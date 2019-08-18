تضامن واسع مع أمريكي مسلم وثق تعرضه لهجوم عنصري في نيويورك

تداول ناشطون، مقطعًا مصورًا لرجل أمريكي، تعرض لهجوم عنصري من امرأة في مدينة نيويورك، بينما كان متوجهًا لأداء الصلاة، ما أثار غضبا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

ما الذي حدث؟

This is SICK

You don't have to be Muslim to stand against Islamophobia. Your response towards Anti- Muslim hate should never be "I'm not Muslim" but rather HATE in ALL its forms is WRONG.

(Hate comes from ignorance. If you don't know a Muslim or have one as a friend, follow me) pic.twitter.com/ZcJJFEJNs5

— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 17, 2019