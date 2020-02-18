بعد وصفه بـ"البخيل".. بيزوس يخصص 10 مليارات دولار لحماية الأرض

كشف مؤسس شركة "آمازون" جيف بيزوس عبر حسابه في انستغرام عن إطلاق صندوق "بيزوس الأرض"، وتخصيص 10 مليارات دولار من ثروته لمكافحة المتغيرات المناخية.

It's always a 2% or 7.7% of his net worth never more. His company is singularly contributing to climate change by just the logistics never mind other activities and he could offer only 7.7% of his worth after not paying corporate tax and paying slave salaries to his employees.

So @JeffBezos just announced his $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund to address the #ClimateEmergency… and we have questions.

First the big one: why won't Bezos lead by cleaning up his own house? Amazon has massive climate issues.

