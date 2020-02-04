باستخدام 99 هاتفا.. شاب يخدع خرائط غوغل ويسبب أزمة مرور (شاهد)

تسبب شاب ألماني في خلق حالة من الاختناق المروري المتعمد بعدما اخترق نظام تطبيق خرائط غوغل، في العاصمة برلين.

ونشر سيمون ويكيرت، مخترق نظام خرائط غوغل مقطع فيديو عبر موقع يوتيوب يظهر تجربته التي تسببت في أزمة سير بإنشاء مسار مزدحم وهمي في الطريق الذي يتجول فيه القائم بالتجربة حاملًا 99 هاتفًا محمولًا مفتوحة بهم "خرائط غوغل" في إحدى عربات اليد المتنقلة في شوارع مدينة برلين.

وأوضح ناشر الفيديو أن نتيجة التجربة قامت بتحويل سيارات مستخدمي التطبيق الشهير إلى مسارات أخرى مختلفة غير التي كان يتجول بها بالهواتف.

كما كتب المخترق مقالا مرتبطا بالتجربة شرح فيه مدى التأثير والسيطرة اللذين تفرضهما التقنية على حياة البشر.

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مع عملية الاختراق، التي أثارت الجدل حول مدى ثقة البشر في التقنية التي وصلت لحد التحكم في جوانب الحياة.

99 smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps. Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route! #googlemapshacks https://t.co/3gixMxopE6 pic.twitter.com/6KcMm1XgAF — Simon Weckert (@simon_deliver) February 1, 2020

Oh by the way do you know that we all can celebrate Google Maps 15th birthday in one week ? #googlemapshacks pic.twitter.com/xwM9T56ufr — Simon Weckert (@simon_deliver) February 2, 2020

" 99 second hand smartphones are transported in a handcart to generate virtual traffic jam in Google Maps.Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route” https://t.co/AMeSBtnwQD — Nat Bullard (@NatBullard) February 3, 2020