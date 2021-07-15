البث الحي
"أشبه بفيلم تيتانيك".. أمطار غزيرة تتحول إلى فيضان اجتاح لندن وأرعب السكان (فيديو)

غمرت الأمطار الغزيرة الأرصفة والطرق والممتلكات في أجزاء من لندن منذ ليل الإثنين في شكل فيضان مفاجئ أخافت سرعته سكان العاصمة البريطانية، ووثقته مقاطع فيديو متداولة على وسائل الإعلام والتواصل.

وارتفعت المياه بشكل لا يُصدّق من 2 بوصة إلى 1.5 قدم في خمس دقائق فقط، حسبما نقلت صحيفة الغارديان البريطانية عن عدد من السكان، وأضاف أحدهم “بعد 10 دقائق، كان الماء عميقًا. كان الأمر أشبه بشيء من تيتانيك”.

وقال وهو أحد سكان منطقة بورتوبيلو “تدفق علينا الماء من جميع الزوايا صاعدًا من غرفة التفتيش وكان الأثاث يطفو فوق الماء بينما سقطت الثلاجة على جانبها”.

وتساقطت قرابة 3 بوصات من الأمطار على العاصمة في 90 دقيقة ليل الإثنين وتدفقت مياه الفيضانات في شوارع راينز بارك جنوب لندن ويمكن رؤية السيارات بين مياه وصل ارتفاعها إلى 2 قدم.

وفي منطقة بارنز غرين، غطس رجلان يرتديان سراويل السباحة بينما تحولت حديقة في ريتشموند إلى مسبح. وفي تورنبايك لين شمال لندن كان على الناس الخوض في المياه حيث غمرت الأمطار الغزيرة الأرصفة والطرق.

وقالت ماري دوناو، المديرة التنفيذية السابقة للمنتدى الوطني للفيضانات، إن الكثير من الأضرار لحقت بشبكات المياه والصرف الصحي مما جعل الجميع معرضًا لخطر الفيضانات حتى لأولئك الذين يعيشون على التلال.

وقالت إن المدن بحاجة إلى “تحول بالجملة يشبه الإسفنج وأنظمة الصرف للتكيف مع الزيادة الكبيرة في أعداد السكان والتغير المناخي أيضًا”.

وقال بول كوبينغ، الرئيس التنفيذي الحالي لمنتدى الفيضانات الوطني، إن الحكومة يجب أن تعمل على حماية المدن من الفيضانات وفق نهج متعدد القطاعات للتعامل مع القضية، فالعام الماضي كان نورفولك، وهذا العام كانت لندن وبيتربورو والعام المقبل أو غدًا سيكون في مكان آخر.

