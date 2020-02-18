البث الحي
بعد وصفه بـ"البخيل".. بيزوس يخصص 10 مليارات دولار لحماية الأرض

جيف بيزوس مؤسس ورئيس شركة أمازون
جيف بيزوس مؤسس ورئيس شركة أمازون
18/2/2020

كشف مؤسس شركة "آمازون" جيف بيزوس عبر حسابه في انستغرام عن إطلاق صندوق "بيزوس الأرض"، وتخصيص 10 مليارات دولار من ثروته لمكافحة المتغيرات المناخية.

https://twitter.com/theone42069/status/1229495425318707200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي
