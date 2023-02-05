كاميرا مراقبة توثق وفاة طالب بعد سقوطه من مصعد بالطابق السادس (فيديو)

وثقت كاميرا مراقبة لحظة وفاة طالب بعد سقوطه من المصعد بالدور السادس في الهند، إذ توجه عدد من الطلاب في المصعد إلى بوابة الخروج، فيما استند أحدهم إلى الشبكة الموجودة على جدار المصعد لارتداء حذائه -تبين أنها ضعيفة ومكسورة-، فسقط منها إلى الأرض، ما أودى بحياته.

وأثارت الحادثة موجة غضب واسعة تجاه المسؤولين في منطقة كوتا بولاية راجستان شمال غرب الهند، كما طالب مغردون الشرطة في المدينة بالتحقيق اللازم، واتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة لتعديل الأماكن الهشة والمميتة في الهند.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام محلية، أن طالبًا سقط من الطابق السادس في كوتا، ونُقل على إثر ذلك إلى المستشفى قبل أن يعلن عن وفاته لاحقًا.

وفتحت الشرطة تحقيقًا في الحادث، بعد موجة غضب طلابية ضد موظفي النزل بسبب الحادث.

وتفاعل ناشطون عبر المنصات الهندية مع الواقعة التي وصفوها بأنها “محزنة وتدمي القلوب”، كما طالبوا بالتحقيق والمحاسبة.

Kota: Student dies after falling from sixth floor of hostel; probe on.#Kota pic.twitter.com/LPuENsi7hK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 3, 2023

Kota, Rajasthan | A student slipped & fell from the balcony of the sixth floor of a hostel in the Jawahar Nagar PS area. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. This was an accident. Family members have been informed: AS Rathore, DSP(3.2) pic.twitter.com/OiREKVyw5k — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 3, 2023

Really Shocking & horrifying incident, student in kota dies after falling from 6th floor 😢 😞 pic.twitter.com/yhuVyuF39t — Dr. (Prof.) Ashish Mahendra(Education Counsellor) (@DrAsh_Mahendra) February 4, 2023

A Coaching student dies after falling from the sixth floor of the hostel in Kota, Rajasthan.#Rajasthan #Kota @KotaPolice pic.twitter.com/QbwmZSRrtg — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) February 3, 2023