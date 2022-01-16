فلوريدا الأمريكية.. إعصار يدمر المباني والسيارات وناشطون يرصدون لحظة قدومه (فيديو)

تداول ناشطون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مقاطع فيديو لإعصار مدمّر بالقرب من مدينة فورت مايرز جنوب غرب ولاية فلوريدا.

وحذّر خبراء الأرصاد الجوية، اليوم الأحد، من هجوم إعصار في مدينة فورت مايرز وبورت تشاورليت، وأشارت التحذيرات إلى عدم وجود دليل على وصول الأعاصير إلى المناطق الأخرى من الولاية حتى الآن.

وأبرز مقطع من الفيديوهات المتداولة أحد المجمعات السكنية التي مرّ بها الإعصار، وقد دمّر عددًا من المنازل والمنشآت وسيارات كانت في طريقه.

Tornado with 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 in Fort Myers, Florida this morning! 🌪⚠️ This video was captured roughly two hours ago from the Neighborhood Walmart off College Pkwy near McGregor. Video sent in by: Neisha Gunn#weather #flwx #stormhour #tornado pic.twitter.com/xSgr2YnPVd — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) January 16, 2022

Multiple Tornado warnings in place near Fort Myers and Port Charlotte.

No active warnings in Central FL.

Still monitoring this line of storms as it moves through the area. pic.twitter.com/knVBK6qM82 — Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) January 16, 2022

Damage in Tropicana RV Resort in Fort Myers @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/cPfuZRkcmX — KC Sherman (@KCShermanWx) January 16, 2022