شاهد: مذيعة تتفادى قطع البث رغم سقوط حوامل الإضاءة

مراسلة قناة "أم أس إن بي سي" الأمريكية كريستين ولكر
23/4/2020

تداول مغردون أمريكيون فيديو لمراسلة قناة "أم أس إن بي سي" الأمريكية كريستين ولكر، وهي تتفادى سقوط حاملات الإضاءة عليها في بث مباشر من أمام البيت الأبيض.

وأظهر الفيديو حاملات الإضاءة وهي تسقط أرضًا بفعل الرياح، بينما تفادتها كريستين وطمأنت زميلتها التي بدا عليها القلق في الأستوديو "الجو عاصف قليلاً هنا يا أندريا. نحن بخير. لقد سقطت أمامي. لا بأس"، ثم استكملت تقريرها في ثبات.

وشبه المغردون تحرك ولكر بحركات فيلم الحركة الشهير The matrix بطريقة تفاديها لسقوط حاملات الإضاءة بخفة وثبات كما كان يتعامل أبطال الفيلم.

وعلقت ولكر على الفيديو عبر حسابها معبرة عن سعادتها بما قامت به، بينما حظي الفيديو بانتشار واسع على وسائل الإعلام والتواصل الأمريكية.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
