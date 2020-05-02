البث الحي
منوعات

الوجه الآخر لكورونا: طيور "الفلامينغو" تغطي سماء الهند (فيديو)

طائر النحام (الفلامينغو) في مدينة بومباي الهندية
طائر النحام (الفلامينغو) في مدينة بومباي الهندية
2/5/2020

ظهرت عشرات الآلاف من طيور النحام "الفلامينغو" في سماء وبحيرات مدينة مومباي، على الساحل الغربي للهند؛ لتكسو الأمكنة باللون الوردي.

ويعتقد أن ظهور طيور الفلامينغو بهذه الأعداد الهائلة مرده إلى انخفاض مستويات التلوث بالمدينة؛ بفضل التزام السكان بالبقاء في بيوتهم تفاديا لانتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد (كوفيد-19).

يذكر أن الهند سجلت إصابة 37 ألفًا و776 شخصًا بالفيروس الذي أودى بحياة ألف و223 مصابًا، في حين تعافى 10 آلاف و7 مصابين، حتى الساعة.

وعالميًا، يقترب عدد المصابين من ثلاثة ملايين ونصف المليون مصاب، إذ أصاب الفيروس 3 ملايين و435 ألفًا و492 شخصًا، وقضى جراء الإصابة 241 ألفًا و465 مصابًا، بينما تعافى مليون و97 ألفًا و404 مصابين، حتى اللحظة.

اقرأ أيضًا:

انغلاق "الثقب غير المسبوق" لطبقة الأوزون أعلى نصف الكرة الشمالي

كورونا تدفع أكبر منتج للقمح في العالم إلى وقف التصدير

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
المزيد من منوعات

"إعلام السعودية ومصر والإمارات أكثر حرية من أمريكا" تصريح سعودي يثير السخرية (فيديو)

الكاتب السعودي أحمد الفراج (موافع التواصل)

حريق هائل بسوق في الكويت(فيديو)

فرق الإطفاء عملت على محاصرة الحريق لمنع انتشاره إلى المباني المجاورة (وكالة الأنباء الكويتية)

بطلة الملاكمة الهولندية السابقة "روبي ميسو" تعتنق الإسلام

ارتدت روبي ميسو الحجاب ونطقت الشهادتين داخل مسجد بهولندا (موافع التواصل)

سيناتور أمريكي: زوكربيرغ أقر بتتبع فيسبوك لمستخدميه عبر أداة سرية

المدير التنفيذي لشركة فيسبوك مارك زوكربيرغ
الأكثر قراءة

فرنسا تنتهي من قانون لمكافحة "التطرف الإسلامي".. هذه أهم بنوده

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (روتيرز)

فتوى بإجازة زواج المسلمة من غير مسلم تثير الجدل في مصر

أستاذة العقيدة والفلسفة بجامعة الأزهر آمنة نصير (موافع التواصل)

اتحاد علماء المسلمين يقاضي عبير موسي في تونس

رئيسة "الحزب الدستوري الحر" عبير موسي (مواقع التواصل)

أثناء حضورهما أحد الأفراح.. مصري يوثق لحظات اختيار والدته لزوجته المستقبلية (فيديو)

واصلت الأم بحثها عن زوجة لابنها ثم ظهرت عليها السعادة عندما أبدى موافقة مبدئية على فتاة اختارتها له (مواقع التواصل)