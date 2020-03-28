بالضرب والتمارين القاسية.. عقاب مخترقي حظر كورونا في الهند (فيديو)

انتشرت لقطات مصورة عبر منصات التواصل ومواقع إخبارية، لأفراد بالشرطة الهندية وهم يعاقبون ويضربون بالعصى، المواطنين الذين خالفوا أمر الإغلاق التام المفروض في البلاد بسبب وباء كورونا.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو رجال شرطة وهم يضربون مواطنين بالعصي على ظهورهم لمخالفتهم قرار السلطات، فيما أجبر آخرون على ممارسة تمارين القرفصاء والضغط القاسية لفترة طويلة كعقاب قبل أن يخلى سبيلهم.

Currently in Punjab, India if you break the government imposed curfew the police is forcing you to do squats while chanting "We are enemies of society. We cannot sit at home". #Covid19India #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zikTjHIFzz — Gurpreet Singh Dhillon (@gurpreetdhillon) March 24, 2020

How barbaric is this?

Is this how you are going to control Corona??

I understand the situation and one hit should be enough, this Police man is hitting him like he wants to kill him. #coronavirusindia #PoliceBrutality @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd https://t.co/ilWhHPBvsl — MEHFIL-E-JAMIA (@JamiaMehfil) March 26, 2020

ولم يسلم من أيدي رجال الشرطة إلا أولئك المارة الذين يعملون على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية والمستثنون من الحظر.

وتسببت بعض هذه المقاطع التي انتشرت على نطاق واسع، بإيقاف بعض رجال الشرطة عن العمل وإحالتهم إلى التحقيق.

The police in India resorted to violence in some cities and towns as the country struggled with the coronavirus lockdown https://t.co/etxxQSALnW pic.twitter.com/HVMC8vZpBr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 26, 2020

Karachi

Police Punishing him those persons

How out there homes pic.twitter.com/gaIT9RkG8Y — Saif Ur Rehman (@SaifUrR42365851) March 23, 2020

وسجلت الهند التي يبلغ تعدادها أكثر من مليار نسمة، 873 إصابة و19 وفيات، ما دفع الحكومة، الثلاثاء الماضي، إلى فرض إغلاق تام في البلاد لمدة 3 أسابيع للسيطرة على الوباء، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع حالات الإصابة.

Other areas are reporting people being beaten by the police. The people recording are laughing, but this is no laughing matter. pic.twitter.com/0NtcxyfOPn — Gurpreet Singh Dhillon (@gurpreetdhillon) March 24, 2020

First our P.M says don't panic buying. Then he lockdown India 21days. And then you go to market for essential commodity. This is the way police treat with you.@narendramodi#lockdownindia @ANI pic.twitter.com/RqVyGy3TRY — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum74630706) March 24, 2020