كاميرا مراقبة توثق وفاة طالب بعد سقوطه من مصعد بالطابق السادس (فيديو)

5/2/2023-|آخر تحديث: 6/2/202312:09 AM (مكة المكرمة)

وثقت كاميرا مراقبة لحظة وفاة طالب بعد سقوطه من المصعد بالدور السادس في الهند، إذ توجه عدد من الطلاب في المصعد إلى بوابة الخروج، فيما استند أحدهم إلى الشبكة الموجودة على جدار المصعد لارتداء حذائه -تبين أنها ضعيفة ومكسورة-، فسقط منها إلى الأرض، ما أودى بحياته.

وأثارت الحادثة موجة غضب واسعة تجاه المسؤولين في منطقة كوتا بولاية راجستان شمال غرب الهند، كما طالب مغردون الشرطة في المدينة بالتحقيق اللازم، واتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة لتعديل الأماكن الهشة والمميتة في الهند.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية، أن طالبًا سقط من الطابق السادس في كوتا، ونُقل على إثر ذلك إلى المستشفى قبل أن يعلن عن وفاته لاحقًا.

وفتحت الشرطة تحقيقًا في الحادث، بعد موجة غضب طلابية ضد موظفي النزل بسبب الحادث.

وتفاعل ناشطون عبر المنصات الهندية مع الواقعة التي وصفوها بأنها “محزنة وتدمي القلوب”، كما طالبوا بالتحقيق والمحاسبة.

