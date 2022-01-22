منوعات|أمريكا

الشرطة الأمريكية حذرت من خطورتها.. هروب “قرود تجارب” من شاحنة إثر حادث مروري (فيديو)

حادث مروري يتسبب في إطلاق قرود تجارب (مواقع التواصل)
22/1/2022

تعرضت شاحنة لحادث مروري تسبب في ذعر سكان ولاية بنسلفانيا الأمريكية إذ كانت الشاحنة تنقل 100 قرد إلى المختبر وهرب عدد منها عقب الحادث، وحذرت الشرطة الناس من خطر هذه القرود.

وفي طريقها إلى مختبر في فلوريدا اصطدمت المركبة ظهر أمس الجمعة بشاحنة تفريغ قرب (دانفيل) التابعة لولاية بنسلفانيا، ما أدى إلى فرار أربعة من القرود.

وقالت الشرطة في تغريدة عبر تويتر إن أربعة قردة “فرت من مكان الحادث إلى الجوار”.

وقبضت الشرطة على ثلاثة منها -في وقت لاحق- لكن بقي أحدها طليقًا، حتى صباح السبت.

وأفاد موقع WNEP الإخباري المحلي أن مروحية تابعة للشرطة مزودة بكاميرات حرارية استُخدمت لتعقب القردة، بينما استخدم أفراد الشرطة على الأرض مصابيح يدوية قوية.

ونشرت شرطة ولاية بنسلفانيا صورة تُظهر قردًا على شجرة قبالة الطريق 54 خلال الليل البارد.

وقال مراسل إن الشرطة حاصرت القرد قبل إطلاق نار من سلاح مجهول المصدر.

وكتبت الشرطة عبر تويتر “تحديث: ما زال هناك قرد واحد طليقًا، لكننا نطلب ألا يحاول أحد البحث عن الحيوان أو القبض عليه”.

ويصل سعر القرد الواحد من هذه الرئيسيات التي تنتمي إلى نوع Cynomolgus، المعروف أيضا باسم قرود المكاك طويلة الذيل، إلى عشرة آلاف دولار.

وقد استعانت المختبرات بهذه النوعية من القرود لإجراء أبحاث على لقاح فيروس كورونا، بحسب صحيفة (نيويورك تايمز)، ويمكن لهذه القرود العيش في نطاق الأسرة حتى سن 30 عاما.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + الفرنسية + مواقع التواصل