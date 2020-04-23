شاهد: مذيعة تتفادى قطع البث رغم سقوط حوامل الإضاءة

تداول مغردون أمريكيون فيديو لمراسلة قناة "أم أس إن بي سي" الأمريكية كريستين ولكر، وهي تتفادى سقوط حاملات الإضاءة عليها في بث مباشر من أمام البيت الأبيض.
وأظهر الفيديو حاملات الإضاءة وهي تسقط أرضًا بفعل الرياح، بينما تفادتها كريستين وطمأنت زميلتها التي بدا عليها القلق في الأستوديو "الجو عاصف قليلاً هنا يا أندريا. نحن بخير. لقد سقطت أمامي. لا بأس"، ثم استكملت تقريرها في ثبات.
The intrepid @kwelkernbc doesn’t miss a beat despite gusts of wind and falling light stands. But boy did it scare all of us. Thanks always to my friend, Kristen, for carrying on. pic.twitter.com/9lwa5EqyZp
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 22, 2020
وشبه المغردون تحرك ولكر بحركات فيلم الحركة الشهير The matrix بطريقة تفاديها لسقوط حاملات الإضاءة بخفة وثبات كما كان يتعامل أبطال الفيلم.
وعلقت ولكر على الفيديو عبر حسابها معبرة عن سعادتها بما قامت به، بينما حظي الفيديو بانتشار واسع على وسائل الإعلام والتواصل الأمريكية.
Put me in, coach!
— Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) April 22, 2020
