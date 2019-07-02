ممثلة هندية مسلمة تثير ضجة بعد اعتزالها لدوافع دينية

أثارت ممثلة هندية مسلمة ضجة في الهند باعتزالها التمثيل قائلة إنه يحيد بها عن طريق الإيمان.

التفاصيل

5 years ago I made a decision that changed my life and today I’m making another one that’ll change my life again and this time for the better Insha’Allah! 🙂 https://t.co/ejgKdViGmD

انتقادات

I wish her luck and strengthAfter seeing this,I now regret my first immediate tweet after reading her statement.Maybe she was forced to write what was unacceptable to people like me who love films,cinema,the industry, that I was born into.Deleting the tweet that now sounds harsh. https://t.co/Okcg3NrCFa

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 1, 2019