عنصرية تجاه الأفارقة في أوكرانيا بسبب لون بشرتهم ومنعهم من اللجوء عبر الحدود (فيديو)

تداول ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة توثق مجموعات من الأفارقة خلال وجودهم في الملاجئ ومحاولتهم النزوح من أوكرانيا خوفًا من الحرب.

ووثّق وسم “#AfricansinUkraine” العنصرية التي يتعرض لها أفراد وعائلات من ذوي الأصول الأفريقية خلال عمليات النزوح، جراء الهجوم العسكري الروسي على أوكرانيا.

Ukraine police pushing a black young girl off the train. The white girl is allowed on though. Both of them were fleeing Ukraine from the ongoing war. pic.twitter.com/HTTy3qbqrZ — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) February 27, 2022

وأظهر أحد المقاطع المصورة أن الشرطة الأوكرانية دفعت فتاة صغيرة سمراء إلى خارج القطار، في حين سمحت لفتاة بيضاء بالدخول.

#AfricansinUkraine Visuals of the day. Ukraine left African families stranded at the train pic.twitter.com/HDyYh40fgm — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 26, 2022

وتُرك الأفارقة -وبينهم نساء وأطفال- عالقين في مناطق مفتوحة شديدة البرودة، بعد منعهم من دخول القطارات المتّجهة من أوكرانيا إلى حدود بولندا.

وتقطّعت السبل بآخرين من دون طعام ولا مساعدة من السفارات، في وقت جرى فيه تأمين نزوح الآلاف من ذوي البشرة البيضاء.

Ukrainian BOARDER is CLOSED and people can’t cross to get into Poland.

After being stranded by trains Africans making their way by car told there’s no exit for them. #AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/n385CUKX1t — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 26, 2022

وبحسب ناشري المقاطع فإن جنودًا ورجال شرطة أوكرانيين هددوا بإطلاق النار على ذوي البشرة السوداء العُزَّل الذين فروا من أوكرانيا وكانوا يحاولون عبور حدود بولندا.

وظل العديد من الأفارقة عالقين في برد قارس أكثر من يومين، واستسلم العديد منهم وعادوا إلى أوكرانيا مرة أخرى.

‘We are students’ ‘we don’t have arms’ protests from young people being held up at gunpoint early in the morning at The Ukraine -Poland border.#AfricansinUkraine No sleep for days for some Still trying to leave pic.twitter.com/fz5snTOikx — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 27, 2022

واستنكر مغردون وناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي العنصرية التي يتعرض لها الأفارقة خلال عمليات النزوح، كما عبر آخرون عن غضبهم من الحكومة الأوكرانية منددين بما وصفوه بأنه “سلوك عنصري وغير إنساني” في التعامل مع النازحين والقابعين تحت نيران الحرب.

People on the other side. The action and communication is working. People found refuge, #AfricansinUkraine now in Poland, at the Khrakov point of entry pic.twitter.com/SDVj4ERubu — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 27, 2022

وكتب أحد المغردين “يُملي لون بشرتك حقًّا ما إذا كنت ستعيش أو ستموت، هذا مقزز تماما لكنه ليس مفاجئًا، حتى في الحرب تبرز العنصرية برأسها القبيح”.

وكتب الصحفي أنيس منصور “أزمة تعصف بالحدود البولندية وتجسد العنصرية كما لم ترها من قبل! أفارقة كانوا في أوكرانيا للعمل والدراسة يطلبون أن يسمح لهم باللجوء في بولندا مثل الأوكرانيين. هنا فضيحة العنصرية الأوربية تسقط أقنعة تزييف المبادئ وتبدل المعايير.

وعلقت إحدى المغردات “بينما يتعاطف العالم مع الوضع في بلدك، لماذا تقوم بمضايقة وعزل الأفارقة الذين يحاولون عبور الحدود البولندية؟ توقفوا عن إساءة معاملة الأفارقة! فنحن بشر أيضًا”.

#AfricansinUkraine the community of Africans in Ukraine stranded at a boarder much of them women and children. — This is happening now The lady in the video is holding a 2 month old and it’s 3°c outside we are in search of aid and hostels pic.twitter.com/HzVzaNFv1w — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 26, 2022

Africans denied entry into a train taking people from Ukraine to Poland by Ukraine Soldiers and Police. Africans were forced to wait until all Ukrainians had boarded trains before they would be allowed to get into one. pic.twitter.com/tFplgoV33o — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) February 27, 2022

Soldiers and Police threatening to shoot unarmed Africans, who fled Ukraine and were trying to cross Poland's border. Several Africans have been stuck under the scorching cold weather for more than 2 days. Several of them gave up and returned to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Q7MghaTBAl — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) February 27, 2022

The videos that are coming in depicting #AfricansinUkraine are truly harrowing. Their treatment continues to be despicable. pic.twitter.com/EbQuB2Uwng — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) February 26, 2022

So they let the little white girl on but not the little black girl? The colour of your skin really dictates wether you live or die. I’m absolutely disgusted! But sadly I am not surprised 😔 Even in war racism rears it’s ugly head! #AfricansinUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/42SphaZLmW — BLACXK ROSE (@blacxkrose) February 27, 2022

Watch how they are threatening to shoot us! We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border.

Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian.

Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv. pic.twitter.com/47YG4gxFC4 — Nze (@nzekiev) February 27, 2022

