خلال أقل من شهر.. 6 أشخاص يشهرون إسلامهم في أحد مساجد لندن (فيديو)

نشر مسجد (لويشام) في العاصمة البريطانية لندن، أول أمس الجمعة، فيديو لشاب يُشهر إسلامه وينطق الشهادتين، وسط احتفال الحاضرين في ساحة المسجد.

وذكر المسجد في تغريدة عبر حسابه على تويتر، أن الشاب لويد، بحث في الدين الإسلامي لمدة 10 سنوات قبل اعتناقه.

وأضاف المسجد أنها المرة الرابعة التي يُشهر فيها شخص إسلامه هذا الأسبوع داخل أروقة المسجد.

ونشرت صفحة المسجد، منذ بداية العام الجديد، مقاطع فيديو توثق إعلان 6 أشخاص (سيدتان و4 رجال) دخولهم الإسلام.

The 4th Shahadah this week! Br Lloyd has been looking into Islam for 10 years and by the blessing of Allah (SWT) today he took his Shahadah after Isha. Welcome Br Lloyd to the ever-growing Ummah. May Allah (SWT) keep him steadfast, Ameen! pic.twitter.com/dbTMJhyx22 — Lewisham Mosque (@LewishamMosque) January 21, 2022

'It seems like everyone around me are Muslims and they seem at peace…' Allah Akbar! Br Teejay taking his Shahadah at LIC after Magrib Salah. May Allah (SWT) guide him and keep him steadfast Ameen! For the full video click on the link below:https://t.co/TXPUQAKBPZ pic.twitter.com/LyJZptNqnZ — Lewisham Mosque (@LewishamMosque) January 10, 2022

Brother Ameed has been looking into Islam for 2 years. Allahu Akbar! Br Ameed taking his Shahadah at LIC after Magrib Salah. May Allah the Most High guide him and keep him steadfast – Ameen! pic.twitter.com/LllSs2zb7W — Lewisham Mosque (@LewishamMosque) January 20, 2022

Allahu Akbar! Young brother who has been looking into Islam since 10 or 11 years old, taking his Shahadah at LIC. May Allah (SWT) increase his Eman and keep him steadfast Ameen. pic.twitter.com/6qCkv2s5zs — Lewisham Mosque (@LewishamMosque) January 5, 2022

Allahu Akbar! We are pleased to welcome Sister Monique into our Muslim Community. Sister Monique took her Shahadah earlier today at Lewisham Islamic Centre. May Allah help her to be steadfast and aid her in her journey – Ameen! pic.twitter.com/t312RLcE18 — Lewisham Mosque (@LewishamMosque) January 18, 2022