منوعات|الولايات المتحدة

تضامن واسع مع أمريكي مسلم وثق تعرضه لهجوم عنصري في نيويورك

18/8/2019

تداول ناشطون، مقطعًا مصورًا لرجل أمريكي، تعرض لهجوم عنصري من امرأة في مدينة نيويورك، بينما كان متوجهًا لأداء الصلاة، ما أثار غضبا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ما الذي حدث؟
  • اعترضت امرأة مواطنا أمريكيا، من أصول باكستانية، السبت، خلال توجهه إلى المسجد، للصلاة.
  • صرخت الأمريكية البيضاء، في وجه الشاب المسلم، مطالبة إياه بمغادرة الولايات المتحدة.
  • بادر صديق الشاب، إلى تصوير الواقعة بجواله الخاص، فيما رد الأمريكي على المرأة قائلًا: تتمنين ذلك، أنا لن أذهب لأي مكان.
  • بعد الحادثة، قام الشاب بنشر المقطع، على حسابه بموقع تويتر، معلقًا: المرض العقلي ليس سبب العنصرية، المرض العقلي ليس سبب الكراهية.
  • الشاب أضاف: لنكن واضحين بشأن ذلك، تعلم العنصرية، الكراهية ليست موروثة، إنها ليست وراثية.

ردود فعل غاضبة
  • حاز الفيديو الذي شاركه الرجل، على أكثر من مليون ونصف المليون مشاهدة، وتفاعل كبير، وتضمن آراء غاضبة وأخرى متباينة.
  • الصحفية الأمريكية بهايشا باتل، قالت إن عنصرية المرأة أمر مقزز، وأيدت تصرف الرجل الأمريكي في تصوير ونشر ما تعرض له.

  • ليندا هاميل، وصفت في تغريدة لها، التصرف بأنه دعم علني للكراهية الذي يتبناه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في خطابه، واصفة إياه بالمزعج.
  • فيما اعتقد كول تورنر، في تغريدة أخرى، أن تصرف المرأة يرجع لمرض عقلي، داعيًا لعلاجها بشكل عاجل.
  • أيدته في ذلك، دونا ماندرس التي قالت إن المرأة تستحق الشفقة، وعلى الجميع مساعدتها لتجاوز العنصرية.

عهد جديد من العنصرية
  • كان تحليل لموقع أكسيوس الأمريكي، قد خلص إلى أن عنصرية البيض، أصبحت الآن تمثل خطرًا كبيرًا يهدد المجتمع الأمريكي بعد وصول ترمب إلى السلطة.
  • كانت مخاطبة مشاعر الاستياء والقلق لدى العنصريين البيض، أحد الأساليب الرئيسية التي استخدمها ترمب في مخاطبة الطبقة العاملة والأمريكيين المنسيين الذين ساهموا في وصوله إلى البيت الأبيض.
  • هذه الطبقة يضعها ترمب الآن في قلب استراتيجيته لإعادة انتخابه لفترة ولاية جديدة.

  • خلال الـ 18 شهرًا الماضية قتل 65 شخصًا في سبع حوادث إطلاق نار جماعي ارتكبها متطرفون بيض في الولايات المتحدة، بحسب صحيفة نيويورك تايمز.
  • تعرض مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي لانتقادات اتهمته بالتباطؤ في تركيز الموارد الكافية على خطر عنصرية البيض.
  • حسب استطلاع للرأي أجراه مركز "بيو" الأمريكي للأبحاث، في أبريل/نيسان الماضي، فإن ما يزيد عن ثمانية أشخاص من أصل 10أمريكيين، يعتقدون أن المسلمين يواجهون بعض التمييز في المجتمع.

https://twitter.com/SmokeFreeLife/status/1162752539273469952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل
