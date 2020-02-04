البث الحي
منوعات|ألمانيا

باستخدام 99 هاتفا.. شاب يخدع خرائط غوغل ويسبب أزمة مرور (شاهد)

4/2/2020

تسبب شاب ألماني في خلق حالة من الاختناق المروري المتعمد بعدما اخترق نظام تطبيق خرائط غوغل، في العاصمة برلين.

ونشر سيمون ويكيرت، مخترق نظام خرائط غوغل مقطع فيديو عبر موقع يوتيوب يظهر تجربته التي تسببت في أزمة سير بإنشاء مسار مزدحم وهمي في الطريق الذي يتجول فيه القائم بالتجربة حاملًا 99 هاتفًا محمولًا مفتوحة بهم "خرائط غوغل" في إحدى عربات اليد المتنقلة في شوارع مدينة برلين.

وأوضح ناشر الفيديو أن نتيجة التجربة قامت بتحويل سيارات مستخدمي التطبيق الشهير إلى مسارات أخرى مختلفة غير التي كان يتجول بها بالهواتف.

كما كتب المخترق مقالا مرتبطا بالتجربة شرح فيه مدى التأثير والسيطرة اللذين  تفرضهما التقنية على حياة البشر.

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع عملية الاختراق، التي أثارت الجدل حول مدى ثقة البشر في التقنية التي وصلت لحد التحكم في جوانب الحياة.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
