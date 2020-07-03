شاهد: طائر عملاق يختطف سمكة كبيرة ويطير بها في الهواء

وذهل المتواجدون في ميرتل بيتش بسبب انقضاض طائر عملاق على سمكة حملها وطار بها.

Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark? #myrtlebeach 📽 Kelly Burbage pic.twitter.com/gc59xihiM7 — Tracking Sharks (@trackingsharks) June 30, 2020

Huge Osprey bird seen holding a shark in talons on Myrtle Beach. pic.twitter.com/cBGfImJQd8 — Scarlett🧘🏻 (@ScarlettFlirts) July 2, 2020

وتضاربت آراء المغردين بين من قال إن الطائر عبارة عن نسر، وبين من خمن أنه طائر الكَندور الضخم، حيث يعتبر من أضخم الطيور القادرة على التحليق عالياً، إذ يبلغ وزن الطير البالغ 55-60 كيلوغراما، ويصل طوله إلى حوالي متر واحد، ويستطيع حمل عجل أو خروف صغير.