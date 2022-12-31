الأخبار|الولايات المتحدة

“معاداة للإسلام”.. إيلون ماسك يثير غضب مسلمي أمريكا بتغريدة عن “غسيل الدماغ”

الملياردير الأمريكي إيلون ماسك (مواقع)
أثار مالك منصة تويتر الجديد، الملياردير إيلون ماسك، غضب المسلمين في الولايات المتحدة بعد نشره تغريدة على حسابه الرسمي في تويتر، تتضمن رموزا “للأفكار التي تسعى إلى غسل الأدمغة”.

الصورة التعبيرية التي نشرها ماسك تتضمن ألوان أعلام حركات المثليين، والنجمة التي ترمز للأيديولوجية الشيوعية، إضافة إلى رمز الهلال، وفيها شخص يحمل العلم الأمريكي. وكتب ماسك معلقا “أنا لست مغسول الدماغ”.

معاداة الإسلام

وانتقد مجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية، منشور ماسك وكتب على تويتر “ندعو إيلون ماسك للقاء المسلمين الأمريكيين والتعرف على حقيقة الإسلام”.

وأضاف المجلس “لن يساعده ذلك على احترام عملائه المتنوعين وخدمتهم بشكل أفضل فحسب، بل ربما يجعله أيضًا أقرب إلى السلام الذي لا يمكن للمال والشهرة شراؤه أبدًا”.

وانتقد نائب مدير المجلس إدوارد أحمد ميتشل تغريدة ماسك وقال “يمكن للمسلمين الأمريكيين أن يأخذوا الأمر كمزحة”.

وأضاف “ربط رمز مشترك للإسلام (النجمة والهلال) بكل من غسيل المخ والأيديولوجيات اللادينية مثل الشيوعية، هو أمر متعصب، ولا معنى له، مثل استخدام نجمة داود لاستهداف المجتمع اليهودي”.

من جانبه وصف إبراهيم هوبر المسؤول بمجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير) منشور إيلون ماسك بأنه “إسلاموفوبيا” ومعاد للإسلام، مشيرا إلى زيادة الحوادث المرتبطة بالكراهية والتحيز ضد المسلمين.

وقال إنه تم توثيق زيادة بنسبة 9% في حوادث من عام 2020 وأعلى عدد من شكاوى الحقوق المدنية في 27 عامًا، بما في ذلك زيادة بنسبة 28% في حوادث الكراهية والتحيز.

