متطرفون هندوس يعتدون على مسلمين في مدينة ليستر البريطانية واتهامات للشرطة بالتقاعس (فيديو)

شهدت مدينة ليستر البريطانية اعتداءات على السكان المسلمين من قبل أفراد ينتمون لجماعات هندوسية متطرفة، تخللها ترديد شعارات مناهضة للمسلمين أمام مسجد، وسط تدخلات من الشرطة لضبط الأمن، وتنديد واسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وشارك الناشط البريطاني المسلم ماجد فريمان مقاطع مصورة توثق تلك الاعتداءات التي استمرت لليوم الثالث على التوالي، والتي اشتعلت شرارتها عقب خروج عدد كبير من الهندوس في مظاهرات أمام مساجد ومنازل للمسلمين بالمدينة، وترديد شعارات معادية لهم.

Just a small minority of Hindu extremists in #Leicester who are causing trouble & taunting the Muslims did u say? They’re out in their hundreds then play victim online afterwards. The police told Muslims it was all under control but clearly NOT! This is the reality on the ground. pic.twitter.com/qk67GFvml4 — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

Hindu mobs on Belgrave Road throwing glass bottles at the Muslims but narrowly missing police officers heads on numerous occasions. There is NOT a small minority of these Hindutva thugs. Theres hundreds of them. Will the Hindu community leaders continue defending them? #Leicester pic.twitter.com/WzXnY4AWVj — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

Hindu mobs on Belgrave Road throwing glass bottles at the Muslims but narrowly missing police officers heads on numerous occasions. There is NOT a small minority of these Hindutva thugs. Theres hundreds of them. Will the Hindu community leaders continue defending them? #Leicester pic.twitter.com/WzXnY4AWVj — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

وغرد فريمان في حسابه على تويتر قائلًا “هذه ليست الهند، حيث نكون نحن المسلمون أقلية، وهم الهندوس يحصلون على دعم الدولة”.

وفي مشهد يعبر عن اتحاد المسلمين ورفضهم المطلق لتلك الاعتداءات، أقام المسلمون صلاة المغرب في العراء أمام جموع الهندوس.

Hindu mobs on Belgrave Road throwing glass bottles at the Muslims but narrowly missing police officers heads on numerous occasions. There is NOT a small minority of these Hindutva thugs. Theres hundreds of them. Will the Hindu community leaders continue defending them? #Leicester pic.twitter.com/WzXnY4AWVj — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

Muslims praying Maghreb salah out on the street in Leicester after Hindu mobs marched the streets trying to taunt and provoke the Muslim community. We’re here united making a stance against this #Hindutva extremist ideology. We won’t allow this poison to spread in #Leicester. pic.twitter.com/ql7rRClT17 — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) September 17, 2022

وأصدرت الشرطة بيانًا قالت فيه إنها استعادت الهدوء في المنطقة بعد نشر قواتها بشكل مكثف واعتقال شخصين، أحدهما بتهمة السلوك العنيف المخلّ بالأمن، وآخر بتهمة حيازة سلاح أبيض.

وندد ناشطون ومتفاعلون بما وصفوه بتقاعس شرطة المدينة وتقصيرها في وقف اعتداءات الهندوس وعدم اعتقال أو محاسبة المعتدين والمتسببين بمضايقات مختلفة للسكان.

The situation in East Leicester is calming and under control. People have dispersed. A number of investigations are underway in relation to reports received this evening. Please use our website: https://t.co/8PncWudzbP or call 101 to report. 999 in an emergency. pic.twitter.com/rV903YLCek — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

ووصف الصحفي البريطاني المسلم روبرت كارتر في تغريدة الاعتداءات بأنها “حوادث إسلاموفوبيا لأن العديد من ضحايا الهجمات في الأشهر الأخيرة سُئلوا عما إذا كانوا مسلمين قبل مهاجمتهم”.

وحذّر كارتر من تبعات خطيرة لاستمرار الاعتداءات التي قد تصل إلى القتل.

It appears Britain has become a playground for Hindu extremists, likely radicalised by India's Hindutva fascism. Disgraceful that authorities have allowed a foreign terror ideology to literally bring violence to UK streets.#Leicester #Hindutva #Islamophobia https://t.co/5BID1S0IjF — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) September 17, 2022

يُذكر أن هذا الاعتداء ليس الأول من نوعه في المدينة، فقد سبقته مضايقات عديدة من قبل الهندوس ضد المسلمين وغيرهم من السكان منذ حوالي العامين.

وكشف مغردون آخرون أن المسلمين والهندوس في هذه المدينة كانوا يعيشون بسلام منذ مدة طويلة، إلى حين وصول هندوسيين يتبعون عقيدة (هندوتفا) المتطرفة للسكن في المنطقة، وهو ما أدّى إلى تصاعد وتيرة الاعتداءات على المسلمين.