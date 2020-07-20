البث الحي
قارب صغير ينجو من قفزة سمكة قرش في أستراليا (فيديو)

نجاة قارب صغير يحمل شخصين بأعجوبة من قفزة سمكة قرش كبيرة
20/7/2020

ويظهر في المقطع عدة أسماك قرش وهي تقفز عاليا في الهواء، قبل أن تهبط بجوار القارب الصغير.

وقال مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إن القارب الصغير كان يحمل صيادين في مدينة يبون الأسترالية الساحلية.

المصدر : خدمة سند
