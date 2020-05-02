الوجه الآخر لكورونا: طيور "الفلامينغو" تغطي سماء الهند (فيديو)

ظهرت عشرات الآلاف من طيور النحام "الفلامينغو" في سماء وبحيرات مدينة مومباي، على الساحل الغربي للهند؛ لتكسو الأمكنة باللون الوردي.
ويعتقد أن ظهور طيور الفلامينغو بهذه الأعداد الهائلة مرده إلى انخفاض مستويات التلوث بالمدينة؛ بفضل التزام السكان بالبقاء في بيوتهم تفاديا لانتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).
Large number of migratory #Flamingo birds at the creek in #navimumbai pic.twitter.com/ezMh1IPsOg
— wirel.in (@InWirel) May 1, 2020
Thousands of flamingos take over deserted Mumbai, creating a sea of pink.
The birds do not usually assemble in such high numbers in this location because of pollution levels.
For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/49sLHBMLYs pic.twitter.com/rV0CNA7btF
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) May 2, 2020
Flamingos have taken over Mumbai.
They're showing up in unusually high numbers as they migrate during lockdown, turning lakes pink: "The air is much cleaner, there is no pollution." pic.twitter.com/krYHgzlKF0
— AJ+ (@ajplus) May 2, 2020
150K flamingos have taken over Mumbai while city is in lockdown.
(Yes, those little dots are all flamingos). pic.twitter.com/0iFwU6twYp
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 1, 2020
Thousands of pink-plumed flamingos were spotted in a lake in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/H5svqGOtq8
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2020
Record number of flamingos paint Mumbai pink during lockdown – https://t.co/zHNZaJlalb pic.twitter.com/49hwlZwFdE
— Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) April 27, 2020
BEAUTIFUL! – Thousands of flamingos create a 'sea of pink' during lockdown in Mumbai … when the people are away, Mother Nature comes out to play pic.twitter.com/xpQQKtnFHP
— Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 2, 2020
Bhigwan is a small town on the border of Pune and Solapur district in Central Maharashtra, India. It is located on the Pune-Solapur Highway around 105 km from Pune on the backwaters of Ujani dam. Bhigwan is famous for birdwatching, especially flamingo and wildlife photography.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qfDqMBIOCP
— Rahul Pustode (@RahulPustode) April 30, 2020
يذكر أن الهند سجلت إصابة 37 ألفًا و776 شخصًا بالفيروس الذي أودى بحياة ألف و223 مصابًا، في حين تعافى 10 آلاف و7 مصابين، حتى الساعة.
وعالميًا، يقترب عدد المصابين من ثلاثة ملايين ونصف المليون مصاب، إذ أصاب الفيروس 3 ملايين و435 ألفًا و492 شخصًا، وقضى جراء الإصابة 241 ألفًا و465 مصابًا، بينما تعافى مليون و97 ألفًا و404 مصابين، حتى اللحظة.
