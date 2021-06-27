شاهد: لحظة اصطدام منطاد بخطوط كهرباء ومصرع 5 أشخاص

فقد 5 أشخاص حياتهم إثر حادث منطاد سقط عقب اصطدامه بخطوط كهرباء في ألباكركي، أكبر مدن ولاية نيومكسيكو جنوبي غربي الولايات المتحدة.

وقالت شرطة المدينة عبر تويتر “للأسف قضى 4 أشخاص متأثرين بجروحهم بسبب حادث المنطاد. ونُقل شخص خامس إلى مستشفى محلي وهو حاليًا في حالة خطرة وغير مستقرة”، قبل أن تُعلن وفاته متأثرًا بجروحه.

مصرع 4 بعد سقوط منطاد اصطدم بخطوط كهرباء في نيو ميكسيكو .. #شاهد لحظة سقوط المنطاد pic.twitter.com/gNRS09QFWZ — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) June 26, 2021

وتسبب الحادث في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في المنطقة بضع ساعات بعدما اصطدم المنطاد بخط كهربائي، بينما وثق مقطع مصور لحظة سقوطه.

وكتبت شركة الكهرباء المحلية عبر تويتر صباح أمس “حُرم 13 ألف شخص من التيار الكهربائي بسبب الحادث”، وأشارت إلى أن العطل أُصلح وعاد التيار إلى المتضررين.

DEADLY CRASH: Five people are dead, including the pilot, following a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico after the basket carrying the passengers slammed into power lines, plunged to the ground and caught fire. @Zohreen has more. https://t.co/eRxTC7AeSG pic.twitter.com/ulYyutO1GC — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 26, 2021

The balloon fell in the Southwynd housing area. On my neighbors house. pic.twitter.com/sBj5LO1g9n — Austin Council (@AustinCouncil1) June 26, 2021

Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition. @PNMtalk is on scene as power is still out in the area. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 26, 2021