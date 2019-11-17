البث الحي
أستراليا: مسلمو ملبورن يحييون الذكرى الـ50 لافتتاح أول مسجد [فيديو]

الاحتفال بالذكرى السنوية الـ50 لافتتاح أول مسجد في ملبورن
17/11/2019

أحيا آلاف المسلمين في مدينة ملبورن الأسترالية، الأحد، الذكرى السنوية الـ50 لافتتاح أول مسجد في المدينة.

  • قبل 50 عاما، قام مسلمون أستراليون من أصول ألبانية بتحويل بناء فارغ في ملبورن إلى مسجد حمل اسم "المسجد الألباني".
  • شارك في الفعالية التي نظمها "الاتحاد الإسلامي الألباني الأسترالي"، ممثلون عن أحزاب سياسية، ورؤساء منظمات المجتمع المدني، ومسؤولو شرطة، وأستراليون من أتباع ديانات أخرى.

  • أعرب رئيس الاتحاد الإسلامي الألباني الأسترالي، أوريم بالا، عن سعادته إزاء المشاركة الواسعة في الفعالية، حسب تصريحات لوكالة الأناضول.
  • بالا أشار إلى مشاركة قرابة 3 آلاف شخص في الفعالية، مبينا أنهم افتتحوا داخل المسجد معرضا يسرد تاريخ المسجد على مر السنوات الـ50 الماضية.
  • بالا أوضح أن الفعالية تضمنت أيضا تخصيص أماكن للأطفال، توجد فيها حيوانات أليفة، إلى جانب وجود مسابقة لصنع حلوى البقلاوة.

  • بالا أشار إلى مشاركة أشخاص من ديانات وعقائد مختلفة في الفعالية التي قال إنها مفتوحة لجميع فئات المجتمع.
  • شهدت الفعالية إقامة أنشطة خاصة بالأطفال، ومسابقات للحيوانات الأليفة، وحفلات رقص شعبي.

المصدر : الأناضول + الجزيرة مباشر
