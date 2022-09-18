الأخبار

متطرفون هندوس يعتدون على مسلمين في مدينة ليستر البريطانية واتهامات للشرطة بالتقاعس (فيديو)

الشرطة البريطانية تفشل في حماية المسلمين ضد متطرفين هندوس في مدينة ليستر البريطانية (مواقع التواصل)
18/9/2022-|آخر تحديث: 19/9/202212:52 AM (مكة المكرمة)

شهدت مدينة ليستر البريطانية اعتداءات على السكان المسلمين من قبل أفراد ينتمون لجماعات هندوسية متطرفة، تخللها ترديد شعارات مناهضة للمسلمين أمام مسجد، وسط تدخلات من الشرطة لضبط الأمن، وتنديد واسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وشارك الناشط البريطاني المسلم ماجد فريمان مقاطع مصورة توثق تلك الاعتداءات التي استمرت لليوم الثالث على التوالي، والتي اشتعلت شرارتها عقب خروج عدد كبير من الهندوس في مظاهرات أمام مساجد ومنازل للمسلمين بالمدينة، وترديد شعارات معادية لهم.

وغرد فريمان في حسابه على تويتر قائلًا “هذه ليست الهند، حيث نكون نحن المسلمون أقلية، وهم الهندوس يحصلون على دعم الدولة”.

وفي مشهد يعبر عن اتحاد المسلمين ورفضهم المطلق لتلك الاعتداءات، أقام المسلمون صلاة المغرب في العراء أمام جموع الهندوس.

وأصدرت الشرطة بيانًا قالت فيه إنها استعادت الهدوء في المنطقة بعد نشر قواتها بشكل مكثف واعتقال شخصين، أحدهما بتهمة السلوك العنيف المخلّ بالأمن، وآخر بتهمة حيازة سلاح أبيض.

وندد ناشطون ومتفاعلون بما وصفوه بتقاعس شرطة المدينة وتقصيرها في وقف اعتداءات الهندوس وعدم اعتقال أو محاسبة المعتدين والمتسببين بمضايقات مختلفة للسكان.

ووصف الصحفي البريطاني المسلم روبرت كارتر في تغريدة الاعتداءات بأنها “حوادث إسلاموفوبيا لأن العديد من ضحايا الهجمات في الأشهر الأخيرة سُئلوا عما إذا كانوا مسلمين قبل مهاجمتهم”.

وحذّر كارتر من تبعات خطيرة لاستمرار الاعتداءات التي قد تصل إلى القتل.

يُذكر أن هذا الاعتداء ليس الأول من نوعه في المدينة، فقد سبقته مضايقات عديدة من قبل الهندوس ضد المسلمين وغيرهم من السكان منذ حوالي العامين.

وكشف مغردون آخرون أن المسلمين والهندوس في هذه المدينة كانوا يعيشون بسلام منذ مدة طويلة، إلى حين وصول هندوسيين يتبعون عقيدة (هندوتفا) المتطرفة للسكن في المنطقة، وهو ما أدّى إلى تصاعد وتيرة الاعتداءات على المسلمين.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + مواقع إلكترونية + مواقع التواصل