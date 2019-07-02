البث الحي
ممثلة هندية مسلمة تثير ضجة بعد اعتزالها لدوافع دينية

الممثلة الهندية زايرا وسيم
2/7/2019

أثارت ممثلة هندية مسلمة ضجة في الهند باعتزالها التمثيل قائلة إنه يحيد بها عن طريق الإيمان.

  • الممثلة رافينا تاندون قالت إن زايرا تجحد قطاعا فتح لها آفاقا.
  • كتبت تاندون على تويتر "أتمنى فقط لو أن يرحلوا بكياسة ويحتفظوا بآرائهم الرجعية لأنفسهم".
  • عادت تاندون وحذفت تغريدتها بعد تسببها في جدل كبير على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
  • قالت مواطنة تدعى إفرا جان على تويتر إن قرار زايرا سيصعب على مسلمات أخريات الاستمرار في مجال التمثيل.

