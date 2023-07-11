أثناء ذهابه للمسجد.. شاهد: لحظة مقتل مسن يمني بإطلاق نار في نيويورك

لقي مسن يمني مصرعه في إطلاق نار عشوائي أثناء سيره في أحد الشوارع بولاية نيويورك الأمريكية.

وقالت الشرطة الأمريكية في بيان، إن حمود علي الصايدي (86 عاما)، قُتل بعدما أطلق توماس أبرو (25 عاما) النار بشكل عشوائي في حادث أصيب فيه شخصين آخرين.

ووجهت الشرطة إلى أبرو عدة تهم بما في ذلك القتل العمد، وتهمتين بمحاولة القتل و6 تهم لحيازة سلاح جنائي.

ووثقت كاميرات المراقبة الحادث، وظهر أن المعتدي استمر في هجومه على المارة دون تدخل من الشرطة.

وحسب اللقطات المصورة فإنه لم يكن يرصد بالبداية هدفا واضحا.

This is video of the dude that shot people off his moped in NYC the other day. Who tf shoots an 87 year old man in the back? pic.twitter.com/ex0w8Ah9n7 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 9, 2023

وذكر نجل الصايدي في تصريحات لوسائل إعلام محلية أمريكية أن والده كان ذاهبًا إلى المسجد للصلاة حينما تعرض لإطلاق النار.

وأفجع رحيل الصايدي عددا كبيرا من الأمريكيين ومنهم عضو مجلس نيويورك، روبرت هولدن، الذي ذكر أن الراحل كان رجل له عائلة وبريء وملتزم بالقانون وحين قتل بوحشية كان بطريقه للصلاة، بسبب “رجل منحط شرير لا قلب له يقتل من أجل المتعة”، مؤكدا أن عائلته تستحق أن تلقى الدعم والعدالة في وفاة فقيدهم.

أما على المستوى اليمني، فقد نعاه نجل الرئيس اليمني السابق، أحمد علي عبد الله صالح، كون الراحل كان دائم المساعدة لأبناء الجالية اليمنية في الولايات المتحدة وله مساهمات بارزة في هذا الشأن.

واليوم الثلاثاء، شارك عدد كبير من أبناء الجالية اليمنية في دفن فقيدهم بالأراضي الأمريكية ونقلوا ذلك ببث مباشر عبر العديد من الصفحات على مواقع التواصل.

