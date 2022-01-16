منوعات|الولايات المتحدة

فلوريدا الأمريكية.. إعصار يدمر المباني والسيارات وناشطون يرصدون لحظة قدومه (فيديو)

مشاهد من إعصار فلوريدا رصدها ناشطون بالصور والفيديو (تواصل اجتماعي)
تداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مقاطع فيديو لإعصار مدمّر بالقرب من مدينة فورت مايرز جنوب غرب ولاية فلوريدا.

وحذّر خبراء الأرصاد الجوية، اليوم الأحد، من هجوم إعصار في مدينة فورت مايرز وبورت تشاورليت، وأشارت التحذيرات إلى عدم وجود دليل على وصول الأعاصير إلى المناطق الأخرى من الولاية حتى الآن.

وأبرز مقطع من الفيديوهات المتداولة أحد المجمعات السكنية التي مرّ بها الإعصار، وقد دمّر عددًا من المنازل والمنشآت وسيارات كانت في طريقه.

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند