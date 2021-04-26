البث الحي
مشى 1.5 مليون خطوة.. مُسن مسلم يجمع التبرعات لضحايا كورونا ببريطانيا (صور)

المسن البريطاني المسلم، دابيرل إسلام تشاودري (موافع التواصل)
25/4/2021

احتفى عمدة لندن صادق خان، بمبادرة المسن البريطاني المسلم، دابيرل إسلام تشاودري، للمشي مليون ونصف المليون خطوة وهو صائم لدعم الأطقم الطبية وضحايا فيروس كورونا.

وأشار تشاودري، البالغ من العمر 101 عاماً، إلى أن هناك أكثر من 200 مدينة حول العالم قد شاركوا في مبادرته والتي طبقها في حديقة منزله تضامناً مع المتضررين من آثار فيروس كورونا.

وغرد المُسن البريطاني تحت وسم ” امش مع دابيرل” داعياً الجميع لمشاركته في تحديه للمشي مليون ونصف المليون خطوة، مُستلهماً مبادرته من الكابتن الراحل توم مور والذي جمع ما يقارب 40 مليون جنيه استرليني بالمشي 100 خطوة بحديقة منزله في ذكرى ميلاده المئة.

كان تشاودري قد دشن مبادرة سابقة عام 2020 لدعم الأطقم الطبية جمع من خلالها أكثر من 420 ألف جنيه استرليني.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند

