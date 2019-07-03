تعطل فيسبوك و"واتسآب" و"انستغرام" حول العالم

قالت شركة فيسبوك، الأربعاء، إنها تعمل على حل مشاكل تواجه بعض المستخدمين عند إرسال ملفات المواد الإعلامية عبر منصاتها للتواصل الاجتماعي بما فيها واتسآب وإنستغرام.

التفاصيل:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown

— Facebook (@Facebook) July 3, 2019