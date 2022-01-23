منوعات|بريطانيا

خلال أقل من شهر.. 6 أشخاص يشهرون إسلامهم في أحد مساجد لندن (فيديو)

الشاب لويد يشهر إسلامه في مسجد (لويشام) بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن (تواصل اجتماعي)
نشر مسجد (لويشام) في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، أول أمس الجمعة، فيديو لشاب يُشهر إسلامه وينطق الشهادتين، وسط احتفال الحاضرين في ساحة المسجد.

وذكر المسجد في تغريدة عبر حسابه على تويتر، أن الشاب لويد، بحث في الدين الإسلامي لمدة 10 سنوات قبل اعتناقه.

وأضاف المسجد أنها المرة الرابعة التي يُشهر فيها شخص إسلامه هذا الأسبوع داخل أروقة المسجد.

ونشرت صفحة المسجد، منذ بداية العام الجديد، مقاطع فيديو توثق إعلان 6 أشخاص (سيدتان و4 رجال) دخولهم الإسلام.

 

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند