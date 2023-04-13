استضاف مسرح شكسبير غلوب العريق في بريطانيا للمرة الأولى منذ إنشائه في 1598، إفطارا جماعيا للمسلمين في رمضان يوم الاثنين الماضي.

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our volunteers and sponsors who made this #OpenIftar event at the Shakespeare’s Globe possible. We are grateful for your commitment to fostering a sense of community and unity. @myalgbra @LidlGB @yurtdisiturkler @IslamicReliefUK pic.twitter.com/LQ6MZmP3Ys — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023

ونظمت الإفطار مبادرة “الإفطار المفتوح” بهدف التقريب بين المجتمعات وشرح روح التضامن، وحضر الإفطار نحو 400 شخص من المسلمين وغيرهم.

The Adhan rings out in the air, a melody so sweet it doth move the soul. It bids us to break our fast and seek divine grace. Come hither, all ye who gather at Shakespeare's Globe, and let us heed the Adhan's call together. #Ramadan @The_Globe pic.twitter.com/4d64Obl4uG — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023

وأشاد الرئيس التنفيذي للمسرح أمير دان بالتنظيم، معربا عن ترحيب الإدارة بالفكرة، وقال “لم نتخيل أبدًا إقامة إفطار مثل هذا، نحن ممتنون جدًّا لإدارة المسرح”.

Great to have Amir Eden, Executive Chairman at Living Bankside. @emireden1993 join us today “We never imagined hosting iftar at the globe, we would like to thank the globe and rtp. Belonging and unity is two of the most powerful values that builds us.” pic.twitter.com/YZ71IQFtyB — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023

وأُذّن لصلاة المغرب في المسرح أيضًا للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، وأقيمت صلاة الجماعة على أرض مسرح شكسبير، الذي كان الجهة الترفيهية الأولى لملوك أوربا والعالم.

Prayer, the solemn hour of introspection, when we seek to connect with the divine. Amid the buzz of the Open Iftar, the faithful pause to bow our heads and offer supplication. A hallowed moment, when all are equal before the Lord, regardless of station or creed. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/8FNvRIBE13 — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 10, 2023

وبعد الإفطار، قدم فنانون مسلمون بعض الفقرات للتعريف بالدين الإسلامي وشهر رمضان الكريم، وسادت الفعالية أجواء مميزة.

وحضر الإفطار عدد من الشخصيات البارزة، منهم سفيرة العراق السابقة لدى مملكة النرويج، سندس عمر علي، التي كتبت في حسابها الرسمي: “إنها لتجربة رائعة أن يجتمع أكثر من 400 شخص من خلفيات مختلفة في مسرح شكسبير غلوب لتناول الإفطار وسماع النداء للإفطار”، وشكرت المنظمين والمسرح.

What an experience! Over 400 people from different backgrounds gathered at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre to break their fasts, and watching a special performance of Adhan, “God is Great”. My gratitude to @OpenIftar, @The_Globe & all participants #Ramadan_Kareem, #رمضان_يجمعنا pic.twitter.com/96cN2nLzhH — Sundus Omar Ali (@sundusomarali) April 10, 2023

وعبرت صبرينا جميل، التي كانت بين الحاضرين، عن فرحتها باللحظة فقالت: “اليوم كانت المرة الأولى لي بالمسرح الشهير، شكسبير غلوب، حيث تناولت إفطاري إلى جانب مئات الأشخاص، شكرًا على المعاملة الجيدة لنا في هذا المكان الرائع”.

Today was my first time at the world renowned, Shakespeare’s Globe, opening my fast alongside hundreds of people. Such a treat managing @OpenIftar Twitter for the day in this dreamy venue 🎭 #Ramadan @The_Globe pic.twitter.com/RhgJEU9lfG — Sabrina (@_sabrinajamil) April 10, 2023

كما عبر عبد الله، أحد الحضور، عن فرحته الغامرة بالإفطار الجماعي والتنظيم وكتب “تجربة مذهلة في الإفطار، فخورون جدًّا بأصدقائنا”.

Amazing experience breaking fast with 600+ ppl bought together by @RamadanTent at @The_Globe

Thanks to super talented young people @wawcreativearts for such brilliant show.

So proud of our friends Nusaiba and TT

Great to meet @AmirEden1993 @myalgbra #Ramadan2023 pic.twitter.com/5Yt17TLHa0 — Abdal Ullah (@AbdalUllah) April 11, 2023