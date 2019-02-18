شاهد: سجين يقتحم سيارة لإنقاذ رضيعة.. والأم: شكرا "للمجرمين"

استخدم سجين في ولاية فلوريدا مهاراته الخاصة ليقتحم سيارة متوقفة، وينقذ رضيعة عمرها عام واحد حُبست بداخلها، حسبما ذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية.

مهارات سجين:

تمكن سجين وأربعة آخرون من رفاقه مدانين بجرائم من مستوى منخفض في مقاطعة باسكو بالقرب من تامبا في فلوريدا من اقتحام سيارة رياضية متعددة الاستخدامات (إس.يو.في) يوم الخميس الماضي لإنقاذ رضيعة حبست بالداخل بطريق الخطأ.

شادو لانتري، والدة الرضيعة، سجلّت عملية الإنقاذ في مقطع فيديو ونشرته على صفحتها بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي "فيسبوك".

مقطع الفيديو أظهر الأشخاص الخمسة يرتدون زي السجن ويستخدمون شماعة ملابس لفتح قفل السيارة.

تصريحات والدة الطفلة:

المشكلة بدأت عندما قام والد الطفلة بتثبيت حزام الأمان لها على المقعد الخلفي وألقى المفاتيح على المقعد الأمامي.

عندما أغلق الباب الخلفي، أدرك والد الطفلة أن السيارة قد أغلقت بالكامل.

كان السجناء يقومون بأعمال إصلاح لجزر وسطى في الطريق بالقرب من السيارة المتوقفة، عندها هرعوا مع مرافقيهم لتقديم المساعدة.

العملية بالكامل استغرقت خمس دقائق، ولم تصب الطفلة بأي أذى.

شكرًا للرب من أجل "المجرمين" في العالم. أحترمهم كلهم جميعًا.

تضامن على منصات التواصل:

تضامن كثيرون مع قصة الإنقاذ التي انتشرت على منصات التواصل الأمريكية، وأشادوا بالتصرف الإنساني من السجين وزملائه رغم ما هم فيه، وعبر عدد من الإعلاميين عن تضامنهم مع القصة الإنسانية المؤثرة وتصرف السجين.. وتلك أبرز التعليقات:

"Thank God for the criminals in the world. I respect all y'all," Shadow Lantry said after a group of inmates rescued her 1-year-old daughter from a locked SUV in Pasco County, Florida. https://t.co/FruWLP9KYn pic.twitter.com/9Urn7tln8t — Amir Vera (@TheAmirVera) February 17, 2019

A group of inmates in New Port Richey, Florida, helped rescue a 1-year-old baby accidentally locked in a car. Shadow Lantry, the mother of the girl, documented the entire rescue in a now-viral cellphone video. https://t.co/k1lJMNf5nR via @nbcnews — Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) February 17, 2019

Inmates help deputies rescue baby from locked vehicle in New Port Richey Shadow Lantry recorded video as Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies worked side-by-side with inmates to unlock the SUV in which her baby sat, sucking a pacifier in her car seat. pic.twitter.com/bfaXR9n8I7 — My CompassionBuzz (@MCompassionbuzz) February 17, 2019