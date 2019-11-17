أستراليا: مسلمو ملبورن يحييون الذكرى الـ50 لافتتاح أول مسجد [فيديو]

أحيا آلاف المسلمين في مدينة ملبورن الأسترالية، الأحد، الذكرى السنوية الـ50 لافتتاح أول مسجد في المدينة.
Adhan (call to prayer) at the Carlton Mosque (Albanian Australian Islamic Society), first time in the 50 years of its establishment. pic.twitter.com/rtXOmpOJmi
— Dr Zuleyha Keskin (@DrZuleyhaKeskin) November 17, 2019
Today we commemorate the Albanian Australian Islamic Society and 50 years since the opening of Melbourne’s first mosque.
50 years of celebrating and sharing faith.
50 years of promoting harmony and connection.
50 years of strengthening and supporting community. pic.twitter.com/Dx70CRQkSI
— Richard Wynne (@rwynnemp) November 17, 2019