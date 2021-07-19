البث الحي
شركة مثلجات أمريكية كبرى توقف بيع منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة

مثلجات شركة بن آند جيري الأمريكية (غيتي)
19/7/2021-|آخر تحديث: 20/7/202112:33 AM (مكة المكرمة)

أعلنت شركة “بن آند جيري” الأمريكية لصناعة المثلجات، الإثنين، أنها ستوقف تسويق منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة لعدم توافق ذلك مع قيمها.

وقالت الشركة التابعة لمجموعة (يونيليفر) في بيان “نعتقد أن بيع مثلجات بن آند جيري في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة لا يتوافق مع قيمنا”.

وأضافت “لدينا شراكة طويلة الأمد مع المتعاقدين الذين يصنعون مثلجاتنا في إسرائيل ويوزعونها في المنطقة” موضحة أنها لن تجدد اتفاق التصنيع الذي ينتهي العام المقبل.

لكن “بن آند جيري” أكدت في بيانها أنها “ستظل في إسرائيل” رغم وقف بيع منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وسرعان ما أثار إعلان الشركة ردود فعل إسرائيلية عنيفة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وفي صفوف الساسة.

وقال مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي نفتالي بينيت إن “المقاطعة لم ولن تنجح، وسنكافحها بكل قوتنا.. لدينا الكثير من المثلجات، لكننا نملك بلدا واحدا”.

وعلق وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي يائير لابيد في شريط فيديو قائلا إن “قرار بن آند جيري استسلام مخجل لمعاداة السامية، لحركة المقاطعة ولكل ما هو سيء في الخطاب المعادي لإسرائيل واليهود”.

وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق بنيامين نتانياهو في تغريدة “نحن الإسرائيليون صرنا نعرف المثلجات التي يجب عدم شرائها”.

وشنت المؤسسات المؤيدة لإسرائيل وداعموها حملة قوية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، متهمين الشركة الأمريكية بـ”معاداة السامية”.

وغرد السيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية أركنساس الأمريكية توم كوتون قائلا ” نكهة جديدة من بن آند جيريز: معاداة السامية”

واحتفت حسابات فلسطينية وأخرى مؤيدة للحقوق الفلسطينية بالخطوة واعتبرتها ثمرة لنضال حركة مقاطعة إسرائيل في أنحاء العالم.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + وكالات

