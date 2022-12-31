“معاداة للإسلام”.. إيلون ماسك يثير غضب مسلمي أمريكا بتغريدة عن “غسيل الدماغ”

أثار مالك منصة تويتر الجديد، الملياردير إيلون ماسك، غضب المسلمين في الولايات المتحدة بعد نشره تغريدة على حسابه الرسمي في تويتر، تتضمن رموزا “للأفكار التي تسعى إلى غسل الأدمغة”.

We can take a joke, @elonmusk, but come on. Islam ≠ communism. Or brainwashing. Connect with us to learn more about your Muslim customers and how submission to God and God alone (i.e., #Islam) can give you peace in this life and the next…peace that money & fame can never buy! https://t.co/zaYruAH9hl — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) December 28, 2022

الصورة التعبيرية التي نشرها ماسك تتضمن ألوان أعلام حركات المثليين، والنجمة التي ترمز للأيديولوجية الشيوعية، إضافة إلى رمز الهلال، وفيها شخص يحمل العلم الأمريكي. وكتب ماسك معلقا “أنا لست مغسول الدماغ”.

“Associating a common symbol of Islam – the star and crescent – with both brainwashing and irreligious ideologies like Communism is just as bigoted and nonsensical as using a Star of David to target the Jewish community" said @EdAhmedMitchell – @elonmusk https://t.co/gyiP8IZ2RT — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) December 28, 2022

معاداة الإسلام

وانتقد مجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية، منشور ماسك وكتب على تويتر “ندعو إيلون ماسك للقاء المسلمين الأمريكيين والتعرف على حقيقة الإسلام”.

وأضاف المجلس “لن يساعده ذلك على احترام عملائه المتنوعين وخدمتهم بشكل أفضل فحسب، بل ربما يجعله أيضًا أقرب إلى السلام الذي لا يمكن للمال والشهرة شراؤه أبدًا”.

#New: The Council On Islamic Relations (@CAIRNational) has invited @elonmusk to meet with American Muslims and "learn about Islam."

CAIR says this tweet is“bigoted and nonsensical,” using the Islamic star and crescent as an example of being “brainwashed." pic.twitter.com/TlV494UfMl — scott budman (@scottbudman) December 28, 2022

وانتقد نائب مدير المجلس إدوارد أحمد ميتشل تغريدة ماسك وقال “يمكن للمسلمين الأمريكيين أن يأخذوا الأمر كمزحة”.

We invite @elonmusk to meet with Muslims and learn about the truth of Islam. This will not only help him respect and better serve his diverse customers, but also perhaps bring him closer to the peace that money and fame can never buy. @EdAhmedMitchellhttps://t.co/kk0KyHBx0P — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) December 29, 2022

وأضاف “ربط رمز مشترك للإسلام (النجمة والهلال) بكل من غسيل المخ والأيديولوجيات اللادينية مثل الشيوعية، هو أمر متعصب، ولا معنى له، مثل استخدام نجمة داود لاستهداف المجتمع اليهودي”.

Muslims have also been targeted. @CAIRNational documented a nine percent increase in Islamophobic incidents from 2020 and the highest number of civil rights complaints in 27 years, including a 28 percent increase in hate and bias incidents. @ShibleyTelhamihttps://t.co/2PIiKpPRNR — Ibrahim Hooper (@ibrahimhooper) December 30, 2022

من جانبه وصف إبراهيم هوبر المسؤول بمجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية (كير) منشور إيلون ماسك بأنه “إسلاموفوبيا” ومعاد للإسلام، مشيرا إلى زيادة الحوادث المرتبطة بالكراهية والتحيز ضد المسلمين.

وقال إنه تم توثيق زيادة بنسبة 9% في حوادث من عام 2020 وأعلى عدد من شكاوى الحقوق المدنية في 27 عامًا، بما في ذلك زيادة بنسبة 28% في حوادث الكراهية والتحيز.