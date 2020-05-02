الوجه الآخر لكورونا: طيور "الفلامينغو" تغطي سماء الهند (فيديو)

ظهرت عشرات الآلاف من طيور النحام "الفلامينغو" في سماء وبحيرات مدينة مومباي، على الساحل الغربي للهند؛ لتكسو الأمكنة باللون الوردي.

ويعتقد أن ظهور طيور الفلامينغو بهذه الأعداد الهائلة مرده إلى انخفاض مستويات التلوث بالمدينة؛ بفضل التزام السكان بالبقاء في بيوتهم تفاديا لانتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

Thousands of flamingos take over deserted Mumbai, creating a sea of pink.

The birds do not usually assemble in such high numbers in this location because of pollution levels.

