نادٍ إنجليزي يدعو مشجعيه لصلاة العيد على ملعبه

دعا نادي (بلاكبير روفرز) الإنجليزي -الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية- جمهوره من المسلمين لإقامة صلاة عيد الأضحى في ملعبه.

وأعلن النادي عبر حسابه على تويتر أن الملعب سيكون جاهزًا لاستقبال المصلين في يوم العيد.

🏟️ We are proud to announce that, once again, we will be opening the doors at Ewood Park to our Muslim community to host the Eid-Ul-Adha prayer on Saturday July 9th. Read more 👇#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) July 1, 2022

وصلى المسلمون في عيد الفطر الماضي داخل ملعب “إيوود بارك” بدعوة من إدارة النادي.

🌙 Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers. This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch. 💙#EidMubarak 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Pw0LHkqjg5 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) May 2, 2022

وقال النادي في بيانه إنه سيعمل على تجهيز كل الخدمات، وتخصيص حافلات لنقل المصلين، إذ يُتوقع أن يحضر إلى الملعب نحو 3000 مصلٍّ.

وأعلن (بلاكبير روفرز) فخره بكونه النادي الأول في البلاد الذي يفعل هذا الأمر، مشيرًا إلى أنه سيلتزم بالموعد الذي أعلنته المملكة العربية السعودية للعيد.

ولاقى الإعلان ترحيبًا عبر المنصات، إذ عبّر ناشطون عن ترحيبهم بقرار النادي.

واعترضت بعض جماهير النادي على فتح الملعب في الوقت الذي ترتفع فيها أسعار التذاكر بشكل كبير.

Nearly £500 for a season ticket but Mr Yasir Sufi will host prayers on the pitch, hand out FREE tickets to the Asian community and organise trials for JUST the South Asian community-I, Frank William Alexander Jervis is all for the inclusivity but this is taking it too far… https://t.co/191J8pUcsD — Frank William Alexander Jervis🇺🇦 (@JervisFrank) July 2, 2022

Kudoain musim depan masuk EPL lg Bang. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/QZxxiIF2iL — excuse me, please? (@hvsnay) July 2, 2022

Kerenn, beberapa harus mengerti toleransi diatas kepentingan segalanya. https://t.co/O6kkTPa7uN — n.mutaqin (@nashrulmu) July 2, 2022

The veiled and blatant religious discrimination/racism in the comments is bitterly disappointing. https://t.co/nYx5cpw0Yg — late to the party (@fujiwaraproject) July 2, 2022