الأذان صدح في أرجائه.. مسرح شكسبير يستضيف إفطارا جماعيا للمسلمين للمرة الأولى في تاريخه (فيديو)

13/4/2023

استضاف مسرح شكسبير غلوب العريق في بريطانيا للمرة الأولى منذ إنشائه في 1598، إفطارا جماعيا للمسلمين في رمضان يوم الاثنين الماضي.

ونظمت الإفطار مبادرة “الإفطار المفتوح” بهدف التقريب بين المجتمعات وشرح روح التضامن، وحضر الإفطار نحو 400 شخص من المسلمين وغيرهم.

وأشاد الرئيس التنفيذي للمسرح أمير دان بالتنظيم، معربا عن ترحيب الإدارة بالفكرة، وقال “لم نتخيل أبدًا إقامة إفطار مثل هذا، نحن ممتنون جدًّا لإدارة المسرح”.

وأُذّن لصلاة المغرب في المسرح أيضًا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، وأقيمت صلاة الجماعة على أرض مسرح شكسبير، الذي كان الجهة الترفيهية الأولى لملوك أوربا والعالم.

وبعد الإفطار، قدم فنانون مسلمون بعض الفقرات للتعريف بالدين الإسلامي وشهر رمضان الكريم، وسادت الفعالية أجواء مميزة.

وحضر الإفطار عدد من الشخصيات البارزة، منهم سفيرة العراق السابقة لدى مملكة النرويج، سندس عمر علي، التي كتبت في حسابها الرسمي: “إنها لتجربة رائعة أن يجتمع أكثر من 400 شخص من خلفيات مختلفة في مسرح شكسبير غلوب لتناول الإفطار وسماع النداء للإفطار”، وشكرت المنظمين والمسرح.

وعبرت صبرينا جميل، التي كانت بين الحاضرين، عن فرحتها باللحظة فقالت: “اليوم كانت المرة الأولى لي بالمسرح الشهير، شكسبير غلوب، حيث تناولت إفطاري إلى جانب مئات الأشخاص، شكرًا على المعاملة الجيدة لنا في هذا المكان الرائع”.

كما عبر عبد الله، أحد الحضور، عن فرحته الغامرة بالإفطار الجماعي والتنظيم وكتب “تجربة مذهلة في الإفطار، فخورون جدًّا بأصدقائنا”.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر