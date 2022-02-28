الأخبار|أوكرانيا

عنصرية تجاه الأفارقة في أوكرانيا بسبب لون بشرتهم ومنعهم من اللجوء عبر الحدود (فيديو)

الشرطة الأوكرانية دفعت هذه الطفلة إلى خارج القطار في حين سمحت لطفلة بيضاء بالدخول (مواقع التواصل)
28/2/2022

تداول ناشطون على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة توثق مجموعات من الأفارقة خلال وجودهم في الملاجئ ومحاولتهم النزوح من أوكرانيا خوفًا من الحرب.

ووثّق وسم “#AfricansinUkraine” العنصرية التي يتعرض لها أفراد وعائلات من ذوي الأصول الأفريقية خلال عمليات النزوح، جراء الهجوم العسكري الروسي على أوكرانيا.

وأظهر أحد المقاطع المصورة أن الشرطة الأوكرانية دفعت فتاة صغيرة سمراء إلى خارج القطار، في حين سمحت لفتاة بيضاء بالدخول.

وتُرك الأفارقة -وبينهم نساء وأطفال- عالقين في مناطق مفتوحة شديدة البرودة، بعد منعهم من دخول القطارات المتّجهة من أوكرانيا إلى حدود بولندا.

وتقطّعت السبل بآخرين من دون طعام ولا مساعدة من السفارات، في وقت جرى فيه تأمين نزوح الآلاف من ذوي البشرة البيضاء.

وبحسب ناشري المقاطع فإن جنودًا ورجال شرطة أوكرانيين هددوا بإطلاق النار على ذوي البشرة السوداء العُزَّل الذين فروا من أوكرانيا وكانوا يحاولون عبور حدود بولندا.

وظل العديد من الأفارقة عالقين في برد قارس أكثر من يومين، واستسلم العديد منهم وعادوا إلى أوكرانيا مرة أخرى.

واستنكر مغردون وناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي العنصرية التي يتعرض لها الأفارقة خلال عمليات النزوح، كما عبر آخرون عن غضبهم من الحكومة الأوكرانية منددين بما وصفوه بأنه “سلوك عنصري وغير إنساني” في التعامل مع النازحين والقابعين تحت نيران الحرب.

وكتب أحد المغردين “يُملي لون بشرتك حقًّا ما إذا كنت ستعيش أو ستموت، هذا مقزز تماما لكنه ليس مفاجئًا، حتى في الحرب تبرز العنصرية برأسها القبيح”.

وكتب الصحفي أنيس منصور “أزمة تعصف بالحدود البولندية وتجسد العنصرية كما لم ترها من قبل! أفارقة كانوا في أوكرانيا للعمل والدراسة يطلبون أن يسمح لهم باللجوء في بولندا مثل الأوكرانيين. هنا فضيحة العنصرية الأوربية تسقط أقنعة تزييف المبادئ وتبدل المعايير.

وعلقت إحدى المغردات “بينما يتعاطف العالم مع الوضع في بلدك، لماذا تقوم بمضايقة وعزل الأفارقة الذين يحاولون عبور الحدود البولندية؟ توقفوا عن إساءة معاملة الأفارقة! فنحن بشر أيضًا”.

 

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + خدمة سند