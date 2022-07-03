منوعات|بريطانيا

نادٍ إنجليزي يدعو مشجعيه لصلاة العيد على ملعبه

صورة من أداء المسلمين لصلاة عيد الفطر على ملعب بلاكبيرن (موافع التواصل)
دعا نادي (بلاكبير روفرز) الإنجليزي -الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية- جمهوره من المسلمين لإقامة صلاة عيد الأضحى في ملعبه.

وأعلن النادي عبر حسابه على تويتر أن الملعب سيكون جاهزًا لاستقبال المصلين في يوم العيد.

وصلى المسلمون في عيد الفطر الماضي داخل ملعب “إيوود بارك” بدعوة من إدارة النادي.

وقال النادي في بيانه إنه سيعمل على تجهيز كل الخدمات، وتخصيص حافلات لنقل المصلين، إذ يُتوقع أن يحضر إلى الملعب نحو 3000 مصلٍّ.

وأعلن (بلاكبير روفرز) فخره بكونه النادي الأول في البلاد الذي يفعل هذا الأمر، مشيرًا إلى أنه سيلتزم بالموعد الذي أعلنته المملكة العربية السعودية للعيد.

ولاقى الإعلان ترحيبًا عبر المنصات، إذ عبّر ناشطون عن ترحيبهم بقرار النادي.

واعترضت بعض جماهير النادي على فتح الملعب في الوقت الذي ترتفع فيها أسعار التذاكر بشكل كبير.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند