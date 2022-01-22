الشرطة الأمريكية حذرت من خطورتها.. هروب “قرود تجارب” من شاحنة إثر حادث مروري (فيديو)

تعرضت شاحنة لحادث مروري تسبب في ذعر سكان ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية إذ كانت الشاحنة تنقل 100 قرد إلى المختبر وهرب عدد منها عقب الحادث، وحذرت الشرطة الناس من خطر هذه القرود.

وفي طريقها إلى مختبر في فلوريدا اصطدمت المركبة ظهر أمس الجمعة بشاحنة تفريغ قرب (دانفيل) التابعة لولاية بنسلفانيا، ما أدى إلى فرار أربعة من القرود.

وقالت الشرطة في تغريدة عبر تويتر إن أربعة قردة “فرت من مكان الحادث إلى الجوار”.

وقبضت الشرطة على ثلاثة منها -في وقت لاحق- لكن بقي أحدها طليقًا، حتى صباح السبت.

MONKEYS ON THE LOOSE: Right now Pennsylvania State Police and Game Wardens are searching the woods for 4 lab monkeys that escaped from a truck after a crash off of I-80 near the Danville exit. Search has focused on one tree for the last 15 minutes. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/986nwBn4xA — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) January 22, 2022

New pictures of the monkeys police and game commission are trying to round up after a crash involving a truck they were in this afternoon in Danville, PA . 🐒 we are told the 100 monkeys were being taken to a lab before the crash. 4 are still loose tonight. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/VqCOr3qYJ1 — Joel D. Smith (@JoelDReports) January 22, 2022

وأفاد موقع WNEP الإخباري المحلي أن مروحية تابعة للشرطة مزودة بكاميرات حرارية استُخدمت لتعقب القردة، بينما استخدم أفراد الشرطة على الأرض مصابيح يدوية قوية.

ونشرت شرطة ولاية بنسلفانيا صورة تُظهر قردًا على شجرة قبالة الطريق 54 خلال الليل البارد.

وقال مراسل إن الشرطة حاصرت القرد قبل إطلاق نار من سلاح مجهول المصدر.

The Pennsylvania State Police said that a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer full of 100 monkeys had collided with a dump truck and that four of the monkeys had escaped. https://t.co/KKaWKaW1V0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2022

Investigators shared this photo with @WNEP showing one of the monkeys that escaped from a truck after a wreck off of I-80 this afternoon. Troopers and Game Wardens are still trying to catch 4 monkeys, including this one. pic.twitter.com/zsFZdQjawP — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) January 22, 2022

وكتبت الشرطة عبر تويتر “تحديث: ما زال هناك قرد واحد طليقًا، لكننا نطلب ألا يحاول أحد البحث عن الحيوان أو القبض عليه”.

Crash Update: There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately. — Troopers Andrea Pelachick & Lauren Lesher (@PSPTroopFPIO) January 22, 2022

ويصل سعر القرد الواحد من هذه الرئيسيات التي تنتمي إلى نوع Cynomolgus، المعروف أيضا باسم قرود المكاك طويلة الذيل، إلى عشرة آلاف دولار.

وقد استعانت المختبرات بهذه النوعية من القرود لإجراء أبحاث على لقاح فيروس كورونا، بحسب صحيفة (نيويورك تايمز)، ويمكن لهذه القرود العيش في نطاق الأسرة حتى سن 30 عاما.

SHE SAW THE MONKEYS: One monkey is still on the loose in the Danville area after four escaped from a truck carrying lab monkeys. Michele Fallon saw the wreck unfold. She says people first thought the truck was full of cats! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/9n8XUkm1J7 — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) January 22, 2022

A truck carrying about 100 monkeys crashed in central Pennsylvania, state police said, as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that apparently escaped. The truck had been on its way to a lab, state police said. https://t.co/pOcFqIUrjb — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2022