بعد وصفه بـ"البخيل".. بيزوس يخصص 10 مليارات دولار لحماية الأرض

كشف مؤسس شركة "آمازون" جيف بيزوس عبر حسابه في انستغرام عن إطلاق صندوق "بيزوس الأرض"، وتخصيص 10 مليارات دولار من ثروته لمكافحة المتغيرات المناخية.
BEZOS EARTH FUND: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced he is committing $10 billion to fight climate change.
In an Instagram post, the world's wealthiest man said he would "fund scientists, activists, NGOs" to "help preserve and protect the natural world" pic.twitter.com/5eI7L45UsW
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 17, 2020
How To Spend It: The Bezos Climate Edition https://t.co/5hBHxetY4K Nice piece from @AkshatRathi on last night's big announcement @climate pic.twitter.com/qMMiK1jwDK
— John Fraher (@johnfraher) February 18, 2020
It's always a 2% or 7.7% of his net worth never more. His company is singularly contributing to climate change by just the logistics never mind other activities and he could offer only 7.7% of his worth after not paying corporate tax and paying slave salaries to his employees.
— Neha Wasnik (@Iamnehawasnik) February 17, 2020
https://twitter.com/theone42069/status/1229495425318707200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
So @JeffBezos just announced his $10 billion Bezos Earth Fund to address the #ClimateEmergency… and we have questions.
First the big one: why won't Bezos lead by cleaning up his own house? Amazon has massive climate issues.
THREAD
1/5 pic.twitter.com/PLrag1XtSK
— Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) February 18, 2020