أثناء ذهابه للمسجد.. شاهد: لحظة مقتل مسن يمني بإطلاق نار في نيويورك

جنازة مسن يمني بإطلاق نار عشوائي في ولاية نيويورك الأمريكية (غيتي)
11/7/2023

لقي مسن يمني مصرعه في إطلاق نار عشوائي أثناء سيره في أحد الشوارع بولاية نيويورك الأمريكية.

وقالت الشرطة الأمريكية في بيان، إن حمود علي الصايدي (86 عاما)، قُتل بعدما أطلق توماس أبرو (25 عاما) النار بشكل عشوائي في حادث أصيب فيه شخصين آخرين.

ووجهت الشرطة إلى أبرو عدة تهم بما في ذلك القتل العمد، وتهمتين بمحاولة القتل و6 تهم لحيازة سلاح جنائي.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة الحادث، وظهر أن المعتدي استمر في هجومه على المارة دون تدخل من الشرطة.

وحسب اللقطات المصورة فإنه لم يكن يرصد بالبداية هدفا واضحا.

وذكر نجل الصايدي في تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية أمريكية أن والده كان ذاهبًا إلى المسجد للصلاة حينما تعرض لإطلاق النار.

وأفجع رحيل الصايدي عددا كبيرا من الأمريكيين ومنهم عضو مجلس نيويورك، روبرت هولدن، الذي ذكر أن الراحل كان رجل له عائلة وبريء وملتزم بالقانون وحين قتل بوحشية كان بطريقه للصلاة، بسبب “رجل منحط شرير لا قلب له يقتل من أجل المتعة”، مؤكدا أن عائلته تستحق أن تلقى الدعم والعدالة في وفاة فقيدهم.

أما على المستوى اليمني، فقد نعاه نجل الرئيس اليمني السابق، أحمد علي عبد الله صالح، كون الراحل كان دائم المساعدة لأبناء الجالية اليمنية في الولايات المتحدة وله مساهمات بارزة في هذا الشأن.

واليوم الثلاثاء، شارك عدد كبير من أبناء الجالية اليمنية في دفن فقيدهم بالأراضي الأمريكية ونقلوا ذلك ببث مباشر عبر العديد من الصفحات على مواقع التواصل.

 

المصدر : وكالات