في تغريدة على حسابه الرسمي على تويتر الخميس: "لقد دأب الرئيس ترمب مرارا على إهانة السعوديين من خلال القول بأنهم ليس بمقدورهم البقاء لمدة أسبوعين من دون دعمه لهم".
  • ظريف أضاف: "هذه هي مكافأة الوهم بأن الأمن يمكن تحقيقه بالاستعانة بالخارج. إننا نمدّ مجددا أيدينا الى جيراننا قائلين لهم: دعونا نبني ’منطقة قوية‘ ولنوقف هذا الغرور الاستكباري".

خلفية:
  • حديث ظريف جاء بعدما تحدث ترمب ثلاث مرات في تجمعات انتخابية خلال هذا الأسبوع عن فحوى مكالمة أجراها مع الملك السعودي سلمان بن عبد العزيز وطالبه خلالها بدفع المزيد من الأموال مقابل الحماية التي يوفرها الجيش الأمريكي للمملكة.
  • ترمب قال إنه حذر فيها الملك سلمان في هذه المكالمة من أنه لن يبقى في السلطة "لأسبوعين" من دون دعم الجيش الأمريكي.
  • ترمب كشف أن الملك سلمان وافق في المكالمة على دفع المزيد من الأموال مقابل الحماية التي توفرها القوات الأمريكية للمملكة.
