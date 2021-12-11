تخطي الروابط

“مع الحكيم” يرصد حصول مريض بريطاني على أول عين ثلاثية الأبعاد (فيديو)

11/12/2021-|آخر تحديث: 11/12/202109:55 PM (مكة المكرمة)

أصبح البريطاني ستيف فيرز أول مريض في العالم يحصل على عين صناعية أنتجت بتقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد كجزء من تجربة على هذه التقنية الجديدة.

ورصد برنامج “مع الحكيم” خبرًا فحواه أن ستيف فقد عينه اليسرى في العشرينات من عمره ويستخدم عينًا اصطناعية يجب استبدالها كل 5 سنوات منذ ذلك الحين، لكنه الآن يستعد للخروج من مستشفى “مورفيلدز” للعيون بأول عين مطبوعة ثلاثية الأبعاد تشبه العين الحقيقية.

وعلى الرغم من أنها لن تعيد لعينه اليسرى النظر إلا أنه يأمل أن تعيد إليه ثقته بنفسه ومظهره.

ويقدم الأطباء في المستشفى للمرضى عيونًا مطبوعة ثلاثية الأبعاد كجزء من تجربة إكلينيكية يقولون إنها قد تخفض فترات انتظار العيون الصناعية إلى النصف.

وبالمقارنة بين تركيب العيون الاصطناعية والعيون ثلاثية الأبعاد، فإن الأمر يستغرق حوالي 6 أسابيع حتى يتم تركيب عين اصطناعية للمريض، وذلك بسبب خضوع المريض لعملية جراحية لتشكيل العين في التجويف.

في حين تستغرق الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد للعين ساعتين ونصف الساعة، وفق صحيفة (ذا ديلي ميل) البريطانية.

وتتم العملية عن طريق فحص العين للتأكد من تطابقها ثم إجراء مسح لمحجر العين الفارغ حتى يتمكن البرنامج من إنشاء خريطة للمنطقة.

ثم تُرسل الخرائط الرقمية إلى ألمانيا لصناعة العين بواسطة طابعة ثلاثية الأبعاد في غضون ساعتين ونصف الساعة، وتُرسل العين المصنوعة إلى المستشفى في خلال 3 أسابيع لتركيبها في عين المريض.

وتتمتع العيون الاصطناعية -الرقمية بالكامل- بإمكانيات كبيرة، وفق أطباء مستشفى (مورفيلدز) للعيون، وقريبا سوف يظهر الفرق الذي تحدثه للمرضى، حسب تعبيرهم.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل

