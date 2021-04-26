مشى 1.5 مليون خطوة.. مُسن مسلم يجمع التبرعات لضحايا كورونا ببريطانيا (صور)

احتفى عمدة لندن صادق خان، بمبادرة المسن البريطاني المسلم، دابيرل إسلام تشاودري، للمشي مليون ونصف المليون خطوة وهو صائم لدعم الأطقم الطبية وضحايا فيروس كورونا.

وأشار تشاودري، البالغ من العمر 101 عاماً، إلى أن هناك أكثر من 200 مدينة حول العالم قد شاركوا في مبادرته والتي طبقها في حديقة منزله تضامناً مع المتضررين من آثار فيروس كورونا.

وغرد المُسن البريطاني تحت وسم ” امش مع دابيرل” داعياً الجميع لمشاركته في تحديه للمشي مليون ونصف المليون خطوة، مُستلهماً مبادرته من الكابتن الراحل توم مور والذي جمع ما يقارب 40 مليون جنيه استرليني بالمشي 100 خطوة بحديقة منزله في ذكرى ميلاده المئة.

كان تشاودري قد دشن مبادرة سابقة عام 2020 لدعم الأطقم الطبية جمع من خلالها أكثر من 420 ألف جنيه استرليني.

101-year-old Dabirul Choudhury OBE has already raised 420K for Covid relief – and it's a real honour to accompany him on his latest charity walk. Fasting isn't easy! Yet here Uncle Dabir is – observing #Ramadan and showing the true spirit of our city. https://t.co/aOG8brj90Z pic.twitter.com/sysE0G0eE6 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 24, 2021

I am so grateful to all of you. It was a great day for humanity, great day for solidarity.

Globally more than 200 cities have participated in our campaign. Let’s keep the spirit going. Please donate generously. https://t.co/yhsHxeVQUq — Dabirul Islam Choudhury (@DabirulC) April 24, 2021

‘Because one step has the power to inspire one hundred more.’ You will be always be an inspiration Sir Capt Moore. May you rest in peace. https://t.co/HlZOABWTZv — Dabirul Islam Choudhury (@DabirulC) April 16, 2021

More than 180 cities around the world have signed up for participation from London to Paris, New York to Dhaka, and are preparing to accomplish the mission of #Dabirul , to walk in their local park, open spaces and gardens. #London #WalkwithDabirulhttps://t.co/bmVPrWTLyn — The Daily Star (@dailystarnews) April 25, 2021