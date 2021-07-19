شركة مثلجات أمريكية كبرى توقف بيع منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة

أعلنت شركة “بن آند جيري” الأمريكية لصناعة المثلجات، الإثنين، أنها ستوقف تسويق منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة لعدم توافق ذلك مع قيمها.

وقالت الشركة التابعة لمجموعة (يونيليفر) في بيان “نعتقد أن بيع مثلجات بن آند جيري في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة لا يتوافق مع قيمنا”.

Ben & Jerry’s will end sales of our ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Read our full statement: https://t.co/2mGWYGN4GA pic.twitter.com/kFeu7aXOf3 — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) July 19, 2021

وأضافت “لدينا شراكة طويلة الأمد مع المتعاقدين الذين يصنعون مثلجاتنا في إسرائيل ويوزعونها في المنطقة” موضحة أنها لن تجدد اتفاق التصنيع الذي ينتهي العام المقبل.

لكن “بن آند جيري” أكدت في بيانها أنها “ستظل في إسرائيل” رغم وقف بيع منتجاتها في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وسرعان ما أثار إعلان الشركة ردود فعل إسرائيلية عنيفة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وفي صفوف الساسة.

وقال مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي نفتالي بينيت إن “المقاطعة لم ولن تنجح، وسنكافحها بكل قوتنا.. لدينا الكثير من المثلجات، لكننا نملك بلدا واحدا”.

وعلق وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي يائير لابيد في شريط فيديو قائلا إن “قرار بن آند جيري استسلام مخجل لمعاداة السامية، لحركة المقاطعة ولكل ما هو سيء في الخطاب المعادي لإسرائيل واليهود”.

وقال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق بنيامين نتانياهو في تغريدة “نحن الإسرائيليون صرنا نعرف المثلجات التي يجب عدم شرائها”.

Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy 🇮🇱💪 https://t.co/j7VNpIWX0f — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 19, 2021

وشنت المؤسسات المؤيدة لإسرائيل وداعموها حملة قوية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، متهمين الشركة الأمريكية بـ”معاداة السامية”.

Lovely choice of background on your press release. It sure reminds me of the Hamas terrorist organisation flag. pic.twitter.com/bh73oR7Gei — ⁦🏳️‍🌈⁩ ערן סיקורל |Eran Cicurel |عيران شيكوريل (@EranCicurel) July 19, 2021

We are having a board meeting this afternoon to discuss ending sales of your ice cream in our supermarket chain. — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) July 19, 2021

Thank you for not profiting from occupation and Apartheid — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) July 19, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s has now become a hero to Hamas, Hezbollah and every Jew hating organization in the world. How does it feel to be kapos, Ben & Jerry?? @benandjerrys #IsraelUnderAttack @CombatASemitism #boycottbenandjerrys https://t.co/6rAuKQHYy4 — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) July 19, 2021

وغرد السيناتور الجمهوري عن ولاية أركنساس الأمريكية توم كوتون قائلا ” نكهة جديدة من بن آند جيريز: معاداة السامية”

Just FYI, @benandjerrys operates in #China, and to the best of my knowledge, has not said anything about Hong Kong or the ethnic cleansing of Uyghurs. But hey, priorities & corporate social responsibility and all that … https://t.co/XHXSAK6V2R — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 19, 2021

واحتفت حسابات فلسطينية وأخرى مؤيدة للحقوق الفلسطينية بالخطوة واعتبرتها ثمرة لنضال حركة مقاطعة إسرائيل في أنحاء العالم.

BDS VICTORY! This decision is a testament to the power of Palestinian-led organizing and growing public support for Palestinian freedom. Thank you @VTJP1948, @decolonizebtv, and all of the other groups who have been pressuring @benandjerrys to do the right thing for years. ✊ https://t.co/CKERu9zrPv — JVP #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan (@jvplive) July 19, 2021

shoutout to the organizers and activists behind this. any time you see a big company “do the right thing” it’s because people tirelessly pushed and worked to make it happen – and most of us will never know their names https://t.co/nPCIkz0NI6 — Maryam LRB (@MaryamLRB) July 19, 2021

The Independent Board of @benandjerrys issued a statement saying: "We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory." Ben & Jerry's statement can be found on the website: https://t.co/ZqeWweOUgL pic.twitter.com/ZTtk4YbLlb — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) July 19, 2021