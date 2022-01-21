مراسلة أمريكية تتعرض للدهس على الهواء.. هكذا كانت ردة فعل المذيع (فيديو)
تعرضت توري يورجي -مراسلة قناة “WSAZ” الأمريكية- لحادثة دهس بينما تقدم مداخلة تلفزيونية عن انقطاع رئيسي للمياه في ولاية ويست فرجينيا على البث المباشر.
وتناقل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تسجيلا مصورا للحادث المفاجئ، لكن ما أثار استغرابهم ردة الفعل “الهادئة” للمذيع أثناء وقوع الحادث.
وأثنى آخرون على تعامل المراسلة مع الحادث، عندما اعترفت بوقوفها في مكان خطأ، دون الحديث بشكل سلبي عن السائق الذي صدمها.
وظهر صوت المذيعة لحظة وقوعها وهي تقول “لقد صدمتني سيارة للتو لكنني بخير، لقد صدمتني سيارة لكنني بخير، تيم (المذيع)”.
وأضافت بعد عودتها للكاميرا “كنت قد تعرضت أيضا للدهس عندما كنت في الجامعة، نحن جميعا بخير، هذا آخر أسبوع لي في العمل وظننت أن أمرًا كهذا سيحصل. لقد مر شريط حياتي أمام عيني”.
لاحقا، نشرت تغريدة عبر تويتر، قالت فيها “أشعر بالإطراء من اللطف والتمنيات الطيبة. أنا بخير. شكرا جزيلا لكم جميعا”.
وأثنت في تغريدتها على المذيع (تيم إر) الذي كان معها على الهواء لحظة وقوع الحادثة، وقالت إنه من أطيب من عرفت، وكان أول المتصلين بي بعد الحادثة.
