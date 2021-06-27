البث الحي
شاهد: لحظة اصطدام منطاد بخطوط كهرباء ومصرع 5 أشخاص

لقطات من حادث سقوط منطاد اصطدم بخطوط كهرباء في نيو ميكسيكو الأمريكية (مواقع التواصل)
27/6/2021-|آخر تحديث: 27/6/202103:44 PM (مكة المكرمة)

فقد 5 أشخاص حياتهم إثر حادث منطاد سقط عقب اصطدامه بخطوط كهرباء في ألباكركي، أكبر مدن ولاية نيومكسيكو جنوبي غربي الولايات المتحدة.

وقالت شرطة المدينة عبر تويتر “للأسف قضى 4 أشخاص متأثرين بجروحهم بسبب حادث المنطاد. ونُقل شخص خامس إلى مستشفى محلي وهو حاليًا في حالة خطرة وغير مستقرة”، قبل أن تُعلن وفاته متأثرًا بجروحه.

وتسبب الحادث في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في المنطقة بضع ساعات بعدما اصطدم المنطاد بخط كهربائي، بينما وثق مقطع مصور لحظة سقوطه.

وكتبت شركة الكهرباء المحلية عبر تويتر صباح أمس “حُرم 13 ألف شخص من التيار الكهربائي بسبب الحادث”، وأشارت إلى أن العطل أُصلح وعاد التيار إلى المتضررين.

المصدر : الجزيرة مباشر + الفرنسية

