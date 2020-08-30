قاوم رياحا عاتية.. طيار يتحدى إعصار لورا في أمريكا ويحلق عبره (فيديو)

ونشر الطيار نيك أنديروود، عبر حسابه في تويتر، مقاطع فيديو يظهر تحليقه داخل إعصار "لورا".

وأظهرت مقاطع الفيديو التي صورت بتقنية العرض البطيء الطائرة وهي تقاوم الرياح العاتية للإعصار الذي اجتاح بعض الولايات الأمريكية وخلف خسائر بشرية ومادية.

واجتاح الإعصار ولاية لويزيانا الأمريكية في ساعة مبكرة من صباح يوم الخميس مصحوبا برياح بلغت سرعتها 150 ميلا في الساعة (240 كيلومترا في الساعة) وألحق أضرارا بعدد من المباني وأسقط الأشجار وقطع الكهرباء عما يزيد على 650 ألفا من قاطني لويزيانا وتكساس. ومع ذلك، كانت قوة الإعصار لورا أقل بكثير من المتوقع.

وتسبب لورا وهو إعصار من الفئة الرابعة في مقتل ما لا يقل عن 15 شخصا، بعضهم بسبب التسمم بأول أكسيد الكربون من التشغيل غير الآمن لمولدات الكهرباء.

ووصف الحاكم إدواردز لورا بأنه أقوى إعصار يضرب لويزيانا، متجاوزا حتى الإعصار كاترينا الذي كان من الفئة الثالثة عندما ضرب الولاية في عام 2005.

Here's our 4th pass into the eye of #Laura today. She was a Category 3 at the time, but has rapidly intensified into a Category 4. Please take this storm seriously.

Again all of this flying is to collect the critical data that forecasters need so that we can warn people earlier that a storm is headed their way.

Here’s more video in the eye during our fourth penny. #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/POXSxpEdKp

— Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 26, 2020