قارب صغير ينجو من قفزة سمكة قرش في أستراليا (فيديو)

ويظهر في المقطع عدة أسماك قرش وهي تقفز عاليا في الهواء، قبل أن تهبط بجوار القارب الصغير.

وقال مستخدمو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إن القارب الصغير كان يحمل صيادين في مدينة يبون الأسترالية الساحلية.

A fisherman has captured incredible video of a jumping mako shark off north Yeppoon. The excited fish nearly landed in the Rockhampton man’s boat while he was casting a line at Perforated. Credit: Ryan M Cowley. https://t.co/PNrJc2LX5T #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/zAQ2pAlRvv

— 7NEWS Central Queensland (@7NewsCQ) July 16, 2020