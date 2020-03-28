البث الحي
منوعات

بالضرب والتمارين القاسية.. عقاب مخترقي حظر كورونا في الهند (فيديو)

شرطيون هنود يعاقبون ويضربون مخترقي الحظر المفروض بسبب كورونا
شرطيون هنود يعاقبون ويضربون مخترقي الحظر المفروض بسبب كورونا
28/3/2020

انتشرت لقطات مصورة عبر منصات التواصل ومواقع إخبارية، لأفراد بالشرطة الهندية وهم يعاقبون ويضربون بالعصى، المواطنين الذين خالفوا أمر الإغلاق التام المفروض في البلاد بسبب وباء كورونا.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو رجال شرطة وهم يضربون مواطنين بالعصي على ظهورهم لمخالفتهم قرار السلطات، فيما أجبر آخرون على ممارسة تمارين القرفصاء والضغط القاسية لفترة طويلة كعقاب قبل أن يخلى سبيلهم.

ولم يسلم من أيدي رجال الشرطة إلا أولئك المارة الذين يعملون على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية والمستثنون من الحظر.

وتسببت بعض هذه المقاطع التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع، بإيقاف بعض رجال الشرطة عن العمل وإحالتهم إلى التحقيق.

وسجلت الهند التي يبلغ تعدادها أكثر من مليار نسمة، 873 إصابة و19 وفيات، ما دفع الحكومة، الثلاثاء الماضي، إلى فرض إغلاق تام في البلاد لمدة 3 أسابيع للسيطرة على الوباء، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع حالات الإصابة.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
المزيد من منوعات

بعد فايزر وموديرنا.. لقاح ثالث لكورونا يحقق نتائج مبشرة مع كبار السن

لقاح ثالث يحقق نتائج مبشرة مع كبار السن (روتيرز)

فايزر تنتهي من تجربة لقاح كورونا بنسبة نجاح 95%

تحدثت عن انهيار زواجها.. بي بي سي تحقق في مقابلتها الشهيرة مع الأميرة الراحلة ديانا

تحدثت ديانا في المقابلة عن انهيار زواجها (غيتي)

للمرة الأولى في العالم.. جراحة دقيقة لطفل على أنغام البيانو(فيديو)

(الجزيرة)
الأكثر قراءة

فرنسا تنتهي من قانون لمكافحة "التطرف الإسلامي".. هذه أهم بنوده

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (روتيرز)

أثناء حضورهما أحد الأفراح.. مصري يوثق لحظات اختيار والدته لزوجته المستقبلية (فيديو)

واصلت الأم بحثها عن زوجة لابنها ثم ظهرت عليها السعادة عندما أبدى موافقة مبدئية على فتاة اختارتها له (مواقع التواصل)

مقتل شابة مسلمة حرقا على يد هندوسي بسبب رفضها الزواج منه

نساء هنديات يتظاهرن اعتراضا على الجرائم ضد النساء (غيتي - أرشيفية)

فتوى بإجازة زواج المسلمة من غير مسلم تثير الجدل في مصر

أستاذة العقيدة والفلسفة بجامعة الأزهر آمنة نصير (موافع التواصل)