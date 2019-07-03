البث الحي
منوعات

تعطل فيسبوك و"واتسآب" و"انستغرام" حول العالم

التعطل شمل المستخدمين حول العالم
التعطل شمل المستخدمين حول العالم
3/7/2019

قالت شركة فيسبوك، الأربعاء، إنها تعمل على حل مشاكل تواجه بعض المستخدمين عند إرسال ملفات المواد الإعلامية عبر منصاتها للتواصل الاجتماعي بما فيها واتسآب وإنستغرام.

التفاصيل:
  • فوجئ مستخدمي موقع "فيسبوك" بعد عدم تمكنهم من الدخول إلى حساباتهم، بظهور جملة " Service Unavailable" بمعني "الخدمة غير متوفرة".
  • اشتكى آلاف المستخدمين من عدم إمكانية رفع أي صور جديدة أو وسائط متعددة على جميع التطبيقات التابعة لشركة "فيسبوك"، مثل "إنستغرام" و"واتسآب".
  • ذكر موقع "داون ديدكتور دوت كوم" لمتابعة الأعطال الإلكترونية أن أكثر من 14 ألف مستخدم أبلغوا عن مشاكل واجهتهم في إنستغرام بينما أبلغ أكثر من 7500 مستخدم عن مشكلات في فيسبوك وواتساب.
  • أظهرت خريطة الأعطال التفاعلية للموقع أن المشكلات تتركز في أجزاء من أوربا والولايات المتحدة.
  • تحت هاشتاغ facebook_down#، وجد المستخدمون على موقع تويتر الذي لم يشهد نفس المشكلة، متنفسا للتعبير عن غضبهم من الانقطاع المتكرر لخدمات فيسبوك والتطبيقات المرتبطة به.
     

    https://twitter.com/SYED_MAAZAHMED/status/1146484654297370624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

  • خبراء السلامة أكدوا، الثلاثاء، خلو مجمع شركة "فيسبوك" في وادي السيليكون من أي خطر بعد مخاوف من احتمال احتواء طرد بريدي على غاز السارين.
  • كانت أربعة من مباني شركة "فيسبوك" قد أخليت، أول أمس الاثنين، وجرى فحص شخصين لاحتمال تعرضهما للغاز الذي يصيب الجهاز العصبي وقد يكون قاتلا، وفقا لـ"رويترز".
  • من غير المعروف على وجه الدقة الأسباب التي تقف وراء الخلل وإلى متى ستستمر المشكلة.

خلفيات:
  • تعرضت فيسبوك لأحد أطول الانقطاعات في مارس آذار عندما واجه بعض المستخدمين بأنحاء العالم مشكلة في الدخول إلى فيسبوك وإنستغرام وواتساب لأكثر من 24 ساعة.
  • شركة فيسبوك العملاقة كانت قد ضمت تطبيق مشاركة الصور إنستغرام (عام 2012)، وتطبيق المراسلات واتساب (عام 2014) إلى مجموعة شركاتها.
المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات
المزيد من منوعات

بعد الملاريا وحمى الضنك وكورونا.. بريطاني ينجو من لدغة ثعبان كوبرا في الهند

عانى جونز أعراض لسعة الأفاعي التي تشمل عدم وضوح الرؤية وصعوبة في المشي (الفرنسية)

أول ظهور أمام الجمهور لحيوان باندا عملاق ولد في هولندا (فيديو)

وُلد الباندا من تزاوج طبيعي بين حيوانَي باندا عملاقين أعارتهما الصين إلى هولندا عام 2017 (الفرنسية)

إندونيسي يشتكي من الغش بعد بيعه نيزكا قيمته 1.8 مليون دولار مقابل 14 ألف دولار

إندونيسي يبيع قطعة نيزك ب 14 ألف دولار (مواقع التواصل)

لقاح في الطفولة مرتبط بالوقاية من الإصابة الحادة بكورونا.. ما هو؟

كورونا.. تطعيم في الطفولة قد يقي من الإصابة الحادة (رويترز)
الأكثر قراءة

تسريب جديد يكشف "بيت كلب السيسي" داخل قصوره الرئاسية (فيديو)

قارن مغردون بين وضع المعتقلين في السجون والرفاهية التي يتمتع بها كلاب السيسي (مواقع التواصل)

واشنطن بوست: حان الوقت لأن يسمع السيسي "ديكتاتور ترمب المفضل" رسالة مختلفة

لقاء سابق بين ترمب (يمين) والسيسي (يسار) (الأناضول-أرشيفية)

محمد بن زايد لأوباما: إذا حكم الإخوان مصر سيسقط 8 قادة عرب

الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق باراك أوباما (يمين) وولي عهد أبو ظبي محمد بن زايد (يسار) (موافع التواصل)

فرنسا تهاجم وزيرة باكستانية شبهت هجوم ماكرون على المسلمين بـ"النازية"

الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون (رويترز)