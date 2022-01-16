فلوريدا الأمريكية.. إعصار يدمر المباني والسيارات وناشطون يرصدون لحظة قدومه (فيديو)
تداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مقاطع فيديو لإعصار مدمّر بالقرب من مدينة فورت مايرز جنوب غرب ولاية فلوريدا.
وحذّر خبراء الأرصاد الجوية، اليوم الأحد، من هجوم إعصار في مدينة فورت مايرز وبورت تشاورليت، وأشارت التحذيرات إلى عدم وجود دليل على وصول الأعاصير إلى المناطق الأخرى من الولاية حتى الآن.
وأبرز مقطع من الفيديوهات المتداولة أحد المجمعات السكنية التي مرّ بها الإعصار، وقد دمّر عددًا من المنازل والمنشآت وسيارات كانت في طريقه.
Likely tornado moving through parts of the Fort Myers area. #flwx 📸 Rich Garcia @NWSTampaBay @winknews pic.twitter.com/a7HsEph0fN
— Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) January 16, 2022
Tornado with 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 in Fort Myers, Florida this morning! 🌪⚠️
This video was captured roughly two hours ago from the Neighborhood Walmart off College Pkwy near McGregor.
Video sent in by: Neisha Gunn#weather #flwx #stormhour #tornado pic.twitter.com/xSgr2YnPVd
— Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) January 16, 2022
Multiple Tornado warnings in place near Fort Myers and Port Charlotte.
No active warnings in Central FL.
Still monitoring this line of storms as it moves through the area. pic.twitter.com/knVBK6qM82
— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) January 16, 2022
#tornado #marcoisland #naples #flwx @MattDevittWINK @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/gI6Ogi1AEo
— J ☈ M (@jrmozer5) January 16, 2022
Damage in Tropicana RV Resort in Fort Myers @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/cPfuZRkcmX
— KC Sherman (@KCShermanWx) January 16, 2022
BREAKING: Close view of the Tornado that moved through parts of Fort Myers, Florida this morning. Take a look at the debris in the air…
Permission: Kenneth Cieslak#FLwx #Florida #Tornado @WeatherBug #FortMyers pic.twitter.com/t7Rf76H7In
— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) January 16, 2022