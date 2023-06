ربابنة سفن ينصبون كمائن لحيتان “الأوركا” والأخيرات ترد بهجوم شرس (فيديو)

Orca Interaction (attack)in Gibraltar At around 21:30pm on Wednesday last week a pod of orcas became interested in our vessel. They started by investigating swimming in circles then hitting the rudder until it was eventually destroyed which caused water ingress in the boat. Although at the time a little terrifying, i wonder why the Orcas are displaying this behaviour. It’s important not to demonise them and to look at this from an objective point of view. Luckily all 4 crew were safe, we are all trained professionals and everyone was calm once the emergency services arrived we were able to bail oht the wayer with an industrial pump whilst being towed to Barbate. Could the area be overfished? Why would the Orcas display this behaviour and what remedial acrion as the sailing community could we do without harming this magnificent endangered species. #orcaattack #orcas #british #yachtsinking #gibraltar #orca #orcawhale

