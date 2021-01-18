البث الحي
منوعات|أستراليا

لاعبة تنس ترصد “مغامرة” فأر في غرفتها بالفندق (فيديو)

الفأر يتجول بحرية في غرفة لاعبة التنس يوليا بوتينتسيفا
الفأر يتجول بحرية في غرفة لاعبة التنس يوليا بوتينتسيفا
18/1/2021-|آخر تحديث: 18/1/202103:34 PM (مكة المكرمة)

نشرت لاعبة التنس الكازاخية يوليا بوتينتسيفا مقطع فيديو قصير، يوثق “مغامرة” فأر في غرفتها بالفندق الذي خصصه منظمو بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للاعبين، قبل انطلاق البطولة المقرر إقامتها في الفترة بين 8 و21 فبراير/شباط المقبل.

وعلّقت اللاعبة الكازاخية على الفيديو الذي نشرته أول أمس السبت على صفحتها الرسمية بموقع تويتر قائلة “أحاول تغيير الغرفة منذ ساعتين بالفعل! ولم يأت أحد للمساعدة بسبب وضع الحجر الصحي”.

وتفاعل عدد كبير من المغردين مع فيديو اللاعبة الذي حقق مئات الآلاف من المشاهدة والتعليقات.

وانتقد مغردون ما حدث مع اللاعبة، بينما سخر آخرون من الواقعة وقالت إحدى المغردات للاعبة “يمكن أن يكون شريكك التدريبي الجديد (تقصد الفأر)”.

وقال مغرد “إن عدم حصول اللاعبة على المساعدة للتخلص من الفئران بسبب كوفيد-19 يجعلني أعتقد أنه عندما ينشب حريق في الفندق، يتعين على جميع اللاعبين البقاء في غرفهم أو ماذا”.

وكان القائمون على بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة إحدى بطولات غراند سلام الكبرى للتنس، قرروا وضع 23 لاعبا في الحجر الصحي لمدة 14 يوميا، بعدما تبين إصابة أحد ركاب الطائرة التي كانوا يستقلونها بفيروس كورونا.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند

