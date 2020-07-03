لقاء مؤثر بين امرأة تعاني من متلازمة داون مع والدتها بعد غياب (فيديو)

وظهرت سعادة كبيرة على وجه السيدة التي تعاني من المتلازمة بعد رؤية والدتها التي تجلس على كرسي متحرك، ولكن لم يتم توضيح سبب الغياب ولكنه قوي لأنهما لا ينفصلوا على الإطلاق حسب ما تم تداوله مع الفيديو.

Please continue to be diligent with regards to the #Coronavirus

Yesterday, for the first time since lockdown, my Aunty Ann (who has down-syndrome) was able to see her 99 year old Mum safely. They are usually inseparable. It was a wonderful moment for our family. 😢🙂 pic.twitter.com/tt6qWOYObS

— Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) July 2, 2020